‘The Shrink Next Door’ Podcast Host & Writer Joe Nocera Forging Two Audible Shows

EXCLUSIVE : The Shrink Next Doo r podcast host and writer Joe Nocera is creating two Audible true-crime podcasts.

Nocera will co-write and host the as-yet-untitled non-fiction shows with podcast indie Blanchard House and Poppy Damon.

Blanchard is so far keeping the subjects fairly quiet but one is inspired by an Agatha Christie novel and the other looks to an iconic American drama.

Nocera is the host and writer of Wondery podcast The Shrink Next Door , which has gone on to become an Apple TV+ show starring Paul Rudd and Will Ferrell about the bizarre relationship between a psychiatrist to the stars and one of his patients.

“Joe is an unparalleled talent and we are so lucky to have him at Blanchard,” said Rosie Pye, Blanchard House Creative Director and Co-Founder.

Blanchard launched towards the end of last year with $1M seed investment and journalists and producers from the BBC, The Economist and Times of London. At that point, the company set up a partnership with Nocera.

WME, which represents both Blanchard House and Nocera, brokered the deal. The company continues to be represented by Scott Goldman of FKKS.