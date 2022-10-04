ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

‘The Shrink Next Door’ Podcast Host & Writer Joe Nocera Forging Two Audible Shows

By Max Goldbart
Deadline
Deadline
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GB2pw_0iLBKSbD00

EXCLUSIVE : The Shrink Next Doo r podcast host and writer Joe Nocera is creating two Audible true-crime podcasts.

Nocera will co-write and host the as-yet-untitled non-fiction shows with podcast indie Blanchard House and Poppy Damon.

Blanchard is so far keeping the subjects fairly quiet but one is inspired by an Agatha Christie novel and the other looks to an iconic American drama.

Nocera is the host and writer of Wondery podcast The Shrink Next Door , which has gone on to become an Apple TV+ show starring Paul Rudd and Will Ferrell about the bizarre relationship between a psychiatrist to the stars and one of his patients.

“Joe is an unparalleled talent and we are so lucky to have him at Blanchard,” said Rosie Pye, Blanchard House Creative Director and Co-Founder.

Blanchard launched towards the end of last year with $1M seed investment and journalists and producers from the BBC, The Economist and Times of London. At that point, the company set up a partnership with Nocera.

WME, which represents both Blanchard House and Nocera, brokered the deal. The company continues to be represented by Scott Goldman of FKKS.

More from Deadline Best of Deadline

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Scene 2 Seen Podcast: Cliff Curtis And Tearapa Kahi Discuss ‘Muru’, Its Inspirations, And Their Personal Experiences Dealing With Police

Welcome back to the Scene 2 Seen Podcast, I am your host Valerie Complex — assistant editor and film writer at Deadline. Had some technical difficulties so that’s why this latest episode didn’t publish Tuesday, but it’s a new day, and here we are. On today’s episode, I chat with native New Zealanders actor Cliff Curtis and director Tearapa Kahi about the new film Muru, which had its premiere at the Toronto Film Festival this year. In the discussion, Curtis and Kahi talk about the incident that inspired Muru, police brutality within the Maori community, and their personal encounters with...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Deadline

John De Mol Brings New Quiz Show ‘The Floor’ To U.S., Partners With ‘Holey Moley’ Producer Eureka

EXCLUSIVE: John De Mol is bringing his latest entertainment format to the U.S. The Big Brother and The Voice creator has teamed up with Holey Moley producer Eureka Productions for a U.S. version of The Floor, which is described as a Risk-esque entertainment show. The Floor is a physical quiz show that sees 100 contestants face-off in quiz duels on a giant LED floor divided into one hundred equal squares, each representing its own field of knowledge. The goal is to conquer the entire floor and take home a huge cash prize. A contestant challenges an opponent in an adjoining square. The winner...
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

‘Moonlighting’ Mystery Revealed: Creator Glenn Gordon Caron Says Disney Prepping To Sell Reruns

After teasing a “big announcement” on social media Monday regarding the future of Moonlighting, creator Glenn Gordon Caron “let the cat out of the bag today” by explaining what he actually meant by that cryptic tweet. No, there’s no plans to reboot the ’80s drama that starred Cybill Shepherd and Bruce Willis. He just wanted to inform us all of plans to peddle the reruns to a digital platform. It’s going to take some time, he says, but “I wanted you to be the first to know.” The show is owned by Disney and the process of prepping the show for...
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘Pennyworth’ Creator On DC Drama’s Move From Epix To HBO Max: “Platforms Matter”

Bruno Heller (Gotham, Rome) has a funny way — quite literally — of describing the move of Pennyworth: The Origin of Batman’s Butler from Epix to HBO Max. First, imagine you’re in a grocery store and on the hunt for, ahem, something tasty to enjoy. “Years ago, people had very few choices. Now it’s much more like a supermarket,” explains Heller, who created the DC drama that stars Jack Bannon in the title role. “I don’t mean to be crass about this, but you’re on a shelf and where you are on the shelf becomes very important in a way that...
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Agatha Christie
Person
Will Ferrell
Person
Paul Rudd
Person
Kate Mara
Deadline

Spotify Names New Heads Of Gimlet, Parcast Podcast Studios Amid Cancellations

Spotify has named new managing directors for its Gimlet and Parcast podcast studios the day after news that it plans to cancel a combined 11 original podcasts and eliminate about 5% of its podcast headcount. Nicole Beemsterboer will be stepping up to lead Gimlet. She joined Spotify earlier this year as Gimlet’s Head of News & Knowledge. Previously at NPR, she has worked on shows like Embedded and Invisibilia with accolades that include a Peabody Award. She was also a senior producer for the NPR podcast White Lies, a finalist for the first Pulitzer Prize for Audio Reporting in 2020. Liliana Kim...
BUSINESS
Deadline

Sara Lee Dies: Winner Of Reality Show ‘Tough Enough’ And WWE Wrestler Was 30

Sara Lee, winner of Season 6 of the WWE’s reality series Tough Enough, died today at age 30, her mother said. No cause was given. “It is with heavy hearts we wanted to share that our Sara Weston has gone to be with Jesus,” Terri Lee wrote on social media. “We are all in shock and arrangements are not complete. We ask that you respectfully let our family mourn.” Lee recently battled what she called a sinus infection but posted earlier this week that she was feeling well enough to work out. “Celebrating finally being healthy enough to go to the gym...
WWE
Deadline

Judy Tenuta Dies: “Love Goddess” Comic & Actress Was 72

Judy Tenuta, an unconventional, often brash stand-up comic who guested on numerous TV shows and appeared in two “Weird” Al Yankovic videos, died October 6 of ovarian cancer in Studio City, CA. She was 72. Known to fans as “The Love Goddess,” Tenuta’s stage act was delivered in a shrill, loud, sometimes gravelly voice and often included an accordion. Her style sometimes veered toward shock; one bit had an audience member near the stage open their mouth so she could drop her chewed gum in it. RELATED: Hollywood & Media Deaths 2022: A Photo Gallery During her first solo stand-up performance, Tenuta shocked...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Oprah Winfrey, David Letterman, Ellen DeGeneres Among Moderators For Michelle Obama’s Book Tour

Oprah Winfrey, David Letterman and Ellen DeGeneres are among the moderators tapped to appear with former first lady Michelle Obama on her upcoming tour for her book The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times.  Other speakers scheduled to moderate tour events include poet Elizabeth Alexander, Gayle King, Hoda Hotb, Tyler Perry, Heather McGhee, Conan O’Brien, Tracee Ellis Ross and Michele Norris. It was announced today by Live Nation and book publisher Crown that Obama has added seven dates across the six cities on her tour. Produced by Live Nation, the U.S. tour will kick off in Washington, D.C., with three nights...
WASHINGTON, DC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#The Shrink Next Door#Forging#Up Tv#American#Wme#Fkks
Deadline

Jody Miller Dies: Country Singer Of Hits Including ‘Queen Of The House’ Was 80

Jody Miller, who had a run of country hits in the 1960s and ’70s that began with the crossover single “Queen of the House,” died October 6 or Parkinson’s complications in Blanchard, OK. She was 80. First signed to Capitol Records as a folk act in 1962, Miller dented the pop charts with “He Walks Like a Man” two years later before hitting it big with “Queen of the House” in 1965. An answer record to Roger Miller’s hit “King of the Road” that used his song’s music, it reached the Top 5 on Billboard’s Hot Country Singles chart and hit...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

‘Inventing Anna’ Fake Heiress Anna Sorokin Released From Jail As She Fights Deportation

The subject of Netflix’s hit series Inventing Anna has won a victory of sorts in court as she fights deportation, according to Bloomberg and The Daily Beast. Anna Sorokin, a convicted Russian-born swindler who pretended to be an heiress named Anna Delvey, overstayed her visa and has been held by Immigration and Customs Enforcement for the past 17 months after serving nearly two years in prison for financially defrauding elite New Yorkers via a complicated web of lies. An immigration judge on Wednesday approved the 31-year-old German citizen’s release from a New York facility, but ordered her to post $10,000 bail, remain...
IMMIGRATION
Deadline

Coldplay Suspends Tour As Chris Martin Recovers From “Serious Lung Infection”

Chris Martin contracted a “serious lung infection” which forced him and his band Coldplay to cancel their upcoming shows in Brazil. “With deep regret, we’ve been forced to postpone our upcoming shows in Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo until early 2023,” read the statement released by the group and shared on Twitter on Tuesday. “Due to a serious lung infection, Chris has been put under strict doctor’s orders to rest for the next three years weeks,” the statement continued. “We’re working as fast as possible to lock in the new dates and will follow up with more information in the...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Keanu Reeves Exits Hulu’s ‘The Devil In The White City’ Limited Series

Keanu Reeves has exited Hulu’s limited series The Devil In The White City, sources close to the project have confirmed to Deadline. Reps for Hulu declined to comment. Reeves was to star in the long-gestating adaptation of Erik Larson’s Devil in the White City for Hulu and also executive produce. The limited series tells the story of Daniel H. Burnham, a demanding but visionary architect who races to make his mark on history with the 1893 Chicago World’s Fair, and Dr. H. H. Holmes, America’s first modern serial killer and the man behind the notorious “Murder Castle” built in the Fair’s shadow. This was to mark...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Apple TV
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Amazon
Deadline

Jim Sciutto Absent From CNN ‘Newsroom’ As He Takes Personal Leave, Expected Back In Several Weeks

Jim Sciutto, CNN’s chief national security correspondent and co-anchor of its morning Newsroom newscast, has been absent from the show for the past two days in what is said to be a personal leave. A network source said that Sciutto will return in a few weeks. His leave follows reports that the network conducted an internal investigation earlier this year, after an incident in which he suffered a serious fall overseas. The Daily Beast reported earlier this week that it took place as Sciutto was returning from a Ukraine reporting trip and he has recovered, but the network asked him to...
ENTERTAINMENT
Deadline

