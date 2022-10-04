ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boca Raton, FL

Boca Raton Man Jailed On Significant Drug Charges

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Boca Raton man remains in the Palm Beach County Jail four days after his arrest on multiple, serious drug charges. Anthony Cucciniello, Jr., was arrested on October 3rd and charged with one count of trafficking heroin between 4 […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
BOCA RATON, FL
treasurecoast.com

Jaws with Paws: Canine Officer Groll catches West Palm Beach drug dealer in dark muddy water in Martin County

Jaws with Paws: Canine Officer Groll catches West Palm Beach drug dealer in dark muddy water in Martin County. Martin County, Fl (treasurecoast.com)- The Martin County Sheriff reported that Jaws with Paws Canine Officer Groll caught a West Palm Beach drug dealer in dark muddy water (gross) in Martin County. We hope that Groll got a nice bath and a treat!
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Boca Raton Woman Throws Vodka Bottle At Cop

Woman’s “Paramour” Tells Officer To Orally Vacuum His Richard. Read The Police Report… Unexpected Plot Twist! BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Boca Raton woman is facing disorderly intoxication and resisting arrest charges after she allegedly got into it with a Riviera Beach Police […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
BOCA RATON, FL
Click10.com

Man dies during shootout outside home in Miami-Dade’s Leisure City

LEISURE CITY, Fla. – Detectives are investigating a man’s murder early Friday morning outside of Miami-Dade County’s Leisure City area, north of Homestead. Police officers responded to a Shot Spotter alert shortly before 5 a.m., near the intersection of Southwest 288 Street and 146 Avenue, west of the Homestead Air Reserve Base.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
850wftl.com

Student jumped to his death at Fort Lauderdale High School

(FORT LAUDERDALE, FL) – A South Florida student has died after he jumped off the third-story building at his school, according to officials. Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue Battalion Chief Stephen Gollan said they believe incident was an act of suicide. “The preliminary investigation shows that the student took his life in an act of suicide and had left messaging prior to doing that.”
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

MANOR CARE BOCA RATON DEATH LEADS TO LAWSUIT

What Happened Inside Nursing Facility At 371 NW 51st Street? BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The death of a resident at Manor Care in Boca Raton is leading to a lawsuit just filed in Palm Beach County Circuit Court. The suit alleges that care is so poor inside the […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
BOCA RATON, FL
Click10.com

Broward school bus, vehicle collide in Tamarac

TAMARAC, Fla. – One student was onboard a Broward County school bus when it collided with another vehicle Thursday morning, authorities confirmed. The crash occurred in the area of Northwest 21st Avenue and Prospect Road in Tamarac. Local 10 photojournalist Lani Yasuk-Carrier was at the scene as one of...
TAMARAC, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

If Hurricane Ian had struck southeast Florida: Here’s how bad it would have been

The nation watched aghast as Hurricane Ian pummeled the west coast of Florida, sending a storm surge of 12 feet into some areas, and dropping 15 to 19 inches of rain on coastal spots such as North Port and even inland to the outskirts of Orlando. The surge planted yachts atop cars and took out homes, while the flooded Myakka River north of Fort Myers made Interstate 75 impassable. Further ...
FLORIDA STATE
BOCANEWSNOW

Man Threatens To Stab Mother In Delray Beach, Cops Shoot Both

Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office Say Both Will Survive, Explain What Happened… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATE 12:30 p.m. — The suspect is now identified as Nitin Mathew of 5310 Madison Road in Delray Beach. DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A man threatening to stab his mother and […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
DELRAY BEACH, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Coming soon: New brunch spot headed to Plantation, plus Boca’s Kanpai getting ready to reopen

When it comes to food, South Florida is a great place to be. So many new places open up every day. Below, find what’s coming soon to a city near you. Kanpai, Boca Raton Closed more than a year after a fire caused structural damage to the restaurant in July 2021, this Japanese sushi-barbecue mashup registered to Lian He is readying its second act. The restaurant plans to reopen in December with ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
cw34.com

K9 unit takes down drug dealer in murky water, deputies say

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A man from West Palm Beach is behind bars after deputies say a quick K9 caught up to him in the water. The Martin County Sheriff's Office said 23-year old David Moore driving recklessly when a deputy attempted to pull him over. Moore kept driving but had to find other means of escape after deputies deployed stop sticks, disabling the car. Moore left the car and headed on foot, hiding neck deep into a canal.
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
WFLA

School shooter chose Valentine’s Day to ruin it forever

Prosecutors concluded their rebuttal case Thursday after playing that video clip from jailhouse interviews Cruz did with their psychologist hoping it bolsters their contention that he wasn’t driven to kill by a mental disorder he couldn’t control, but planned his attack and chose to carry it out.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
BocaNewsNow.com is the leading source for news and information in the South Palm Beach County areas of Boca Raton, Delray Beach and Boynton Beach. BocaNewsNow.com has served South Florida for a decade.

 https://bocanewsnow.com

