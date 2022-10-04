ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo, MI

go955.com

Kalamazoo officials say absentee ballots were taken from mailboxes

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Absentee ballots for the November 8 General Election were mailed late last week and should be arriving now at homes in the City of Kalamazoo, if they haven’t already. Kalamazoo City Clerk Scott Borling says they don’t know if it was election tampering...
KALAMAZOO, MI
Benton Harbor man arrested in Van Buren County after high-speed chase and crash

PAW PAW, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — A Benton Harbor man was arrested after a high-speed chase on I-94 in Van Buren County Thursday morning, October 6. Authorities say it all began around 3:30 a.m. when Michigan State Police Troopers tried to pull over a vehicle for speeding near the 66-mile marker in Mattawan. But instead of stopping, the driver fled, reaching speeds of more than 100 miles per hour.
VAN BUREN COUNTY, MI
Prosecutors drop charges against Cummings after witness fails to show for court hearing

BATTLE CREEK, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Charges have been dropped against a 26-year-old man in connection with an alleged kidnapping and shooting incident on September 10. The Battle Creek Enquirer reports Assistant Prosecutor Daniel Schwalm moved to dismiss all charges against Jatai Nicholas-Rafano Cummings after the alleged victim failed to appear for a preliminary examination.
BATTLE CREEK, MI