Arthur Conan Doyle Universe TV Series In Works At Imagine Kids + Family Based On ‘The Improbable Tales Of Baskerville Hall’ Origin Story Books

EXCLUSIVE: In a highly competitive situation, Imagine Kids+Family has landed the filmed content rights to Ali Standish’s upcoming multi-book series The Improbable Tales of Baskerville Hall, which tracks the imagined origins story of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s fictional characters, for development as a TV series that builds an integrated Arthur Conan Doyle universe spanning all his works. The series follows a young Arthur Conan Doyle as he leaves his family to attend Baskerville Hall, a school for the extraordinarily-gifted, where he will seek to solve many mysteries with the help of his new schoolmates and teachers.  Here he’ll meet the characters that will...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Deadline

‘The Venery of Samantha Bird’ Starring Katherine Langford Gets Starz Series Order

Starz has given a series order to drama The Venery of Samantha Bird, starring Katherine Langford (Knives Out, 13 Reasons Why) in the title role. Created by Anna Moriarty, the eight-episode series revolves around Langford’s Samantha Bird, who, while visiting family in New England, Samantha Bird reconnects with her childhood sweetheart and falls headlong into a seemingly perfect storybook romance. But underneath their fever dream lurks a more unsettling interpretation of this affair. The series is described as a haunting portrayal of addictive love and the repercussions that a relationship has on the families in a small New England town....
TV SERIES
Deadline

Peter Bart: Academy Meetings Intense And Urgent As They Work To Re-Energize The Oscars

Cynics have tabbed them “The Doomsday Summits.” To believers, however, their mission is to re-energize the Oscars at a moment when award shows in general are in massive retreat. “The show should represent an exciting battlefield where forces in our culture collide,” suggests a new book titled Oscar Wars: Gold, Sweat and Tears. While the recent “collisions” have been studies in chaos, the ongoing meetings among the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences leaders, Oscar show producers and ABC/Disney continue to search for the keys to a renaissance. Or at least to survival. Bill Kramer, the new Academy CEO, regards himself...
ENTERTAINMENT
Deadline

TV Review: Damian Lewis & Guy Pearce In ‘A Spy Among Friends’

Nothing has quite the same screen allure as a secret world. Espionage is so secret, by definition, that we have to take even its existence as a matter of trust; all we know about what goes on behind the intelligence agencies’ closed doors is what is relayed to us through books, films and series like A Spy Among Friends, based on Ben Macintyre’s book about the British double agent Kim Philby. Presumably, a certain kind of person is drawn to that world where nothing can be let slip outside it. To work for both sides, one must constantly be aware...
TV SERIES
Deadline

Newen Studios Acquires Scandinavian Film & TV Producer Anagram

Newen Studios has pushed into the Scandinavian scripted market with the acquisition of a majority stake in Nordic film and TV company Anagram. The news was unveiled earlier today at a press conference for the TF1-owned giant, which was led by recently-promoted Newen Studios CEO Romain Bessi. Bessi said Newen has taken a “very meaningful shareholding,” accounting for “well over 50%” of the company, which was founded in 2002 by comedians Anders Jansson and Johan Wester and is comprised of Anagram Sweden, Anagram Norway and Anagram Live. Anagram makes film, TV and theater, most recently producing the likes of SVT’s Thin...
BUSINESS
Deadline

‘The Midnight Club’ Is Now In The Guinness Book Of World Records For A Classic Horror Trope

A Guinness World Record for the most scripted jump scares in a single episode of television has a claimant. Coincidentally (well, not really), it’s a new series premiering on Netflix. Series cocreator Mike Flanagan and his creative team were presented with a certificate honoring the new record of 21 jump scares at Netflix New York headquarters on Thursday. That’s just a day before his new series, The Midnight Club, bows on the streamer. A representative for Guinness, adjudicator Andrew Glass, was in attendance to make it official. Flanagan isn’t really a fan of jump scares, but decided he’d shut up those clamoring...
TV SERIES
Deadline

January 6th Committee Schedules Next Hearing For October 13, Likely Its Last Before Midterms – Update

UPDATE, 9:42 AM PT: The January 6th Committee’s next hearing will take place on Oct. 13. The hearing was postponed from a date last week because of Hurricane Ian in Florida.  The next hearing is expected to be its last before the midterms. Major broadcast and cable networks are expected to carry the next hearing. PREVIOUSLY on September 27: The House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the United States Capitol has postponed its hearing planned for September 28 as Hurricane Ian bears down on Florida. The panel said that a new date will be announced soon. PREVIOUSLY on September 22:...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Deadline

Deadline

129K+
Followers
37K+
Post
57M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy