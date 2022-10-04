Read full article on original website
Related
fox13news.com
Sarasota man brings in supplies by boat to Pine Island after Hurricane Ian
MATLACHA, Fla. - A man in Sarasota has made it his mission to bring supplies to those in need of help after Hurricane Ian. He's brought more than $30,000 worth of supplies so far – all by boat. Richard Dear loads up his trailer in Sarasota and heads South...
Mysuncoast.com
Sarasota County is collecting vegetative debris starting Thursday
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County Solid Waste began collecting vegetative storm debris Thursday morning and the collection continues in unincorporated Sarasota County. Vegetative storm debris are large, loose and bulky items that cannot be bagged or placed in containers including tree trunks, logs, palm fronds, large tree limbs and branches. These items are being collected by debris removal contractors equipped with the grapple “claw” that lifts materials off the ground into trucks and transported to debris management sites for process and repurposing.
Mysuncoast.com
Disaster recovery center opens in North Port
SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - A disaster recovery center has opened to help those in need in North Port and other parts of Sarasota County with information from FEMA, Florida state agencies and the U.S. Small Business Administration. The Disaster Recovery Center is located at the Shannon Staub Library, 4675...
Mysuncoast.com
Damage cleanup on Boca Grande and humanitarian efforts nearby
BOCA GRANDE, Fla. (WWSB) - There is extensive damage to several parts of Boca Grande, from a tower crashing down on a building to homes destroyed. This barrier island was close to the eye of Hurricane Ian. The South Beach Bar and Grill on the Gulf is a complete loss. The restaurant and other spots on the island were important places for one woman and her disabled son. Nicole Ronick is very saddened at what she’s seeing.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
atomic-ranch.com
Our thoughts are with Sarasota
Hurricane Ian made landfall in Georgia, the Carolinas, Cuba, Puerto Rico, the Cayman Islands, and Florida, flooding homes, businesses, claiming lives and leaving millions without power for days. Our thoughts are with all who are affected by the hurricane, and we’re particularly mindful of the architecturally significant Sarasota. The Sarasota School of Architecture is an enclave of Mid Century Modern design we celebrate here at Atomic Ranch. (We dedicated a whole issue to the Sarasota School in 2019.)
Longboat Observer
Myakka area sees county’s largest struggles from Hurricane Ian
Most Manatee County residents breathed a sigh of relief after Hurricane Ian passed because of less-than-devastating damage. But not those in Myakka City and its surrounding area. The Category 4 hurricane, which relentlessly pounded the area Sept. 28-29, led to swollen rivers that swallowed homes, farms and livestock. Perhaps the...
DeSantis: 2 more disaster recovery centers to open in Sarasota, Fort Myers
NOKOMIS, Fla. — Two more disaster recovery centers are coming to Florida to connect people with the resources they need to rebuild their lives after Hurricane Ian. Gov. Ron DeSantis announced the new centers on Thursday at Pelican Alley Restaurant in Nokomis, which just had its power restored. One...
Longboat Observer
Hurricane Ian gave Myakka family 12 hours of terror
Ashlee Middleton had no idea evacuating from her home near Siesta Drive in Sarasota and sheltering at her parents’ house in Myakka City during Hurricane Ian would lead to the most stressful 12 hours of her life. She didn’t know Hurricane Ian had its eye on the home of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Longboat Observer
Sarasota city recycling collections to resume on Monday
In one more step toward a return to normalcy following Hurricane Ian, the city of Sarasota has announced it will resume collection of recyclable materials beginning Monday, Oct. 10. The processing center that accepts recyclables will return to full operations this weekend. The city asks citizens to ensure their recycling...
sarasotamagazine.com
How Will Hurricane Ian Affect the Local Real Estate Market?
As we slowly get back to normal after Hurricane Ian, the big question in the real estate industry is whether there will be a sudden drop in prices and a panicked flood of fresh inventory from people who want to get out of the way of future storms. Craig Ceretta,...
sarasotafl.gov
Suspension of Recycling Collection in the City of Sarasota
Media Contact: Jan Thornburg, Sr. Communications Manager, 941-263-6369, jan.thornburg@sarasotafl.gov. Muffy Lavens, Public Relations Supervisor, muffy.lavens@sarasotafl.gov. Sarasota, FL: Due to continued power outages at the Recycling Processing Center, the City of Sarasota will be suspending collection of all recyclable materials until further notice. The City of Sarasota will continue to collect garbage on the regularly scheduled days.
Mysuncoast.com
Hurricane Ian Recovery: Three things you need to know
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Here are three items of information regarding Hurricane Ian Recovery in the Suncoast that you need to know this Friday morning. 1. Disaster recovery center now open in North Port. A disaster recovery center has opened to help those in need in North Port and other...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
floridapolitics.com
Hurricane Ian power outages largely limited to four counties
Problems remain in Lee, Sarasota, Charlotte and DeSoto counties. Less than 2% of Floridians remain without power nine days after Hurricane Ian made landfall in the state. As of early morning on Oct. 6, only four counties still have greater than 5% of customers without electricity. The vast majority of...
Mysuncoast.com
Sarasota County warns of fake contractors following Hurricane Ian
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County is warning residents to keep an eye on scammers who try to prey on the vulnerable following natural disasters. Contractor schemes affect many after an event like Hurricane Ian. There are several resources to verify the license of your contractor. For the unincorporated area...
Operation Blue Roof coming to Sarasota County for those left with damages from Ian
SARASOTA, Fla. — Homeowners and residents in Sarasota County who were left with damages to their roofs after Hurricane Ian blew through Florida may now be eligible for repairs. As a priority mission managed by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Operation Blue Roof is a free federal program...
usf.edu
Black neighborhoods that were devastated by Hurricane Ian are seeking help
As President Joe Biden prepared to visit areas in Fort Myers devastated by Hurricane Ian on Wednesday, residents in several historically Black neighborhoods in Southwest Florida weren’t holding out much hope that help was coming quickly for them. Shannon Tolbert, a resident in Dunbar, a historically Black neighborhood in...
Mysuncoast.com
Storm-related debris collection starts Friday in Manatee County
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County Government has announced that it will begin collection of storm-related debris collection Friday. Please place on your curb but make sure your vegetative (e.g. leaves, tree branches) debris and any construction/demolition are in separate piles. Contractors cannot—and will not—pick up mixed waste....
usf.edu
A North Port resident's experience with a roofer shows the need to watch for potential scams
As residents in Southwest Florida start their slow recovery following Hurricane Ian, they also need to be wary of scammers looking to take financial advantage. Following the storm, North Port resident Alicia Accardi said she's dealing with roof and water damage, along with mold issues in her home. A day...
Mysuncoast.com
Bradenton PD urge patience as traffic issues clog major roadways
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Bradenton Police are urging drivers, especially those headed south on I-75 or other major roads. Thousands of contractors are headed to areas in southwest Florida. That combined with residents returning to check on their homes has increased traffic on these major roadways. For now, Bradenton Police...
usf.edu
Early reports emerge of stunning damage on Sanibel Island, still separated by bridge collapse
A cement-like mixture of sand, muck and oil cloaks everything on Sanibel Island, one of two barrier islands renowned for their sandy beaches and seashells where Hurricane Ian particularly focused its fury. The mixture smeared across Carolyn Bradbury Schwartz’s face and filled her boots as she bicycled through the hurrciane’s...
Comments / 0