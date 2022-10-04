ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IN

First Paint Out is more than painting, with free classes, demonstrations, music

By Connie Shakalis
The Herald-Times
 3 days ago
The first Paint Out comes to Bloomington Oct. 8, and the worst thing that could happen is rain. The best would be for this open-to-all event to run out of art supplies.

All day, all people are invited to take free classes, see demonstrations, pick up donated brushes in hopes of summoning our inner artist and watch artists work. Some of the works will be judged, so competition will add excitement. (For details on the judging, email paintbloomington@gmail.com.)

In addition, music, storytelling and poetry readings will occur in the Bryan Park Pavilion throughout the day.

Even if it does rain, this diverse group of artists has it covered.

"To participate (and enter the judging aspect) you can paint anywhere (not just outside somewhere or in Bryan Park, where the festivities are)," said planner and artist Babette Ballinger. "So we could have people painting indoors — more urban sketching!"

"There is going to be so much participation, and we will have some artists coming from all over the state."

Jane Matranga, Charlotte Paul, Claude Cookman, Ann Woods and Bruce Kell are some of the artists who will teach classes during the day.

"Miah Michaelson (executive director) of the Indiana Arts Commission will be judging some of the classes," Ballinger said.

Ballinger came up with the concept of a Paint Out — for everyone — after having attended similar events in New York and Connecticut.

"This has been a concept of mine from the day I first moved here," she said. She sensed Bloomington would welcome it.

"We have so many wonderful art organizations here, but nothing that unites them. There is an Indiana Plein Air Association but that excludes studio-only painters."

That's because by definition plein air painting is done outdoors.

Of course, the Bloomington area has abundant artist activity, but Paint Out unites them. For instance, there's a watercolor society that, naturally, excludes oil painters. The portrait group doesn't do landscapes. And the Upland Plein Air Painters Group, again, needs to say no to the studio-only folk.

By making the day particularly user-friendly, the groups hope to attract veteran artists as well as young and emerging ones.

"We will bring together all kinds of artists in the community."

There will be plenty of supplies for artists of all ages to try. The participating artists in each art group have collected and supplied all kinds of supplies. In addition, each group donated some funds.

"Remember, Lotus Festival didn’t start with tents and musicians from all over the world. It started with a great idea and local participation," Ballinger said.

During Paint Out, families and friends can paint together; the only way to achieve this diversity of genres, Ballinger believes, is to get all the artist groups to jointly participate. "And everyone excitedly agreed."

Arts Alliance of Greater Bloomington has helped make Paint Out an event by coordinating the groups and providing space.

If you go

WHAT: First Paint Out: all are welcome to learn, compete, paint, listen to entertainment

WHEN: Oct. 8, beginning at 9:30 a.m., rain or shine. To have your work judged, check in between 9:30 and 11 a.m.

WHERE: Bryan Park's Woodlawn Pavilion, near the pool at 1001 S. Henderson St.

Free admission; restrooms are near the baseball diamonds. For details email paintbloomington@gmail.com.

NOTE: Artists who want their work judged can paint anywhere in Bloomington. Use your own supplies to create original artwork of any subject in any medium in Bloomington. All stamped and tagged works completed by 3 p.m. Oct. 8 will be eligible for judging. Artists must register or check in between 9:30 and 11 a.m. Oct. 8 at the Pavilion. Adult and teens will have canvasses or multi-media supplies stamped and tagged before beginning their work. Youth (ages 7-11) will be provided with some supplies so that they can participate on the Bryan Park grounds. People ages 12-17 may use the canvas provided or bring their own supplies.

