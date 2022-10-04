In legislative news – members of Guam’s First Responder Community voiced their support for a bill aimed to bring the emergency room, to your door. Daren Burrier, Assistant Fire Chief, Guam Fire Department said, “It’s a big game changer for the people of Guam. We will be able to have more of an ER-to-the-door concept now we’re gonna have paramedics arrive with all the medication that they’re gonna need there going to be able to start IVs and perform advanced cardiac life support measures in the field prior to arrival which means that we have a better chance of response of spontaneous circulation in patient to where they can survive outside the hospital. ”

