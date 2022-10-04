Read full article on original website
West Palm Beach double shooting sends 2 people to hospital
Two men were taken to the hospital after a double shooting Friday afternoon in West Palm Beach, according to an official with the city's fire department.
Boca Raton Man Jailed On Significant Drug Charges
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Boca Raton man remains in the Palm Beach County Jail four days after his arrest on multiple, serious drug charges. Anthony Cucciniello, Jr., was arrested on October 3rd and charged with one count of trafficking heroin between 4 […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
treasurecoast.com
Jaws with Paws: Canine Officer Groll catches West Palm Beach drug dealer in dark muddy water in Martin County
Jaws with Paws: Canine Officer Groll catches West Palm Beach drug dealer in dark muddy water in Martin County. Martin County, Fl (treasurecoast.com)- The Martin County Sheriff reported that Jaws with Paws Canine Officer Groll caught a West Palm Beach drug dealer in dark muddy water (gross) in Martin County. We hope that Groll got a nice bath and a treat!
Click10.com
Through tears, man sends message to West Little River killer: ‘Why kill my friend?’
WEST LITTLE RIVER, Fla. – Through tears, a grieving man who knew one of the two murder victims in Miami-Dade’s West Little River neighborhood for years sent a message to his killer on Friday. “Why would you take my best friend?”. The man described Mark Cine as a...
Boca Raton Woman Throws Vodka Bottle At Cop
Woman’s “Paramour” Tells Officer To Orally Vacuum His Richard. Read The Police Report… Unexpected Plot Twist! BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Boca Raton woman is facing disorderly intoxication and resisting arrest charges after she allegedly got into it with a Riviera Beach Police […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Click10.com
Man dies during shootout outside home in Miami-Dade’s Leisure City
LEISURE CITY, Fla. – Detectives are investigating a man’s murder early Friday morning outside of Miami-Dade County’s Leisure City area, north of Homestead. Police officers responded to a Shot Spotter alert shortly before 5 a.m., near the intersection of Southwest 288 Street and 146 Avenue, west of the Homestead Air Reserve Base.
850wftl.com
Student jumped to his death at Fort Lauderdale High School
(FORT LAUDERDALE, FL) – A South Florida student has died after he jumped off the third-story building at his school, according to officials. Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue Battalion Chief Stephen Gollan said they believe incident was an act of suicide. “The preliminary investigation shows that the student took his life in an act of suicide and had left messaging prior to doing that.”
WPBF News 25
Guns, scotch, Hermes purse among pricey items stolen in large-scale burglary at West Palm Beach public storage unit
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Police are investigating a large-scale burglary at the Public Storage building on Mercer Avenue, where hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of people's belongings were stolen from scores of ransacked storage units Monday night. When customers arrived Tuesday morning, they found their stored belongings...
Father arrested after 10-year-old brings gun to South Florida school
A father has been arrested after his 10-year-old brought a gun to a South Florida elementary school.
MANOR CARE BOCA RATON DEATH LEADS TO LAWSUIT
What Happened Inside Nursing Facility At 371 NW 51st Street? BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The death of a resident at Manor Care in Boca Raton is leading to a lawsuit just filed in Palm Beach County Circuit Court. The suit alleges that care is so poor inside the […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
19-year-old man arrested for stealing drug from Lake Worth Beach pharmacy
A 19-year-old man has been arrested for stealing a drug from a Lake Worth Beach pharmacy while it was occupied.
Click10.com
Broward school bus, vehicle collide in Tamarac
TAMARAC, Fla. – One student was onboard a Broward County school bus when it collided with another vehicle Thursday morning, authorities confirmed. The crash occurred in the area of Northwest 21st Avenue and Prospect Road in Tamarac. Local 10 photojournalist Lani Yasuk-Carrier was at the scene as one of...
If Hurricane Ian had struck southeast Florida: Here’s how bad it would have been
The nation watched aghast as Hurricane Ian pummeled the west coast of Florida, sending a storm surge of 12 feet into some areas, and dropping 15 to 19 inches of rain on coastal spots such as North Port and even inland to the outskirts of Orlando. The surge planted yachts atop cars and took out homes, while the flooded Myakka River north of Fort Myers made Interstate 75 impassable. Further ...
Man Threatens To Stab Mother In Delray Beach, Cops Shoot Both
Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office Say Both Will Survive, Explain What Happened… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATE 12:30 p.m. — The suspect is now identified as Nitin Mathew of 5310 Madison Road in Delray Beach. DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A man threatening to stab his mother and […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Click10.com
‘Million dollar dreams’: Broward woman arrested for identity theft, tax fraud in RICO case
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A 33-year-old Broward County woman is facing federal charges on Friday in an organized scheme that involved dark web Marketplace transactions and hacking to steal millions from the IRS. Monika Jenkins has been at Broward County’s main jail since Thursday with a U.S. Marshals hold,...
Coming soon: New brunch spot headed to Plantation, plus Boca’s Kanpai getting ready to reopen
When it comes to food, South Florida is a great place to be. So many new places open up every day. Below, find what’s coming soon to a city near you. Kanpai, Boca Raton Closed more than a year after a fire caused structural damage to the restaurant in July 2021, this Japanese sushi-barbecue mashup registered to Lian He is readying its second act. The restaurant plans to reopen in December with ...
WPBF News 25
Martin County death related to Hurricane Ian confirmed, Florida District Medical Examiners report
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — One person in Martin County died in relation toHurricane Ian, according to the Florida District Medical Examiners report. This means that the Florida Medical Examiners Commission examined and confirmed that the death of the person is storm-related. The identity of the person and the manner...
Police officer struck by vehicle while assisting stranded motorist
A Riviera Beach police officer was rushed to the hospital Wednesday after being struck by a vehicle while assisting a stranding motorist.
cw34.com
K9 unit takes down drug dealer in murky water, deputies say
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A man from West Palm Beach is behind bars after deputies say a quick K9 caught up to him in the water. The Martin County Sheriff's Office said 23-year old David Moore driving recklessly when a deputy attempted to pull him over. Moore kept driving but had to find other means of escape after deputies deployed stop sticks, disabling the car. Moore left the car and headed on foot, hiding neck deep into a canal.
School shooter chose Valentine’s Day to ruin it forever
Prosecutors concluded their rebuttal case Thursday after playing that video clip from jailhouse interviews Cruz did with their psychologist hoping it bolsters their contention that he wasn’t driven to kill by a mental disorder he couldn’t control, but planned his attack and chose to carry it out.
