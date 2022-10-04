LAS VEGAS (AP) — A man with a large kitchen knife who terrorized tourists and locals, including showgirls, on the Las Vegas Strip in a stabbing rampage that left two people dead and six others wounded will be charged with murder, the region’s top prosecutor said Friday. Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson said he intends to file two counts of murder with the use of a deadly weapon and six counts of attempted murder with the use of a deadly weapon against Yoni Barrios, 32. He did not rule out pursuing a death penalty. “We are going to give it serious consideration. But it’s so early on,” Wolfson told media outlets after Barrios’ afternoon initial court appearance ended. Barrios had traveled from California and only been in town “a short time,” Wolfson added.

