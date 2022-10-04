Belmont College receives a $5M grant for new building

The U.S. Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration (EDA) is awarding a $5 million grant to Belmont College in St. Clairsville to construct a new building for its construction trades program.

This grant will support regional workforce development in the construction trades, preparing students for good-paying, in-demand jobs in building preservation and restoration, HVAC repair, and related safety programs. The EDA investment will be matched with $3.2 million in state and local funds and is expected to create 100 jobs and generate $200,000 in private investment, according to grantee estimates.

“Ohio has a proud history of leading the country in manufacturing innovation. We’re building on that legacy by making new investments in Belmont College to train the next generation of Ohio construction workers,” said Sen. Sherrod Brown. “We know Ohio workers can compete with anyone in the world, and this will allow more Ohioans to build careers in good-paying jobs.”

EDA’s University Center program is a competitively-based partnership between EDA and academic institutions that makes the resources of universities available to economic development leaders.

The EDA is the only federal government agency focused exclusively on economic development. The program is designed to provide financial assistance to communities and promote economic development. EDA grants are awarded through a competitive process based upon application merit, an applicant’s eligibility, and the availability of funds.

More information on EDA’s grant process and investment process can be found at www.eda.gov.

Contributed by Sen. Sherrod Brown.