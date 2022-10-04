Read full article on original website
Warren Buffett's favorite market gauge is reading nearly 150%, signaling US stocks are still overvalued and at risk of tumbling further
Warren Buffett's go-to market gauge is reading nearly 150%, suggesting stocks remain overvalued. The "Buffett indicator" has retreated from over 210% in January due to the stock-market downturn. The metric compares the US stock market's total value with the size of the economy. Warren Buffett's favorite market gauge is reading...
1 Stock-Split Stock Set to Soar 834% From Its 52-Week Low, According to This Top Tech Investor
The stock market is down in the dumps right now, but here's a reminder to focus on the long term.
The stock market is in a bottoming process that will lead to 17% upside by early 2023 as the Fed gears up for a data-dependent pause, Stifel says
US stocks are in the middle of a bottoming process that will ultimately lead to more gains ahead, according to Stifel. Stifel highlighted several positive upcoming catalysts, including the Fed pausing future rate hikes. The investment firm expects the S&P 500 to surge 17% to 4,400 by the first quarter...
Tesla, Adobe And 2 Other Stocks Insiders Are Selling
Silver futures traded slightly higher this morning on Thursday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
Micron to build the world’s largest semiconductor facility in the US
Chipmaker Micron Technology revealed on Tuesday ambitious plans to develop a $100-billion computer chip factory complex in upstate New York, in a bid to boost domestic chip manufacturing and possibly deal with a worrying chips shortage. The money will be invested over a 20 year period, according to Reuters. The...
tipranks.com
Micron to Set Up $100 Billion Chip Unit in New York
Micron (NASDAQ:MU) is setting up a chipmaking unit in New York for about $100 billion, reports the New York Times. The significant development comes fresh on the heels of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) planning a chipmaking unit in Ohio and the passage of the CHIPS Act. Will MU Stock Go Up?. Micron...
3 Nasdaq 100 Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in October
The growth-stock-driven Nasdaq 100 has three incredible deals hiding in plain sight.
Motley Fool
2 Top Tech Stocks to Buy In October
Tech stocks are beaten down after driving the market for the last 13 years. A bear market meltdown could be the perfect opportunity to buy quality tech stocks at a discount.
Stock Market Today: Stocks Soar as Wall Street Looks to Extend October Rebound
Stock finished firmly higher on Tuesday after posting a broad-based rally on Monday that snapped a sharp losing streak that saw the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 rack up their worst monthly losses since March 2020. The Dow ended up 826 points, or 2.80%, to 30,316, while...
Micron to invest up to $100 billion in semiconductor factory in New York
Oct 4 (Reuters) - Chipmaker Micron Technology (MU.O) said on Tuesday that it planned to invest up to $100 billion over the next 20-plus years to build a computer chip factory complex in upstate New York, in a bid to boost domestic chip manufacturing.
The Nasdaq Is Plunging: 4 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy With $200 Right Now
When there's panic on Wall Street, there's often opportunity for patient investors.
Motley Fool
2 No-Brainer Buys in This Bear Market
Align can capitalize on the attractive growth potential of the clear aligners market. Visa's business has remained resilient and is effectively a bet on the economy.
2 Warren Buffett Stocks That Could Go Parabolic
These two stocks are among the riskiest in the Berkshire Hathaway portfolio, but they could be huge winners.
msn.com
Dow books 630-point drop after strong jobs data rattles investors, but stocks cement weekly gains
U.S. stocks finished sharply lower Friday, but still booked their best weekly gains in a month, after September jobs data showed an unexpected fall in the unemployment rate that’s anticipated to reinforce the Federal Reserve’s resolve to keep tightening monetary policy. Investors also weighed a profit warning at...
AMD, Tilray Brands And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Friday
With US stock futures trading mixed this morning on Friday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:. Wall Street expects Matrix Service Company MTRX to report quarterly loss at $0.30 per share on revenue of $181.84 million before the opening bell. Matrix Service shares closed at $4.35 on Thursday.
Motley Fool
Could a Dividend Cut Actually Make Sense for This Dividend King?
Altria still relies on cigarettes for the vast majority of its revenue. Cutting the dividend by half would free up much-needed cash flow.
Motley Fool
Why DexCom Stock Popped on Friday, Even as the Market Crumbled
A pending decision by Medicare could double the number of patients eligible for reimbursement for continuous glucose monitoring systems. Two Wall Street analysts were particularly enthusiastic about this development.
Motley Fool
Why Aehr Test Systems Stock Zoomed 24% Higher Today
The company flipped to an adjusted net profit during the period.
Why Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Shares Are Falling After AMD News
Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. TSM shares are trading lower by 5.18% to $70.50 Friday morning in sympathy with Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. AMD after the company lowered its third-quarter sales guidance below analyst estimates. What Happened?. AMD saw preliminary third-quarter revenue of approximately $5.6 billion, lower than the prior...
