Crews battle fire at large fish farm in Plant City

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A firefighter suffered a minor injury while battling a fire at a large fish farm in Plant City Tuesday morning.

The Hillsborough County Fire Rescue said the fire broke out at 5D Tropical, Inc., 6507 Bob Head Road around 2 a.m. The business is the “largest producer and importer of ornamental freshwater fish” in the country, according to its Facebook page.

Firefighters arrived to find heavy flames and smoke coming through the roof of one of the buildings. They’ve extinguished much of the blaze, but are still in the process of putting out hotspots as of this writing Tuesday morning.

One firefighter suffered a minor injury and was taken away from the scene, the agency said.



Source: Hillsborough County Fire Rescue

There is still no word on what caused the fire or if any of the fish were lost.

This story is developing and will be updated.



