England edge Wembley thriller with USA to lay down World Cup marker
A game that had almost everything was, rather appropriately, many things at once. It was a celebration, a show of solidarity for much more serious issues, and a marker for the World Cup through another England win.The players will of course say that 2-1 victory doesn’t matter too much given everything else going on around this landmark match, but the competitors in them will also know it will frame much of what is to come on the pitch over the next few months.It was an issue dominating the present that framed the game itself, with both teams wore armbands to...
Brazil will be top-ranked team at World Cup in Qatar
ZURICH (AP) — Brazil will go to this year’s World Cup as the top-rated team after extending its lead over second-place Belgium in the latest FIFA rankings released Thursday. Brazil won its two warmup games in September — against Ghana and Tunisia — while Belgium lost to the...
FIFA・
BBC
'He is still a danger' - Child killer's move brings back sister's fears
Elizabeth McMonigle was just nine years old when her brother and sister were killed during a brutal robbery in their Glasgow home. John McMonigle, 13, and Irene McMonigle, 12, were bludgeoned to death with a hammer by Alexander Millar in 1976. He admitted culpable homicide on the grounds of diminished...
BBC
'No Real clause in Haaland contract'
Given the amount of goals he has scored in the early weeks of his Manchester City career, it is no surprise Erling Haaland is the centre of attention, nor that he is being linked with Real Madrid. City have to deal with that - and also navigate speculation around a...
BBC
Analysis: 'Unclear how much fan power swayed club, but they've been hard to ignore'
The news from the City Ground comes as a surprise, but a welcome surprise. It is rare for a football club to offer an under-pressure manager real backing and support. Certainly, it will come as a welcome surprise to the vast majority of Nottingham Forest fans, who have backed the head coach in any way they can over the past few days - from singing his name loudly when 3-0 down at Leicester, to inundating social media with messages of support.
ESPN
A-League returns once more with hope for better season
At this point, one can almost write A-League Men (ALM) season previews off a prepared template, ticking off some kind of morbose checklist that melds unrequited hope for the future with a lament for the opportunities that have been missed. Inevitably, the previous campaign won't have gone the way administrators...
BBC
Arsenal 3-0 Bodo/Glimt: Arsenal ease to victory over Bodo/Glimt
Arsenal put in another strong display to comfortably see off Bodo/Glimt in the Europa League at the Emirates. Striker Eddie Nketiah reacted to poke in the opener after Kieran Tierney's powerful effort came back off the post. Fabio Vieira crossed it in for Rob Holding to head in a second...
BBC
'Cooper deserves time to settle' - Gerrard
Nottingham Forest manager Steve Cooper "deserves the time to settle", according to his Aston Villa counterpart Steven Gerrard. On Wednesday it was confirmed that Cooper will remain in his role following meetings at the club. Forest are bottom of the Premier League table with just one win so far after...
ESPN
Arsenal ratings: Fabio Vieira's 8/10 showing leads Gunners to smooth Europa League win over Bodo
Arsenal moved to the top of their Europa League group with a professional 3-0 win over Norwegian counterparts Bodo/Glimt at the Emirates. Two goals in a wild four-minute spell from Eddie Nketiah and Rob Holding put them in full control and, although the visitors came on strong, Arteta's men stayed the course and got their reward in the form of a late Fabio Vieira strike to seal the three points.
BBC
Europa Conference League: Fiorentina lacking goals as they face Hearts
Europa Conference League Group A: Heart of Midlothian v Fiorentina. Venue: Tynecastle Park, Edinburgh Date: Thursday, 6 October Kick-off: 20:00 BST. Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland Extra, live text commentary on the BBC Sport website & app. Football fans in Florence are proud of their European history. Fiorentina reached...
UEFA・
BBC
Ons Jabeur suffers shock exit from Jasmin Open on home soil
World number two Ons Jabeur suffered a shock quarter-final exit from the Jasmin Open on home soil in the Tunisian city Monastir on Friday. The 28-year-old was beaten 6-3, 4-6, 6-4 by American Claire Liu, who is 73rd in the world rankings, in a rare home appearance. Jabeur finished as...
SB Nation
Arsenal 3 - Bodo/Glimt 0 match repot: job done
Arsenal took care of business with a tidy 3-0 win over visiting Bodø/Glimt. The victory puts the Gunners in control of Group A and the path to that all-important top spot that avoids an extra knockout round pairing. Mikel Arteta’s heavily rotated side dominated the first half then took their foot off the gas in the second (perhaps a touch to much for the manager’s liking) to coast home without too much exertion.
BBC
Eurovision: Liverpool will put on best party ever, mayor says
Liverpool's mayor has promised the city will put on the "best party ever" for Eurovision after being chosen as the hosts for the 2023 song contest. The city won a competition to hold the event after it was decided the 2022 winners Ukraine was unable to host. Liverpool Mayor Joanne...
BBC
Liverpool film studios: University pulls out of Littlewoods project
One of the main clients for a proposed film studio development in Liverpool has pulled out of the project. Liverpool John Moores University (LJMU) was to be a main tenant at the former Littlewoods Pools building. However, LJMU said it had now decided not to lease space and will instead...
ESPN
LIVE Transfer Talk: Karim Benzema set for new Real Madrid deal
The summer transfer window is closed for the major leagues in Europe. However, with an eye on January, there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!. TOP STORY: Benzema nears new Madrid...
