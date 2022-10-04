Read full article on original website
England edge Wembley thriller with USA to lay down World Cup marker
A game that had almost everything was, rather appropriately, many things at once. It was a celebration, a show of solidarity for much more serious issues, and a marker for the World Cup through another England win.The players will of course say that 2-1 victory doesn’t matter too much given everything else going on around this landmark match, but the competitors in them will also know it will frame much of what is to come on the pitch over the next few months.It was an issue dominating the present that framed the game itself, with both teams wore armbands to...
'He is still a danger' - Child killer's move brings back sister's fears
Elizabeth McMonigle was just nine years old when her brother and sister were killed during a brutal robbery in their Glasgow home. John McMonigle, 13, and Irene McMonigle, 12, were bludgeoned to death with a hammer by Alexander Millar in 1976. He admitted culpable homicide on the grounds of diminished...
Hunter-gatherer rest stop uncovered in Cairngorms
Archaeologists believe they have found a place where some of Scotland's last hunters-gatherers may have paused on a journey through the Cairngorms. Scotland was home to hunter-gatherers from about 10,000 years ago, after the end of the last ice age. At Sgòr an Eòin in Glen Dee, archaeologists have uncovered...
Kwadwo Asamoah: Ghana midfielder retires 'blessed and thankful'
Former Ghana and Juventus midfielder Kwadwo Asamoah says he "feel blessed and thankful" after being overwhelmed by tributes following his retirement from professional football. The 33-year-old has opted to become an agent after ending a playing career that saw him become Africa's most decorated player in the Italian top flight,...
Ons Jabeur suffers shock exit from Jasmin Open on home soil
World number two Ons Jabeur suffered a shock quarter-final exit from the Jasmin Open on home soil in the Tunisian city Monastir on Friday. The 28-year-old was beaten 6-3, 4-6, 6-4 by American Claire Liu, who is 73rd in the world rankings, in a rare home appearance. Jabeur finished as...
Palace Shares New Photo of Charles, Camilla, William and Kate on Night Before Queen's Funeral
The British royals debuted a new portrait on Saturday of King Charles III, The Queen Consort and The Prince and Princess of Wales. The new portrait, showing the four royals side by side in all-black mourning clothes, was taken at Buckingham Palace on the night before Queen Elizabeth II's funeral on Sept. 18. The photo was taken on the night they hosted world leaders who traveled to London for the funeral at a reception at Buckingham Palace.
Lee Tomlin: Doncaster Rovers and former Peterborough forward retires due to injury
Doncaster Rovers forward Lee Tomlin has been forced to retire due to injury. The 33-year-old played more than 500 club games in a career that took him from non-league to the Premier League. The former Rushden & Diamonds, Peterborough, Middlesbrough and Bournemouth player had only joined League Two Rovers this...
