Recently signed Blake Griffin holds introductory Boston Celtics press conference

By Justin Quinn
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

As the most recent signing in what has been a most eventful Boston Celtics offseason (if we are being honest), veteran big man Blake Griffin held his introductory press conference on Monday morning. He had an informal introduction to the ball club’s roster on Sunday during their preseason exhibition trouncing of the Charlotte Hornets.

The six-time All-Star forward had plenty to say about why he chose the Celtics in free agency after having gone in another direction in the recent past based on hearing that the team (at that time) was a bit more chaotic than he wanted to be part of, what his early thoughts were after participating in practice and more.

Take a look at the clip embedded below to hear it in full courtesy of our friends over at CLNS Media’s YouTube channel.

Listen to the “Celtics Lab” podcast on:

Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/3zBKQY6

Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3GfUPFi

Boston, MA
Boston, MA
Boston, MA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

'This is a great opportunity,' says Celtics' Noah Vonleh of his shot at making Boston's roster

Haverill's own Noah Vonleh is determined to make the most of the chance the Boston Celtics have extended him with a camp invite and the possibility of making the team's 2022-23 roster. "This is a great opportunity," said the Indiana product after practice on Sunday (via CLNS). I got the call in early August from the front office, and they talked about a potential chance to make the roster."
BOSTON, MA
