Two More Arrests Made In Lincoln Murder
Lincoln Police have arrested two more men in connection with the murder of an Omaha man near 18th and O Street late last month. Captain Todd Kocian says 20-year-old Jahhfarr Fletcher was arrested around 10:00 Wednesday morning. “Fletcher was contacted at a residence near Northwest 7th and West P Street...
16 Year Old Lincoln Girl Stabbed Near Downtown Bus Stop
A 16 year old girl is recovering after being stabbed in the arm near the bus stop at 11th and N Street around 4:30 yesterday afternoon. Lincoln police say two men got into a fight when a woman in her 20’s became upset and yelled a racial slur towards the men.
Ashland Man Killed In Lincoln Motorcycle Crash
A 23 year old Ashland man was killed when his motorcycle collided with another vehicle at South Cotner and ‘O’ Street around 5:45 Wednesday night. “The motorcycle and an SUV were both westbound on ‘O’ Street approaching Cotner Blvd and attempted to merge into the same lane,” says LPD Captain Todd Kocian.
Lincoln Garage Fire Causes $60,000 Damage
Lincoln Fire and Rescue crews were called to battle a fire near 16th and Rose Street just before 6:00 Thursday night. “Upon our arrival we found a two story detached garage fully involved in fire,” says LFR Captain Nancy Crist. She says the intense flames also caused some...
18 Year Old Arrested For Crash That Killed Lincoln Motorcyclist
Lincoln Police have arrested an 18 year old woman in connection with a deadly motorcycle crash at 35th and Cornhusker Highway on August 29th. LPD Captain Todd Kocian says Alexis Kelly was driving eastbound on Cornhusker and was turning northbound onto North 35th Street when her vehicle was struck by a westbound motorcycle.
Man Found With Stolen SUV Arrested After Foot Chase With LPD
Lincoln Police spotted an SUV that had been stolen on September 13 parked in a motel parking lot near NW 12th and West Cornhusker Highway around 3:45 Wednesday morning. “Officers conducted surveillance on the vehicle and at approximately 5:15 a.m. observed 38-year-old Thomas Baxter get into the vehicle,” says LPD Captain Todd Kocian. “Officers attempted contact, however Baxter fled on foot and was taken into custody following a short foot chase.”
Man Arrested In Lincoln Crash That Killed Passenger
A 22-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a deadly crash on Labor Day at North Cotner and Holdrege. Just before 11:00 Monday morning Dylan Will was arrested for manslaughter and failure to stop and render aid/leaving the scene of an accident. Captain Todd Kocian says Will was driving...
Car Seat On Stove Catches Fire In Lincoln
Lincoln firefighters were called to an apartment fire near 17th and Burnham just after 11:00 Friday morning. Fire crews arrived to find smoke on the 2nd floor of a 6-plex apartment building. Residents were evacuating the building when LFR arrived. Captain Nancy Crist says the fire was in the kitchen...
Missing Inmate Back Behind Bars
An inmate who was reported missing from the Community Corrections Center – Omaha is back in custody. Matthew Hurich. disappeared on Sept. 22 with another inmate who turned himself in four days later. Hurich was sentenced to 11 to 30 years on charges out of Lancaster County that include...
Lincoln Man Sentenced For Social Media Threats Against Election Official
A Lincoln man was sentenced to 18 months in prison on Thursday for making threatening posts on an Instagram page associated with an election official. “This sentence makes clear that those who illegally threaten election workers should be prepared to face meaningful penalties,” says Attorney General Merrick Garland. “The Justice Department will not hesitate to hold accountable those whose illegal threats of violence endanger the public servants who administer our elections.”
Lancaster County Issued Freeze Warning
The National Weather Service has issued a freeze warning to southeastern Nebraska, including Lincoln and Lancaster County. Channel 8 Chief Meteorologist Rusty Dawkins spoke with KLIN News and said that although it’s early in the fall season, freezing temperatures are not unusual. “It’s dead-on normal,” said Dawkins. “October 7th...
City Provides Results of $61M Investment in Streets
Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and Lincoln Transportation and Utilities (LTU) gathered today to deliver the results of the city’s year-long, $61.4-million-dollar investment into its streets. Since 2019, Lincoln has invested $167 million into its streets, with the most recent $61.4 million coming from September 2021 to September 2022. Mayor...
LWS Urges Action Against Freezing Pipes
With Lancaster county receiving a freeze warning, Lincoln Water System is urging the public to take necessary steps to protect pipes from freezing. Frozen pipes can result in costly damage and high bills for homeowners. According to Lincoln Water System, the most common problems residents face are lawn irrigation systems...
No Varsity Basketball At Lincoln Northwest High School
Lincoln Public Schools officials have announced that Northwest High School will only play junior varsity, reserve and freshman level basketball games for both girls and boys. There will not be any varsity basketball teams or games during the 2022-2023 season. “We have learned valuable lessons during our fall sports season...
Health Department Hosting Onsite COVID Boosters
With potential for an increase in COVID-19 infections this fall and winter, the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department will host onsite booster dose clinics for residents aged 12 and older in October. The new boosters target the Omicron strain, which initial COVID-19 jabs and boosters did not. The clinics will be...
$1.5 Million Now Available to Small Businesses for Utility Assistance
The City of Lincoln on Friday announced the availability of $1.5 million in grant assistance for small businesses impacted by the pandemic. Applications will be available October 12 at lincoln.ne.gov/ARP. Small businesses may apply for up to a year of electric and water costs which will be pre-paid to LES...
StarTran Announces Hiring Campaign
Lincoln’s StarTran bus system is seeking 17 new drivers. Liz Elliott, Director of Lincoln Transportation and Utilities, announced a one-day, one-stop hiring event where applicants have the chance to get hired in just a couple of hours. “Interested applicants will be able to connect with bus operators, tour a...
Matt Davison Leaving Nebraska Athletic Department, Leading New NIL Collective
An old Husker will have a new path. Matt Davison is set to serve as President of the 1890 Initiative, a new Name, Image, Likeness collective in support of Nebraska Student-Athletes. Davison will leave his role as Senior Associate Athletic Director at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. He spent five seasons on the Nebraska staff.
Stan Parker Announces Bid for Mayor
Former Husker Stan Parker announced his bid for mayor on Wednesday in the spring 2023 election. “My decision to run for mayor,” began Parker, “is built upon my deep appreciation for the ideals our country was founded upon and a clear understanding that our ability to thrive is significantly defined and outlined by the decisions and policies of those we choose to put into office. I believe the role of mayor, while having political aspects, is first and foremost a leadership position.”
