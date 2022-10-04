ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

54-Year-Old Killed In Fatal Crash In Grand Rapids (Grand Rapids, MI)

 3 days ago

According to the Grand Rapids Police Department, a fatal crash was reported in Grand Rapids on Friday.

Officials reported that 1 person died

Fox17

Grand Rapids police identify victim in fatal Beltline crash

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The victim in a fatal crash that occurred in Grand Rapids on Friday has been identified. Clarissa Duran, 54, of New Mexico was killed on the night of Sept. 30 when her car was rear-ended on East Beltline Avenue, causing it to roll over, according to the Grand Rapids Police Department.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
whtc.com

Four Hurt, Two Hospitalized in Hudsonville Area Crash

JAMESTOWN TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Oct. 6, 2022) – Two persons were hospitalized and two others were also hurt in a two-vehicle crash south of Hudsonville on Wednesday evening. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Sergeant James Douglas, deputies and other first responders were dispatched to 32nd Avenue at Greenly Street around 5:25 PM. That was where an eastbound vehicle, driven by a 20-year-old Holland woman, had stopped for a stop sign and then proceeded to turn left. She pulled out in front of a southbound SUV, driven by a 73-year-old Hudsonville woman, causing a collision.
HUDSONVILLE, MI
