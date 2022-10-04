PAW PAW, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — A Benton Harbor man was arrested after a high-speed chase on I-94 in Van Buren County Thursday morning, October 6. Authorities say it all began around 3:30 a.m. when Michigan State Police Troopers tried to pull over a vehicle for speeding near the 66-mile marker in Mattawan. But instead of stopping, the driver fled, reaching speeds of more than 100 miles per hour.

VAN BUREN COUNTY, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO