Florida man causes child to overdose on fentanyl in apparent attempt to see if he could pass drug test
A Florida man was arrested after allegedly causing a child to overdose on fentanyl in an attempt to see if the minor would test positive for the drug during a drug screening. The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office said that 43-year-old Scott Honeycutt called 911 last month to report a juvenile he said was overdosing on an unknown narcotic. When Charlotte County Fire and EMS arrived, Honeycutt and the minor met them at the door and Honeycutt informed officers the juvenile needed Narcan but was unsure what drug the child had taken, according to reporting from WINK.
Arkansas Dad Allegedly Amputated Leg With Chop Saw While 5-Year-Old Daughter Watched
Shannon Cox allegedly told his wife he was both Satan and Jesus before severing his right leg with a cut off saw in front of the couple’s 5-year-old child. An Arkansas dad has been arrested for endangering the welfare of a child after allegedly cutting off his own leg with a standing saw in front of his 5-year-old daughter.
Pa. man convicted of raping 1-year-old
A State College man was convicted Tuesday of raping a 1-year-old girl in 2019, according to a story from WJAC. Jackson Baker, 54, was found guilty on all the charges he faced, including rape of a child and unlawful contact with a minor, the news station said. Baker was arrested...
Former Navy Petty Officer Who Did ‘Willfully Torture’ and Starve 5-Year-Old Daughter to Death Learns Her Fate
A 30-year-old mother and former Navy petty officer in Florida will spend the rest of her life behind bars for starving and killing her 5-year-old daughter in 2019. As the search efforts unfolded, however, prosecutors say Williams “became uncooperative with law enforcement and lied about several key timeline facts about Taylor.”
Search is on for inmate who escaped from Upstate jail
Officials say, the search is for an inmate who escaped from an Upstate jail this weekend . The Union County Sheriff’s Office says, they responded to the reported jail break around 10 PM Friday.
He met her online. She stole $4,500 worth of items, including a gun and an Xbox, police said.
"Be cautious when meeting people online and allowing them into your home," said Sheriff Randy Smith from the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office.
Washington Examiner
Daughter of homicide victim Debbie Collier has criminal history: Report
The daughter of a recent homicide victim in Georgia has been revealed to have a criminal history of her own. The investigation into who killed Debbie Collier, 59, has yet to name a suspect. Collier was reported missing on Sept. 10 by her husband Steven Collier and daughter Amanda Bearden....
International Business Times
Substitute Teacher Offers Cash To Students To Bully And Attack Their Classmate; Arrested
A substitute teacher was fired from a school in Vivian, Louisiana, for offering money to students in exchange for attacking a classmate. Aadrina Salean Smith, 24, was arrested and charged in connection with the incident, the Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office said. The victim was attacked on Aug. 23 at the...
Florida dentist accused of killing ex-brother-in-law in murder-for-hire plot denied pre-trial release
A Florida dentist accused of hiring hitmen to murder his sister’s ex-husband was denied his request for pre-trial release as a judge rules the prosecutors have provided ample evidence against him, according to a report. Florida Second Judicial Court Judge Robert Wheeler rejected Charlie Adelson’s bid for pre-trial release...
Man pleads guilty to marijuana cultivation in Sierra National Forest
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 43-year-old man pled guilty to conspiring to manufacture and distribute marijuana and having a firearm related to drug trafficking operations, U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert announced on Friday. Officials said Carson Shane Wilhite of Ahwahnee has agreed to pay $46,680 in restitution to the U.S. Forest Service for the damage […]
Woman Accused of Stabbing 18-Year-Old Roommate to Death in Their Apartment More Than 15 Years Ago Enters Plea
The woman accused of murdering her roommate has pleaded not guilty. Judge Richard Hager determined there was probable cause that Nichole Erin Rice, then 19, stabbed Anita Knutson, 18, at their apartment in early June 2007 and left her face down in bed, according to The Form of Fargo-Moorhead. As...
