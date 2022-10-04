Dorothy M. Polum, age 89, of Stevens Point, passed away on Tuesday, October 4, 2022, at Aspirus Stevens Point. A daughter of the late Paul and Helen (Eron) Flaig, Sr. she was born on April 1, 1933, on the family farm in Rudolph. On October 12, 1953, at St. Phillip Catholic Church in Rudolph, she was united in marriage to Vincent D. Polum. The couple owned and operated their dairy farm until retiring in 1990.

STEVENS POINT, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO