Kalamazoo College president celebrates partnerships at community breakfast
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Kalamazoo College President Jorge G. Gonzalez reflected on the state of the College and shared a bit about its future vision at K’s annual Community Breakfast on Thursday, October 6. In attendance were local and state officials, business and community leaders and area...
Security to be increased at construction site for Kalamazoo County’s new Justice Center
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Kalamazoo County is beefing up security at the new Justice Center construction site following a few incidents. The $100 million project is now behind schedule because of worker shortages and supply chain issues, and needs to be closed up before winter. The delivery of...
UPDATE: Vicksburg student owns up to making threat against middle school
VICKSBURG, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — A Vicksburg middle school student has admitted to writing a threat to the school in an online survey. The online threat, written by the 8th grader on Thursday, October 6, caused the middle school to be closed on Friday, October 7. That threat was...
Kalamazoo officials say absentee ballots were taken from mailboxes
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Absentee ballots for the November 8 General Election were mailed late last week and should be arriving now at homes in the City of Kalamazoo, if they haven’t already. Kalamazoo City Clerk Scott Borling says they don’t know if it was election tampering...
Kuntry Farms owner say human waste found in field was a “complete accident”
HOMER TOWNSHIP, MI (WNWN/WTVB) – The owner of Kuntry Farms near Homer says the recent discovery of human waste in a produce field was a “complete accident”. Andy Stutzman says he and the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development are working together to make sure it does not happen again.
Suspect from 1995 cold case arrested in Mexico by Van Buren County deputies and FBI
VAN BUREN COUNTY, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Van Buren County authorities teamed up with the FBI to locate the suspect of a 1995 cold case in Mexico. Authorities have arrested 52-year-old Juan Luis Solis-Reyna in May for the alleged murder of Jose Cruz Armijo-Arreguin. It all started with a...
Benton Harbor man arrested in Van Buren County after high-speed chase and crash
PAW PAW, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — A Benton Harbor man was arrested after a high-speed chase on I-94 in Van Buren County Thursday morning, October 6. Authorities say it all began around 3:30 a.m. when Michigan State Police Troopers tried to pull over a vehicle for speeding near the 66-mile marker in Mattawan. But instead of stopping, the driver fled, reaching speeds of more than 100 miles per hour.
Calhoun County deputies arrest man for allegedly shooting at neighbor’s vehicle
MARENGO TOWNSHIP, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office is looking into an incident where a Marengo Township man allegedly shot at his neighbor’s vehicle with a long gun on Wednesday, October 5. Calhoun County deputies responded to the 21000 block of Division Drive where...
Prosecutors drop charges against Cummings after witness fails to show for court hearing
BATTLE CREEK, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Charges have been dropped against a 26-year-old man in connection with an alleged kidnapping and shooting incident on September 10. The Battle Creek Enquirer reports Assistant Prosecutor Daniel Schwalm moved to dismiss all charges against Jatai Nicholas-Rafano Cummings after the alleged victim failed to appear for a preliminary examination.