AOL Corp
Inmate on social media tried smuggling drugs into GA prison disguised as ‘mail from a child’
An inmate at a state prison in Middle Georgia who went on social media and unwittingly enlisted the help of an undercover GBI agent to smuggle drugs behind bars was convicted this week and sentenced to 25 years in federal prison. Brannon Chase McCoy, 27, from the north Georgia town...
International Business Times
15-year-old Girl Kidnapped From Beach At Knifepoint Escapes With Good Samaritan's Help
A 15-year-old girl, who was kidnapped by a masked man on a Hawaii beach, convinced her abductor to take her to a restaurant and was rescued with the help of a Good Samaritan. Duncan Kealoha Mahi, 52, is accused of kidnapping the victim, Mikella Lani Debina, from Anaeho'omalu Bay near Lava Lava Beach Club on Friday.
Man who hid his own father’s death to keep collecting retirement headed to prison, ordered to repay $132,000
An Alabama man has been sentenced to a year in prison and ordered to repay $132,000 he bilked from an Alabama county’s retirement system by concealing his father’s death and continuing to collect his retirement funds. A federal judge on Monday sentenced the man for devising a scheme...
Texas couple discover baby abandoned in their backyard shed
A Texas man has been arrested on multiple charges after a couple found his baby abandoned in their backyard shed. On Saturday morning, John and Katharine McClain awoke as their neighbour’s pickup truck left the driveway, with their surveillance camera later revealing that a man in his underwear had been checking the doors on their vehicles before reportedly stealing the truck from next door, KHOU reported. The McClains, of Livingston, north of Houston, called their neighbours, who reported that the truck had been stolen. Hours later, security footage shows the McClains’ dog Archie barking at the shed in their...
Man who pleaded guilty in multimillion dollar pawn shop scheme facing new charge
On the eve of sentencing in federal court for his multimillion dollar pawn shop scheme, Devin Tribunella is again in trouble and again in jail. Records show that Tribunella is accused of leaving the scene of an accident in Rochester. It was Tribunella who in 2018 crashed his Lamborghini into a fire hydrant on East Avenue then ran away on foot, an incident that generated local news because of the value of the abandoned car. ...
DA to file murder charges against Las Vegas stabbing suspect
LAS VEGAS (AP) — A man with a large kitchen knife who terrorized tourists and locals, including showgirls, on the Las Vegas Strip in a stabbing rampage that left two people dead and six others wounded will be charged with murder, the region’s top prosecutor said Friday. Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson said he intends to file two counts of murder with the use of a deadly weapon and six counts of attempted murder with the use of a deadly weapon against Yoni Barrios, 32. He did not rule out pursuing a death penalty. “We are going to give it serious consideration. But it’s so early on,” Wolfson told media outlets after Barrios’ afternoon initial court appearance ended. Barrios had traveled from California and only been in town “a short time,” Wolfson added.
hotnewhiphop.com
Q Money Found Guilty Of 2019 Murder
Q Money was convicted of fatally shooting Calvin Alexander Chappell in 2019. A jury handed down a guilty verdict to rapper Q Money, real name Qamar Akee Williams, for the murder of Calvin Alexander Chappell. XXL reports a 12-person jury found Q Money guilty of two counts of felony murder,...
Dozens arrested in massive SoCal mail theft scheme involving nearly $5 million in losses
More than 80 people are facing grand theft, money laundering and conspiracy charges after a massive mail theft investigation revealed they stole nearly $5 million from hundreds of victims across California, authorities announced on Friday.
Detectives Need Help Identifying Persons of Interest in ‘Rewards Card’ Scam
Detectives need help identifying two men who are persons of interest in a fraudulent ‘rewards card’ scam investigation. The unknown individuals placed two countertop kitchen appliances in their cart and proceeded to a check-out line at the Memorial Blvd. Walmart on Aug. 22. After the cashier scanned the items, one of the males produced a card that he stated was a “rewards card”. It contained printed instructions to the cashier on how to “process” the transaction. The cashier followed the directions on the card which then appeared to have been a successful transaction due to the register opening as it would with any other successful transaction.
