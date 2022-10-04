A Lincoln man was sentenced to 18 months in prison on Thursday for making threatening posts on an Instagram page associated with an election official. “This sentence makes clear that those who illegally threaten election workers should be prepared to face meaningful penalties,” says Attorney General Merrick Garland. “The Justice Department will not hesitate to hold accountable those whose illegal threats of violence endanger the public servants who administer our elections.”

