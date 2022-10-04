Internal Watchdog Faults Police Use Of Tear Gas In Deadly Indonesia Soccer Riot

Read full article on original website
International Business Times
Gunman Murders At Least 30 In Thai Nursery Attack
A former police officer stormed a nursery in Thailand on Thursday, shooting dead at least 30 people, most of them children, before killing himself and his family. The attacker, armed with a shotgun, a pistol and a knife, opened fire on the childcare centre in Nong Bua Lam Phu province at about 12:30 pm (0530 GMT) before fleeing the scene in a pickup truck.
Decades On, Search Continues For Argentina's 'Stolen' Children
The Grandmothers of Plaza de Mayo are getting old. Every day the hopes of finding their grandchildren, who were stolen and given up for adoption under Argentina's dictatorship, are fading. As many as 500 children were taken from their imprisoned mothers, most of whom then disappeared under the country's brutal...
Iran Schoolgirls Lead Protests Over Mahsa Amini Death
Iranian schoolgirls have come to the fore in protests over the death of Mahsa Amini, removing their hijabs and staging sporadic rallies in defiance of a lethal crackdown by the security forces. Amini, 22, was pronounced dead days after the notorious morality police detained the Iranian Kurd last month for...
Families Mourn Thai Nursery Dead Ahead Of King's Visit
Weeping, grief-stricken families gathered Friday outside a Thai nursery where an ex-policeman murdered nearly two dozen children in one of the kingdom's worst mass killings. Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn and Prime Minister Prayut Chan-O-Cha will later visit survivors of the attack that left at least 37 people dead, including the attacker's wife and child.
