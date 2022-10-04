ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guernsey County, OH

Local News Briefs

By The Daily Jeffersonian
Donations accepted for Christmas with a Deputy

The FOP 136 is accepting donations for the Christmas with a Deputy event. Donations can be mailed to Guernsey County Sheriff's Office, 601 Southgate Parkway or by PayPal at paypol@fop136/

Board of DD to hear public input

The Guernsey County Board of Developmental Disabilities will conduct a public hearing on its annual action plan from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 5 at the Guernsey County Board of DD. The intent of the hearing is to obtain public comment and input on the proposed plan, including annual goals and objectives. All attending will be allowed to make oral or written comments. Each person presenting oral testimony will have a limitation of 15 minutes.

Copies of the proposed plan will be available prior to the hearing at the Guernsey County Board of Developmental Disabilities, 60770 Southgate Road, Byesville, Ohio 43723-9699.

Orthopedic surgeon working in Cambridge

Dr. Corey Jackson, a board-certified orthopedic surgeon with the Genesis Orthopedic Group, will be seeing patients in Cambridge beginning Friday. His office location is 61353 Southgate Road, Suite 5, Cambridge.

Jackson specializes in general orthopedics and adult reconstruction with a special interest in joint reconstruction technology. He earned his doctor of osteopathy degree from Ohio University College of Orthopedic Medicine and completed an orthopedic surgery residency at Affinity Medical Center in Massillon. He began his career as an orthopedic surgeon as the founding member of Southeastern Ohio Orthopedics in Cambridge prior to joining Genesis.

Jackson will continue to see patients in the Genesis Orthopedic Center in Zanesville in addition to his office in Cambridge.

MVESC board meeting scheduled

The Muskingum Valley Educational Service Center Governing Board will hold its regular October board meeting at 7 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 10 in the New Lexington Middle School Library, 2549 Panther Drive NE, New Lexington.

Veterans can apply for the second annual holiday ham giveaway at the Guernsey County Veterans Service office. Applications will be accepted Oct. 11 until Nov. 2. For more information call 740-432-9295.

