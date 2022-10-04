Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major discount supermarket chain opens another new store in FloridaKristen WaltersClearwater, FL
4 Great Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Where to Buy Tasty Greek Food in TampaElizabeth R.Tampa, FL
4 Sushi Restaurants To Eat Japanese Food in TampaElizabeth R.Tampa, FL
5 Unique Places To Get a Good Cup of Coffee in TampaElizabeth R.Tampa, FL
Related
plantcityobserver.com
Hurricane Ian Blows Through Plant City
City residents begin cleanup efforts and restore normalcy to their lives. A lot can happen in a couple of weeks. On Sunday, September 25th, residents were becoming painfully aware that a powerful hurricane had its sights set on Hillsborough County. While a southern shift in its forecast track meant that the city was spared from the worst of the storm’s winds and rain, the memory of the event will leave an indelible impression on the minds of those who weathered the storm for years to come and has proven the city’s emergency management planning is effective.
Tampa Bay-area schools announce hurricane make-up days: See county-by-county list
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — As Hurricane Ian approached Florida, schools within the Tampa Bay area sent students home to let families prepare to safely weather the storm. Now that we've moved into the recovery phase, districts are announcing plans to make up for missed days. It's important to note...
Tampa To Launch Tenant Services Team
TAMPA, Fla. – The City of Tampa is launching a Tenant Services Team to work in conjunction with the existing Housing Information Line, which was activated in June. The new Tenant Services Team will guide individuals to the programs and services that best meet their
usf.edu
Historic flooding hinders recovery efforts in rural Florida counties
In the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, swaths of standing water are creating access issues in rural Highlands, Hardee and DeSoto counties. In some Florida counties, officials are waiting for water to recede before the damage can be fully assessed. Hurricane Ian made landfall along Florida’s Gulf Coast one week ago,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hundreds of dogs from Tampa Bay area shelters available at mega-adoption event
Hundreds of dogs from eight Florida counties will be featured at a dogs-only mega-adoption event this weekend.
fox13news.com
Tampa police deploy second round of officers to North Port for hurricane relief efforts
A second wave of nearly 50 TPD officers relieved the 40 officers along with 15 Tampa firefighters from Tampa Fire Rescue who have been hard at work since last Saturday in North Port. They’ve been working to clear debris for residents and helping the North Port Police Department with all of their calls.
stpetecatalyst.com
Tampa among top cities for canceled home contracts
October 6, 2022 - Homebuyers flocked to states and cities in the nation’s Sun Belt during the pandemic, causing prices to soar. According to data from Redfin, the market has shifted. The real estate brokerage platform showed that 64,000 home purchase agreements fell through in August, or over 15% of the total contracts. That represents a year-over-year increase of 12.1%. The Tampa metro area had the seventh-worst rate of canceled contracts, at 21.5%. Florida was home to four of the top seven cities, with Jacksonville coming in first at 26.1%. Las Vegas, Atlanta, Orlando, Ft. Lauderdale and Phoenix rounded out the top seven, respectively. Fort Worth, San Antonio and Houston followed Tampa.
3 local Habitat for Humanity affiliates host supply drive for southwest Florida
Three Tampa Bay area Habitat for Humanity affiliates are hosting a supply drive for southwest Florida as residents there continue to recover from Hurricane Ian.
IN THIS ARTICLE
stpetecatalyst.com
Hotel hesitancy influenced county’s evacuation decision
Before Hurricane Ian made a last-minute turn to the south, forecasters called for Pinellas County’s coastal areas and barrier islands to receive a significant impact from the major storm. However, according to Pinellas officials, owners of several beach hotels and assisted living facilities in the most dangerous areas refused...
Ron DeSantis said the media wanted Hurricane Ian to hit Tampa. What?
There's been lots (and lots) of press coverage of late focused on how nicely Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and President Joe Biden have managed to get along as they work to help the Sunshine State recover from the ravages of Hurricane Ian.
usf.edu
Hillsborough County will ramp up yard debris collection in the coming days
Hurricane Ian left a lot of tree limbs and debris sprawled across Hillsborough County properties. Overall, Hillsborough County solid waste has about 3,000 miles of road to cover as it starts to pick up debris. That’s separate from the cities of Tampa, Temple Terrace, and Plant City, which run their own departments.
ABC Action News
What's happening in Tampa Bay this weekend? | October 7-9
TAMPA, Fla. — If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend (October 7-9), there's plenty of action happening around the Tampa Bay area. Where: Curtis Hixon Park at 600 N Ashley Dr, Tampa. Cost: $10 for one day | $20 for the whole weekend. Info: Tampa's largest...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Need rental assistance money? Tampa’s application portal reopens
Tampa's online portal to apply for rental and move-in assistance money is expected to reopen soon.
Tampa City Council approves over $7 million in Hurricane Ian disaster relief funds
The approval came after some questions from council over exactly where the money will go.
City of Dunedin dealing with ‘cybersecurity incident,’ network shutdowns
The City of Dunedin says its dealing with a "cybersecurity incident" that has shut down a number of systems in its network.
Aldi to open Clearwater store this week; more Tampa Bay locations coming soon
The first 100 shoppers will receive gift card as part of the ALDI Golden Ticket gift card giveaway program. Customers can also enter a sweepstakes for a chance to win a $500 ALDI gift card.
Beach Beacon
Dunedin OKs funding for affordable housing project
DUNEDIN — City officials have high hopes that a 63-unit affordable housing project will be built on the east end of town. Commissioners voted 5-0 on Sept. 13 to make a commitment of $610,000 for the development, called the Flats on Main Street, with funds from the American Rescue Plan Act. The project is slated for property just west of Keene Road on the north side of Main Street.
fox13news.com
Humane Society of Tampa Bay completely full, forced to turn away those surrendering dogs
TAMPA, Fla. - On Tuesday, staff at the Humane Society of Tampa Bay officially had no choice but to say no to people bringing dogs to their intake office. "For at least the last 15 years, we've never been at this point where we're having to literally turn people away," said Danielle Ho, the director of shelter operations for the Humane Society of Tampa Bay."It's a tough conversation to have."
DeSantis Bizarrely Claims ‘Regime’ Media Wanted a Hurricane to Hit Tampa
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis bizarrely claimed this week that “regime” media wanted Hurricane Ian, which devastated Southwest Florida when it hit last week, to strike about 100 miles north in Tampa instead. “Quite frankly, you have national regime media that… wanted to see Tampa, because they thought that would be worse for Florida. That’s how these people think,” DeSantis told conservative outlet Florida’s Voice, without providing any evidence. He added: “They want to use storms and destruction from storms as a way to advance their agenda. And they don’t care what destruction’s in their wake.” Ian, which made landfall as a catastrophic Category 4 storm, was initially expected to make landfall in Tampa Bay, an area that has triple the population of its southern neighbors and is infamously ill-prepared to handle any hurricane. But Ian’s path abruptly shifted south just before landfall, leaving Florida’s southwest coast, where nearly 100 are confirmed dead, in harm’s way.Read it at Florida Politics
St. Pete City Council votes to ban smoking and vaping at beaches, parks
Officials say they plan to enforce the ordinance over time, starting with signage.
Comments / 1