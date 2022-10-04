ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Fox News

Florida man causes child to overdose on fentanyl in apparent attempt to see if he could pass drug test

A Florida man was arrested after allegedly causing a child to overdose on fentanyl in an attempt to see if the minor would test positive for the drug during a drug screening. The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office said that 43-year-old Scott Honeycutt called 911 last month to report a juvenile he said was overdosing on an unknown narcotic. When Charlotte County Fire and EMS arrived, Honeycutt and the minor met them at the door and Honeycutt informed officers the juvenile needed Narcan but was unsure what drug the child had taken, according to reporting from WINK.
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL
PennLive.com

Pa. man convicted of raping 1-year-old

A State College man was convicted Tuesday of raping a 1-year-old girl in 2019, according to a story from WJAC. Jackson Baker, 54, was found guilty on all the charges he faced, including rape of a child and unlawful contact with a minor, the news station said. Baker was arrested...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Texas couple discover baby abandoned in their backyard shed

A Texas man has been arrested on multiple charges after a couple found his baby abandoned in their backyard shed. On Saturday morning, John and Katharine McClain awoke as their neighbour’s pickup truck left the driveway, with their surveillance camera later revealing that a man in his underwear had been checking the doors on their vehicles before reportedly stealing the truck from next door, KHOU reported. The McClains, of Livingston, north of Houston, called their neighbours, who reported that the truck had been stolen. Hours later, security footage shows the McClains’ dog Archie barking at the shed in their...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Democrat and Chronicle

Man who pleaded guilty in multimillion dollar pawn shop scheme facing new charge

On the eve of sentencing in federal court for his multimillion dollar pawn shop scheme, Devin Tribunella is again in trouble and again in jail. Records show that Tribunella is accused of leaving the scene of an accident in Rochester. It was Tribunella who in 2018 crashed his Lamborghini into a fire hydrant on East Avenue then ran away on foot, an incident that generated local news because of the value of the abandoned car. ...
ROCHESTER, NY
The Associated Press

DA to file murder charges against Las Vegas stabbing suspect

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A man with a large kitchen knife who terrorized tourists and locals, including showgirls, on the Las Vegas Strip in a stabbing rampage that left two people dead and six others wounded will be charged with murder, the region’s top prosecutor said Friday. Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson said he intends to file two counts of murder with the use of a deadly weapon and six counts of attempted murder with the use of a deadly weapon against Yoni Barrios, 32. He did not rule out pursuing a death penalty. “We are going to give it serious consideration. But it’s so early on,” Wolfson told media outlets after Barrios’ afternoon initial court appearance ended. Barrios had traveled from California and only been in town “a short time,” Wolfson added.
LAS VEGAS, NV
hotnewhiphop.com

Q Money Found Guilty Of 2019 Murder

Q Money was convicted of fatally shooting Calvin Alexander Chappell in 2019. A jury handed down a guilty verdict to rapper Q Money, real name Qamar Akee Williams, for the murder of Calvin Alexander Chappell. XXL reports a 12-person jury found Q Money guilty of two counts of felony murder,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Rutherford Source

Detectives Need Help Identifying Persons of Interest in 'Rewards Card' Scam

Detectives need help identifying two men who are persons of interest in a fraudulent ‘rewards card’ scam investigation. The unknown individuals placed two countertop kitchen appliances in their cart and proceeded to a check-out line at the Memorial Blvd. Walmart on Aug. 22. After the cashier scanned the items, one of the males produced a card that he stated was a “rewards card”. It contained printed instructions to the cashier on how to “process” the transaction. The cashier followed the directions on the card which then appeared to have been a successful transaction due to the register opening as it would with any other successful transaction.
MURFREESBORO, TN

