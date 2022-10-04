ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Comments / 0

Related
Markets Insider

Warren Buffett's favorite market gauge is reading nearly 150%, signaling US stocks are still overvalued and at risk of tumbling further

Warren Buffett's go-to market gauge is reading nearly 150%, suggesting stocks remain overvalued. The "Buffett indicator" has retreated from over 210% in January due to the stock-market downturn. The metric compares the US stock market's total value with the size of the economy. Warren Buffett's favorite market gauge is reading...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Tesla, Adobe And 2 Other Stocks Insiders Are Selling

Silver futures traded slightly higher this morning on Thursday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sanjay Mehrotra
tipranks.com

Micron to Set Up $100 Billion Chip Unit in New York

Micron (NASDAQ:MU) is setting up a chipmaking unit in New York for about $100 billion, reports the New York Times. The significant development comes fresh on the heels of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) planning a chipmaking unit in Ohio and the passage of the CHIPS Act. Will MU Stock Go Up?. Micron...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks#Micron Technology#Stock#World Economy#Tech#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Q3 And
Motley Fool

2 Top Tech Stocks to Buy In October

Tech stocks are beaten down after driving the market for the last 13 years. A bear market meltdown could be the perfect opportunity to buy quality tech stocks at a discount. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
China
Motley Fool

2 No-Brainer Buys in This Bear Market

Align can capitalize on the attractive growth potential of the clear aligners market. Visa's business has remained resilient and is effectively a bet on the economy. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
Benzinga

AMD, Tilray Brands And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Friday

With US stock futures trading mixed this morning on Friday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:. Wall Street expects Matrix Service Company MTRX to report quarterly loss at $0.30 per share on revenue of $181.84 million before the opening bell. Matrix Service shares closed at $4.35 on Thursday.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Could a Dividend Cut Actually Make Sense for This Dividend King?

Altria still relies on cigarettes for the vast majority of its revenue. Cutting the dividend by half would free up much-needed cash flow. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Why DexCom Stock Popped on Friday, Even as the Market Crumbled

A pending decision by Medicare could double the number of patients eligible for reimbursement for continuous glucose monitoring systems. Two Wall Street analysts were particularly enthusiastic about this development. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Why Aehr Test Systems Stock Zoomed 24% Higher Today

The company flipped to an adjusted net profit during the period. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Why Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Shares Are Falling After AMD News

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. TSM shares are trading lower by 5.18% to $70.50 Friday morning in sympathy with Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. AMD after the company lowered its third-quarter sales guidance below analyst estimates. What Happened?. AMD saw preliminary third-quarter revenue of approximately $5.6 billion, lower than the prior...
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy