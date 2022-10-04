Read full article on original website
Contains Duplicate and Missing Number
Problem solved by Sergei Golitsyn: “Given an integer array `nums` returns `true` if any value appears at least twice in the array, and return `false`’s if every element is distinct in the array. Solution: We should find the missing number. From the description, we know that all elements are unique. And for example, if we have arr length three, there must be 3 elements. If we find a sum for one of the elements from 1 to 3 to 3, we will have an array like \[1,2,3,1]
Java Program to Generate Multiplication Table of the Input Number
The first method is long and time-consuming whereas the second one needs fewer lines of code but it is not beginners friendly. The second method requires basic knowledge of the while loop. In the first method, the first number is getting printed two times. The first number gets printed if you multiply it by 1, the number itself is printed by 1. The other method uses a while loop to print a multiplication table from 1 to 10 times with an increment. The program can be solved by two methods, one of which is very difficult.
Best Types of Data Visualization
Using data visualization techniques, you can take advantage of data-driven decision-making, which has numerous advantages including increased confidence and significant cost savings. Here are some of the most important data visualization techniques all professionals should know. Tablets are useful for communicating various quantities on different scales or multiple units of measure, but tables need to be read. Scatter plots can be used to illustrate the link between two variables, such as the association between a customer's degree of satisfaction and the number of times they visited the store.
How Much Does it Really Cost to Create a Successful NFT Collection?
How much does it cost to establish a successful NFT collection?. With the boom in NFTs over the last few years, it’s a question a lot of entrepreneurs are asking. The problem is that the information out there is kinda crappy. I mean, the top Google result for this...
How Small Businesses Get the Most Out of Mobile Apps
Millions of people do their business via mobile phones from anywhere. As they are a massive part of our lives, we check our mobile phones up to 65 times daily. They are essential for every business and the upsurge of mobile devices has transformed the way customers shop. People don’t need to visit stores to buy services and products. They just browse through their smartphones and pick out goods from their desired sellers. And then, they carry out transactions without leaving the comfort of their homes.
How to Grow your Video Business with Data
TV watching used to be a family affair a decade ago, but today in most households, content watching has become a personal activity. Content meets people at the place, time, and device of choice. Building a successful OTT service requires understanding your customers and responding promptly to their needs, whether...
Preference Management for Notifications for Product Managers
Notifications are a crucial component of most products, but they come with a catch. None of us likes to be interrupted, yet we want to see new information — like direct messages, time-sensitive tasks, or attractive product updates — as soon as it’s available. How can you balance these two needs?
How to Implement Decorator Pattern in Microservices
The Decorator pattern is a great fit for modifying the behavior of a microservice. Native language support can help with applying it quickly and modularly. The Decorator pattern is used to modify the behavior of a target component without changing its definition. This idea turns out to be pretty useful in the context of microservices because it can give you better separation of concerns. It might even be a necessary device because the target service might be outside of your control. In this text, we look at how a decorator can be implemented as a service, in particular one that sits between clients and a target service.
Automated Testing Guide, types, applications, & techniques.
Software testing is a labor-intensive task that has associated labor costs. So, automating the testing process seems like an instant go-to solution. But to leverage the benefits of automation like accuracy & speed, one should make informed decisions considering the circumstances & ability of the organization to allocate a budget for the process.
How to Change a Git Remote URL
A Git remote refers to another copy of the repository, usually hosted on a remote server like GitHub, GitLab, or BitBucket. In some cases, for example, If the remote repository has been migrated to another host, we need to change the URL of the remote repository. In this blog, I...
Battle of the Automatic Trade Signal Execution Architectures: 3Commas, Alertatron, Plurex
Crypto currency markets are diverse, open and volatile, which make them opportunity rich. Whatever strategy you choose to find those opportunities, to take advantage of them, you will have to execute your trades on a market. If your strategy for finding opportunity is mechanical/formulaic/automatic, then you will want automated execution as well. As with the crypto markets themselves, there is a diverse offering of Automated Execution, but there are often trade offs and points of friction when it comes to integrating a Trading Strategy that are symptoms of the each platforms architecture. We will have a look at some of these frictions and a novel solution.
Real-Time Rendering Tool with Reconstructions Based on UE4 Raytracing Tech
D5 Render is a real-time rendering tool which allows 3D designers to have both a precise preview and realistic output of the visualization project. The D5 Team decided to make some in-depth improvements on the ray-tracing tech that comes with UE4. Gbuffer allows rays to be emitted as required saves the time and cost of primary rays emitting. Advanced Sky Light introduced Sky Light based on that of UE4 and added a denoising algorithm and adjusting ray-wise strategies, so that any HDRI imported into D5 could have gorgeous performance.
3 Trends of the Neural Network Usage for Algorithmic Trading
Developers of AI systems can create complex algorithms for a wide range of use cases, including in investing and trading. With the help of neural networks, investors can now make informed decisions by analyzing the data collected by these systems. However, the data collected by these networks have to be...
Why Should Businesses Collaborate With an IoT App Development Company?
“IoT development services providers help companies reimagine their businesses and enable the functioning in a connected and insight-driven environment.”. IoT (Internet-of-Things) is the best thing that happened to businesses across the industry. It’s among the true enablers of digital transformation. When companies across geographies are busy exploring use cases of other disruptive technology forces, seeking IoT app development services is among the key priorities.
Automate, But Don't Eliminate: We Still Need A Human Touch
Autoklose is an AI-powered sales engagement platform that helps sales reps take the repetitive, mundane tasks out of their day-to-day so they can focus on selling, building relationships – and ultimately – closing more deals. Over half of companies are using automation somewhere along their marketing pipeline. We need to strike a balance between automating our sales process and still maintaining that all-important human touch. We're not living in the days of Henry Ford's factory anymore; the sales tasks we used to dread can now be completed with the click of a button.
The Palmer Method of Business Writing: Lesson 30
Reckoning small o, one-sixteenth of an inch high, as one space, small g should extend three spaces, or three-sixteenths of an inch below the base line, while the loop of q and abbreviated g should extend two spaces below. A. N. Palmer. The Palmer Method of Business Writing. About @palmer.
Crypto Security: How To Protect Your Project From Hacking
In the first quarter of 2022, hackers stole $1.2 billion from DeFi protocols through vulnerabilities in smart contracts. Even though there are methods to protect dApps smart contracts from hacks and exploits, the amount of lost and withdrawn funds continues to grow. This undermines user reliance in the whole crypto sphere and especially DeFi, which undergoes the larger half of attacks. How to protect your project from hacking - read in the article.
Short Summaries of Top Research Papers on AI Patent Search
Laborious, expensive, and exhaustive are a few adjectives that come to mind when describing the traditional ways of processing patent data, whether it is classifying patents, clustering documents, or highlighting paragraphs. However, bright minds like yourself are actively coming up with research to automate many such activities using artificial intelligence.
Discussing the Digital Future on the Metaverse with Xno Bui of Whydah
Whydah is a Vietnamese blockchain gaming hub that aims to make Metaverse development more accessible and sustainable. The Metaverse is a shared virtual space or a 3D version of the internet where people can work, learn, and interact. Xno Bui is the Chief Metaverse Officer at the company. He says the Metaverse will disrupt many industries like fashion, education, fashion, finance, and finance. He also says the virtual world is a virtual world without limitations. Anything you can imagine, you can do.
