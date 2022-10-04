Gold futures ended Tuesday at a roughly three-week high, while silver saw prices settled at their highest since late June. If U.S. Treasury yields have "peaked near term along with the dollar, gold and silver can both extend gains and claw back some of the recent losses," analysts at Sevens Report Research wrote in Tuesday's newsletter. "However, the current trends in both remain bearish," they said. Gold for December delivery rose $28.50, or 1.7%, to settle at $1,730.50 an ounce on Comex. Prices based on the most-active contract settled at their highest since Sept. 12, FactSet data show. Silver futures also gained, with December silver up 51 cents, or 2.5%, to end at $21.099 an ounce, at the highest since June 27.

MARKETS ・ 3 DAYS AGO