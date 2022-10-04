ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plant City, FL

Crews battle fire at large fish farm in Plant City

By Athina Morris
WFLA
WFLA
 3 days ago

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A firefighter suffered a minor injury while battling a fire at a large fish farm in Plant City Tuesday morning.

After Ian, forecasters watching 2 tropical disturbances in the Atlantic

The Hillsborough County Fire Rescue said the fire broke out at 5D Tropical, Inc., 6507 Bob Head Road around 2 a.m. The business is the “largest producer and importer of ornamental freshwater fish” in the country, according to its Facebook page.

Firefighters arrived to find heavy flames and smoke coming through the roof of one of the buildings. They’ve extinguished much of the blaze, but are still in the process of putting out hotspots as of this writing Tuesday morning.

One firefighter suffered a minor injury and was taken away from the scene, the agency said.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=426Svd_0iLBKQpl00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2armbV_0iLBKQpl00
    Source: Hillsborough County Fire Rescue
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Dn6vr_0iLBKQpl00
    Source: Hillsborough County Fire Rescue
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FP6Cc_0iLBKQpl00
    Source: Hillsborough County Fire Rescue
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02ArKm_0iLBKQpl00
    Source: Hillsborough County Fire Rescue
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2w3Viw_0iLBKQpl00
    Source: Hillsborough County Fire Rescue
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aAldd_0iLBKQpl00
    Source: Hillsborough County Fire Rescue
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37CNAo_0iLBKQpl00
    Source: Hillsborough County Fire Rescue
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26VLNM_0iLBKQpl00
    Source: Hillsborough County Fire Rescue
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45l08M_0iLBKQpl00
    Source: Hillsborough County Fire Rescue
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45WQNg_0iLBKQpl00
    Source: Hillsborough County Fire Rescue

There is still no word on what caused the fire or if any of the fish were lost.

This story is developing and will be updated.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
plantcityobserver.com

Hillsborough County battles large fire at Plant City fish farm

The fire occurred in the early morning on Tuesday. Hillsborough County fire rescue responded to an overnight structure fire at a fish farm at 6507 Bob Head Road in Plant City on Tuesday morning. HCFR’s dispatch received an emergency call from an individual near the location at 2:09 a.m. reporting...
PLANT CITY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Accidents
Plant City, FL
Crime & Safety
Hillsborough County, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Plant City, FL
Hillsborough County, FL
Accidents
Plant City, FL
Accidents
City
Tampa, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
County
Hillsborough County, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Lanes reopening on I-275 in Tampa following car fire

TAMPA, Fla. — Traffic on northbound Interstate 275 through Tampa is slow going following a car fire in the far left lane. The incident happened around 3:20 p.m. Thursday before Armenia Avenue, according to the Florida Department of Transportation. It's not yet known what caused the fire or whether...
TAMPA, FL
fox13news.com

Debris clean up continues in Hillsborough County after Hurricane Ian

TAMPA, Fla. - Hillsborough County officials are working to help residents clean up after Hurricane Ian made a mess of their yards. More than 5,400 people have dropped by one of four different storm-debris locations opened to the public by Hillsborough County last Friday after Hurricane Ian. Those locations and operation hours are listed here.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Freshwater Fish#Accident#Tropical Inc#Nexstar Media Inc
10 Tampa Bay

Crash on Gandy Boulevard draws traffic delays

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Drivers on Gandy Boulevard near the Gandy Bridge were met with delays following a crash Thursday afternoon. It happened just after 4 p.m. Traffic on the St. Pete side of Gandy Bridge slowed in both directions after a car overturned and landed in the grassy median.
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
10 Tampa Bay

Polk City crash: 2 people hurt, including juvenile

POLK CITY, Fla. — Two people, including a juvenile, are being taken to the hospital following a crash Friday morning in Polk City, according to the sheriff's office. The crash happened near the intersection of Commonwealth Avenue and Tavares Road. Only one car is involved, a Polk County Sheriff's...
POLK CITY, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Hotel hesitancy influenced county’s evacuation decision

Before Hurricane Ian made a last-minute turn to the south, forecasters called for Pinellas County’s coastal areas and barrier islands to receive a significant impact from the major storm. However, according to Pinellas officials, owners of several beach hotels and assisted living facilities in the most dangerous areas refused...
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
WFLA

WFLA

102K+
Followers
21K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

WFLA.com is your source for local news from News Channel 8, On Your Side for Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg and central Florida

 https://WFLA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy