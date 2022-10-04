Read full article on original website
CNBC
Gold hits 3-week high as U.S. dollar, bond yields fall
Gold prices rose over 1% to a three-week peak on Tuesday, as the dollar and U.S. Treasury yields retreated, with investors hoping that the U.S. Federal Reserve could adopt a less aggressive approach to rate hikes. Spot gold gained 1.57% to $1,725.87 per ounce, its highest since Sept. 13. U.S....
boundingintocrypto.com
Exchanges Close Q3 With Massive Bitcoin Outflows, Why A Rally Is On The Horizon
The third quarter of 2022 was a rollercoaster for the price of bitcoin. BTC’s price had fluctuated wildly during this time and ended up hitting lower lows than expected. However, this has not changed investors’ convictions about the cryptocurrency. As the third quarter drew to a close, there had been a massive withdrawal spree from centralized exchanges, which led to more than $600 million in outflows.
kitco.com
Gold price faces big risk as markets zero in on next week's inflation data
(Kitco News) The gold market remains at risk despite its sudden recovery above $1,700 an ounce this week. Analysts point to next week's inflation data as the deciding factor between bearish and bullish sentiment going into the year-end. After posting six months of consecutive losses between April and September, gold...
cryptonewsz.com
Bitcoin Cash (BCH) Price Fails to Break the Consolidation!
Bitcoin Cash is a fork version of Bitcoin with slight changes in the basic rule of the protocol. The developers proposed increasing the size of the block for better efficiency, but some community members disagreed with the proposal. That is why Bitcoin Cash, a forked version, was created to meet the needs.
kitco.com
Will this silver and gold price rally last? Here's what analysts are saying
(Kitco News) In a surprise u-turn this week, silver and gold are trading at 3-month and 3-week highs, respectively. But is this a sustainable rally or just a short squeeze?. Even though silver has outperformed gold this week, both precious metals saw impressive performance. Some main drivers were a weaker U.S. dollar, falling U.S. Treasury yields, higher crude oil, and renewed safe-haven buying amid shifting Fed rate hike expectations and disappointing macro data.
The Fed will save the stock market and cut interest rates if a deep recession occurs next year, JPMorgan says
The Federal Reserve could be forced to cut interest rates in 2023 if a deep recession occurs, according to JPMorgan. The move would be an about-face by the Fed, considering it has aggressively raised rates in 2022. Potential rate cuts from the Fed would help backstop the stock market in...
The stock market is in a bottoming process that will lead to 17% upside by early 2023 as the Fed gears up for a data-dependent pause, Stifel says
US stocks are in the middle of a bottoming process that will ultimately lead to more gains ahead, according to Stifel. Stifel highlighted several positive upcoming catalysts, including the Fed pausing future rate hikes. The investment firm expects the S&P 500 to surge 17% to 4,400 by the first quarter...
The stock market likely just bottomed and a 15% rally could take hold into year-end, Fundstrat says
The stock market has likely bottomed this week and could stage a 15% rally, according to Fundstrat. The firm highlighted favorable seasonal trends heading into the fourth quarter, as well as depressed investor sentiment. "Risk/reward certainly favors betting on an above-average bounce in the 'Bear Killer' month of October," Fundstrat...
Wharton professor Jeremy Siegel says the Fed's rate hike campaign is so extreme that recession risk is much higher than risk of the central bank 'waffling' on inflation
The Fed runs a higher risk of sparking a recession than falling behind on inflation, according to Jeremy Siegel. Markets are now expecting a fed-funds rate of 4.75% in May of next year. That could be overkill, as inflation will continue to fall, Siegel warned. The debate over whether the...
'Big Short' investor Danny Moses blasts the Fed for pumping up asset prices - and predicts markets won't bottom until meme stocks plunge
Danny Moses blasted the Fed for inflating asset prices for years and encouraging risktaking. The 'Big Short' investor predicted the stock market wouldn't bottom until meme stocks plummet. Moses also called out auditors and passive funds, and trumpeted gold's outlook. "The Big Short" investor Danny Moses has accused the Federal...
kitco.com
Gold, silver see corrective price pullbacks at mid-week
(Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are lower in early U.S. trading Wednesday, on routine downside price corrections following solid gains posted on Monday and Tuesday. A strong rebound in the U.S. dollar index today is also a bearish outside market element for the precious metals markets. December gold was last down $10.90 at $1,719.40 and December silver was down $0.754 at $20.35.
Citi expects global equities to rally 18% by end-2023
Oct 6 (Reuters) - Citigroup is expecting global equities to rise about 18% from now through the end of 2023, saying beaten down valuations from a relentless selloff this year may attract investors, although it warned of "considerable risks" of an economic slowdown.
kitco.com
Gold price holding solid gains as U.S. weekly jobless claims rise by 29K
(Kitco News) - The U.S. labor market remains volatile as more workers than expected applied first-time benefits last week, seeing a solid rise from the previous week’s six-month low. Thursday, the U.S. Labor Department said that weekly jobless claims jumped by 29,000 to 219,000, up from the previous week's...
A $46 trillion wipeout in stocks and bonds won't stop until central banks around the world launch a coordinated pivot, Bank of America says
A $46 trillion wipe out in stocks and bonds over the past year has led to forced liquidations on Wall Street, according to Bank of America. The bank doesn't expect the bleeding to stop until the Fed launches a coordinated dovish pivot with other central banks. "Markets stop panicking when...
kitco.com
Silver stocks leading after gold bear trap reversal
With market focus having mostly been on the Federal Reserve in recent weeks, a banking crisis in Europe began to shake things up heading into quarter-end last week. The recent events surrounding the Bank of England (BoE) being forced to intervene to shore up its markets is bringing the realization that the trigger for the next recession could very well be abroad.
cryptonewsz.com
Can Ethereum, Polkadot, and Big Eyes Coin Be The Biggest Earners In The Next Bull Market?
The cryptocurrency market’s bull season is upon us when the price of different digital assets will increase exponentially. But you should know that each asset will grow at a different rate. Often, the amount of growth a coin will enjoy depends on its architecture and the use case. To...
msn.com
Gold futures end at a 3-week high; silver prices at highest since June
Gold futures ended Tuesday at a roughly three-week high, while silver saw prices settled at their highest since late June. If U.S. Treasury yields have "peaked near term along with the dollar, gold and silver can both extend gains and claw back some of the recent losses," analysts at Sevens Report Research wrote in Tuesday's newsletter. "However, the current trends in both remain bearish," they said. Gold for December delivery rose $28.50, or 1.7%, to settle at $1,730.50 an ounce on Comex. Prices based on the most-active contract settled at their highest since Sept. 12, FactSet data show. Silver futures also gained, with December silver up 51 cents, or 2.5%, to end at $21.099 an ounce, at the highest since June 27.
ambcrypto.com
‘We see propensity resuming for Bitcoin’- Here’s why this analyst is bullish
Bloomberg’s latest crypto outlook report spoke about Bitcoin in a rather optimistic tone. Mike McGlone, the Senior commodity strategist at Bloomberg Intelligence, believes that the remainder of this year will see Bitcoin rally and outperform “most major assets.”. High hopes for Q4. Talking in the context of commodities,...
kitco.com
Gold, silver prices pull back as U.S. dollar, bond yields see strong rises
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. (Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are lower in midday U.S. trading Wednesday, on routine downside price...
msn.com
Dow books 630-point drop after strong jobs data rattles investors, but stocks cement weekly gains
U.S. stocks finished sharply lower Friday, but still booked their best weekly gains in a month, after September jobs data showed an unexpected fall in the unemployment rate that’s anticipated to reinforce the Federal Reserve’s resolve to keep tightening monetary policy. Investors also weighed a profit warning at...
