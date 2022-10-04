Read full article on original website
Gov. Proclaims Oct 9th – 15th as Emergency Nurse Week
A much-deserved recognition to Guam’s nurses as Governor Lou Leon Guerrero proclaims October 9th through 15th as Emergency Nurses Week. PNC’s Khyomara Santana has more. The Governor also proclaimed today, October 12, 2022, as Emergency Nurses Day, during a virtual proclamation signing, to recognize nurses for their commitment to helping people in need.
Bill Aims to Bring the Emergency Room to your Door
In legislative news – members of Guam’s First Responder Community voiced their support for a bill aimed to bring the emergency room, to your door. Daren Burrier, Assistant Fire Chief, Guam Fire Department said, “It’s a big game changer for the people of Guam. We will be able to have more of an ER-to-the-door concept now we’re gonna have paramedics arrive with all the medication that they’re gonna need there going to be able to start IVs and perform advanced cardiac life support measures in the field prior to arrival which means that we have a better chance of response of spontaneous circulation in patient to where they can survive outside the hospital. ”
Governor’s Summer Youth Employment Program Returns
Good news for Guam’s youth as the Governor’s Summer Youth Employment program returns!. The Leon Guerrero-Tenorio administration announced that the acquisition of total funding for the GSYEP is secure for the summer of 2023– thanks to an award of $2,088,706 in Compact Impact discretionary funding for the program.
Guam Island Fiesta Tour is Back
The Guam Island Fiesta tour is back! The Guam Visitors Bureau, in partnership with the Mayors of Guam, is bringing the tour back — starting with the South. GVB, in collaboration with the Mayor’s Council of Guam, is announcing the Guam Island Fiesta Tour– an event to showcase CHamoru history and culture which will take place this Sunday, October 9th.
Rotary Club Hosts Forums for New Faces
The Rotary Club of Guam is hosting a series of forums called the ” New Faces ” featuring two republican and democratic party senatorial candidates who have not sat down in the legislative chair. PNC’s Damen Michael has this story. As a way to get voters to...
