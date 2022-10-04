ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarasota County, FL

Comments / 0

Related
Mysuncoast.com

Sarasota County is collecting vegetative debris starting Thursday

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County Solid Waste began collecting vegetative storm debris Thursday morning and the collection continues in unincorporated Sarasota County. Vegetative storm debris are large, loose and bulky items that cannot be bagged or placed in containers including tree trunks, logs, palm fronds, large tree limbs and branches. These items are being collected by debris removal contractors equipped with the grapple “claw” that lifts materials off the ground into trucks and transported to debris management sites for process and repurposing.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Disaster recovery center opens in North Port

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - A disaster recovery center has opened to help those in need in North Port and other parts of Sarasota County with information from FEMA, Florida state agencies and the U.S. Small Business Administration. The Disaster Recovery Center is located at the Shannon Staub Library, 4675...
NORTH PORT, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Damage cleanup on Boca Grande and humanitarian efforts nearby

BOCA GRANDE, Fla. (WWSB) - There is extensive damage to several parts of Boca Grande, from a tower crashing down on a building to homes destroyed. This barrier island was close to the eye of Hurricane Ian. The South Beach Bar and Grill on the Gulf is a complete loss. The restaurant and other spots on the island were important places for one woman and her disabled son. Nicole Ronick is very saddened at what she’s seeing.
BOCA GRANDE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sarasota, FL
Sarasota, FL
Society
Sarasota County, FL
Society
County
Sarasota County, FL
City
Fort Myers, FL
Local
Florida Society
City
North Port, FL
atomic-ranch.com

Our thoughts are with Sarasota

Hurricane Ian made landfall in Georgia, the Carolinas, Cuba, Puerto Rico, the Cayman Islands, and Florida, flooding homes, businesses, claiming lives and leaving millions without power for days. Our thoughts are with all who are affected by the hurricane, and we’re particularly mindful of the architecturally significant Sarasota. The Sarasota School of Architecture is an enclave of Mid Century Modern design we celebrate here at Atomic Ranch. (We dedicated a whole issue to the Sarasota School in 2019.)
SARASOTA, FL
Longboat Observer

Myakka area sees county’s largest struggles from Hurricane Ian

Most Manatee County residents breathed a sigh of relief after Hurricane Ian passed because of less-than-devastating damage. But not those in Myakka City and its surrounding area. The Category 4 hurricane, which relentlessly pounded the area Sept. 28-29, led to swollen rivers that swallowed homes, farms and livestock. Perhaps the...
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
Longboat Observer

Hurricane Ian gave Myakka family 12 hours of terror

Ashlee Middleton had no idea evacuating from her home near Siesta Drive in Sarasota and sheltering at her parents’ house in Myakka City during Hurricane Ian would lead to the most stressful 12 hours of her life. She didn’t know Hurricane Ian had its eye on the home of...
MYAKKA CITY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yom Kippur#Volunteers#Hurricanes#Charity#Hurricane Ian
Longboat Observer

Sarasota city recycling collections to resume on Monday

In one more step toward a return to normalcy following Hurricane Ian, the city of Sarasota has announced it will resume collection of recyclable materials beginning Monday, Oct. 10. The processing center that accepts recyclables will return to full operations this weekend. The city asks citizens to ensure their recycling...
SARASOTA, FL
sarasotafl.gov

Suspension of Recycling Collection in the City of Sarasota

Media Contact: Jan Thornburg, Sr. Communications Manager, 941-263-6369, jan.thornburg@sarasotafl.gov. Muffy Lavens, Public Relations Supervisor, muffy.lavens@sarasotafl.gov. Sarasota, FL: Due to continued power outages at the Recycling Processing Center, the City of Sarasota will be suspending collection of all recyclable materials until further notice. The City of Sarasota will continue to collect garbage on the regularly scheduled days.
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Hurricane Ian Recovery: Three things you need to know

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Here are three items of information regarding Hurricane Ian Recovery in the Suncoast that you need to know this Friday morning. 1. Disaster recovery center now open in North Port. A disaster recovery center has opened to help those in need in North Port and other...
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Charities
floridapolitics.com

Hurricane Ian power outages largely limited to four counties

Problems remain in Lee, Sarasota, Charlotte and DeSoto counties. Less than 2% of Floridians remain without power nine days after Hurricane Ian made landfall in the state. As of early morning on Oct. 6, only four counties still have greater than 5% of customers without electricity. The vast majority of...
LEE COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Sarasota County warns of fake contractors following Hurricane Ian

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County is warning residents to keep an eye on scammers who try to prey on the vulnerable following natural disasters. Contractor schemes affect many after an event like Hurricane Ian. There are several resources to verify the license of your contractor. For the unincorporated area...
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
usf.edu

Black neighborhoods that were devastated by Hurricane Ian are seeking help

As President Joe Biden prepared to visit areas in Fort Myers devastated by Hurricane Ian on Wednesday, residents in several historically Black neighborhoods in Southwest Florida weren’t holding out much hope that help was coming quickly for them. Shannon Tolbert, a resident in Dunbar, a historically Black neighborhood in...
FORT MYERS, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Storm-related debris collection starts Friday in Manatee County

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County Government has announced that it will begin collection of storm-related debris collection Friday. Please place on your curb but make sure your vegetative (e.g. leaves, tree branches) debris and any construction/demolition are in separate piles. Contractors cannot—and will not—pick up mixed waste....
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Bradenton PD urge patience as traffic issues clog major roadways

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Bradenton Police are urging drivers, especially those headed south on I-75 or other major roads. Thousands of contractors are headed to areas in southwest Florida. That combined with residents returning to check on their homes has increased traffic on these major roadways. For now, Bradenton Police...
BRADENTON, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy