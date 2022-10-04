Read full article on original website
Related
spmetrowire.com
Local DAV Chapter wants to give Caddy to deserving veteran
The local Disabled American Veterans group wants to give a Cadillac to a deserving veteran in Portage Co. The program is called “Helping Heroes Caddy,” and gifts a fully refurbished 2001 Cadillac Calais to a local veteran. DAV Chapter #30 plans to present the Caddy to a local...
spmetrowire.com
H. John Lay, 78
H. John Lay, age 78, of Stevens Point passed away on Sunday, March 15, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. A service is to be held on October 22, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church, 1410 Roger’s St., Stevens Point, with a celebration of life to follow at the Barbershop Harmony House, 3500 Harmony Lane.
spmetrowire.com
Lori Ann (née Falkowski) Krueger, 57
Lori Ann (née Falkowski) Krueger of Stevens Point, passed away unexpectedly on October 3, 2022, in the caring hands of Wausau Aspirus ICU at the age of 57. Lori was born October 7, 1964, in Stevens Point to the late Clifford Falkowski and Joyce (Billerback) Bishop. Lori attended local...
spmetrowire.com
Paramedic tech from Mid-State selected for national scholar program
A graduate of the Mid-State Technical College Paramedic Technician program has been chosen for a scholar program out of Texas. Waushara County EMS Shift Chief Jessica Lease has been selected as an EMSC Scholar with the Emergency Medical Services for Children Innovation and Improvement Center. She is one of six medical providers nationwide—including physicians, nurses, and paramedics—to be chosen for the program.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
spmetrowire.com
Dorothy M. Polum, age 89
Dorothy M. Polum, age 89, of Stevens Point, passed away on Tuesday, October 4, 2022, at Aspirus Stevens Point. A daughter of the late Paul and Helen (Eron) Flaig, Sr. she was born on April 1, 1933, on the family farm in Rudolph. On October 12, 1953, at St. Phillip Catholic Church in Rudolph, she was united in marriage to Vincent D. Polum. The couple owned and operated their dairy farm until retiring in 1990.
spmetrowire.com
UW-Stevens Point to mark Indigenous People’s Day Oct. 10
A free, public event that marks Indigenous People’s Day through music, history, and Native American presentations will be held at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point on Monday, Oct. 10. “Impact” will be held in the Allen F. Blocher Planetarium on the second floor of the UW-Stevens Point Science Building,...
Comments / 0