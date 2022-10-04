Read full article on original website
WSFA
Fall is in full swing with a weekend full of fun
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Fall welcomes in a lot of family-friendly and fun events. Here at the Rundown, we have got you covered on events that will add a little ‘spice’ to your weekend. The Alabama National Fair is finally here and Friday is WSFA DAY! The Fair...
WSFA
Savannah Bananas coming back to Montgomery in 2023
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Sensing Montgomery’s ap’peal’, the zany Savannah Bananas baseball team has booked the capital city on its road tour when it begins traveling for the 2023 season. The 2023 Banana Ball World Tour Schedule has been released, and it will feature stops in 33...
WSFA
Longtime WVAS-FM broadcaster killed in Macon County crash
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Longtime WVAS 90.7 FM broadcaster Melvin “Mel” Marshall has died after a single-vehicle crash in Macon County. Officials said the crash happened Thursday on County Road 13, shortly after Marshall finished his early morning show on the Alabama State University radio station. Marshall is...
WSFA
Friday Night Football Fever: Week 8
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It’s time for Friday Night Football Fever! The WSFA 12 News team is traveling to games across Fever Country to bring you all the action. You can get involved with the Fever by sharing scores on Twitter with #Fever12, joining the Fever Fan Zone Facebook Group and submitting pictures.
WSFA
Ambulance crash leaves one dead, several injured
PIKE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - One person is dead and several others have been injured after a single vehicle wreck involving a Pilcher’s Ambulance in Pike County. It happened near Brundidge in southern Pike County. The medical vehicle left the roadway, hit a tree, and then burst into flames.
WSFA
New BTW Magnet High School expected to be complete by January
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A new beginning could be just months away for students and teachers at Booker T. Washington Magnet High School. Crews are nearing the final phases of construction on the new Bell Road campus. “We’re getting into the real heavy finishes of things,” said Montgomery Public Schools’...
WSFA
Good Samaritan on ventilator after rushing to help with deadly ambulance crash
PIKE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A good Samaritan who rescued paramedics and a patient inside a burning ambulance in Pike County has been placed on a ventilator. When Edward “Ed” Howell came across the scene of an ambulance crash in Pike County, he sprang into action to save the lives of the people on board. In doing so, officials say he had to be taken to a burn center for treatment.
WSFA
ALEA: Andalusia man killed in Montgomery County wreck
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency reports there was a fatal wreck in Montgomery County early Wednesday. State troopers say the wreck happened at approximately 5:30 a.m. on U.S. 31 near mile marker 172, approximately five miles south of Montgomery. According to ALEA, a Hyundai Sonata left the road overturned after initially leaving and reentering the roadway. After the initial crash, the Sonata was struck by the Freightliner tractor-trailer.
WSFA
Junior League of Montgomery hosts 34th annual Holiday Market
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It’s time to start thinking about your Christmas shopping, and the Junior League of Montgomery has you covered! The 34th annual Holiday Market starts Thursday at the Cramton Bowl Multiplex, with a preview party Wednesday night. More than 100 merchants from across the country have...
WSFA
ASU, Jackson State set for Saturday matchup
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Saturday is homecoming for Alabama State University and the Hornets will host the Jackson State Tigers. The Hornets are 3-2 for the season and the Tigers are 4-0. DATE: Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022. TIME: 2 P.M. Central. LOCATION: ASU Stadium, Montgomery. WHERE TO WATCH: ESPNU. Not...
WSFA
Minneapolis nonprofit visits Montgomery, Civil Rights Trail
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A unique group of tourists visited Montgomery this week. Members of the McKnight Foundation from Minneapolis, Minnesota, were in town to see some of Alabama’s rich history. They booked their tour with Montgomery-based destination management company Civil Rights Trail Tours, an organization bringing visitors to...
WSFA
Memorial held for B.A.S.S. founder Ray Scott
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A memorial for Ray Scott was held at Frazer Church in Montgomery Tuesday. Scott was known as the “godfather” of bass fishing. He founded the world’s largest fishing group, the Bass Anglers Sportsman Society He also started the first bass fishing circuit, the Bassmaster Tournament Trail, in 1967.
WSFA
Man charged in deadly Montgomery hit-and-run
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - An arrest has been made amid an ongoing investigation into a deadly Montgomery hit-and-run crash. Police have charged 24-year-old Vipul Patel, of Montgomery, with leaving the scene of an accident involving injury or death. Authorities responded to the single-vehicle crash involving a pedestrian around 8:30 p.m....
WSFA
Montgomery business owner upset with littering, theft behind shop
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - When Susan Poole walks behind her door manufacturing business, Doors By Decora, she is typically met with piles of trash. “We just hired somebody to come in and take a lot of the trash out just last week, and now they’re piling it back up again,” Poole said.
WSFA
Montgomery sites receive historic preservation funding
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Millions of dollars will be used to preserve historic landmarks throughout the state. The money comes from the National Park Service’s African American Civil Rights Grant Program and Alabama Congresswoman Terri Sewell is visiting some of the sites that will benefit. According to Sewell’s website,...
WSFA
Staffing shortages remain a problem in Alabama schools
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Opelika City Schools, Selma City Schools and Montgomery Public Schools are all dealing with some shortages in their special education, math and science departments,. Cindy Poteet, a principal with Opelika City Schools, says being proactive is the key to keeping their schools afloat. “With any school,...
WSFA
ASU homecoming game to bring big economic boost to Montgomery
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - With the Alabama State University homecoming game just days away, we may see more visitors in Montgomery. ASU’s homecoming game against Jackson State University has already sold out. “They’re anticipating over 27,700 attendees at the game,” said Ron Simmons of the Montgomery Area Chamber of...
WSFA
11 years later, Nollie ‘Bo’ Hudgens shooting death remains a mystery
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Nollie Hudgens, known to his friends and family as Bo, is remembered for his smile and his work ethic. Bo worked as an independent contractor around the River Region and on March 8, 2010, he was on the job. Bo was working at an apartment unit, laying floor tiles, when he was shot and killed. Now, 11 years later, the question remains: who killed Bo Hudgens?
WSFA
Suspect arrested for Lee County Fair social media threats
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - An 18-year-old has been arrested concerning the threatening social media post regarding the Lee County Fair. Opelika police have been investigating a “racially inflammatory” post on social media that threatened to shoot a specific demographic of attendees at the fair. Officials traced the social...
WSFA
Montgomery leaders draft new downtown development plan
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A new vision for downtown Montgomery is in the works. The Montgomery Chamber of Commerce along with the city and county commission launched a draft of a new development plan for the downtown area that they hope will grow the economy and increase tourism. “We’ve got...
