5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Friday
Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. After a gangbusters two days to start the week, stocks have declined two days. Despite the 2-2 record, however, equities are on pace to finish their best week since late June. A lot of that will have to do with how investors interpret September's jobs numbers, which the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Friday morning. The economy added 263,000 jobs last month, below the 275,000 economists had projected. The unemployment rate came in at 3.5%, under the estimated 3.7%. Market watchers were concerned a hot jobs report would strengthen the Federal Reserve's resolve to raise rates in its battle against inflation. Read live market updates here.
Cramer's Week Ahead: ‘I Am Urging You Not to Be a Hero' While the Fed Battles Inflation
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday warned investors against adding to their portfolios until the stock market and economy become less volatile. "This economy is a runaway train; it's smashed through the Fed's blockades today, so now they may just blow up the tracks to derail the whole darn thing," he said.
The Climate Investor Who Bet Right on ExxonMobil on How to Stay Ahead of the Market for the Next Decade
Engine No. 1's biggest win may have been ExxonMobil and energy transition, but across industries there are huge systems changes taking place that will allow smart incumbent companies to scale transformational business models. That's led Engine No. 1 CEO Jennifer Grancio to be as bullish on GM and Ford as...
Polestar Confirms It Will Deliver 50,000 Electric Vehicles in 2022
Polestar confirmed that it still expects to deliver 50,000 vehicles in 2022. The company said its China factory has "caught up" after several weeks of Covid-related shutdowns earlier this year. Polestar plans to launch its newest model, an electric SUV called the Polestar 3, on Wednesday. Swedish electric vehicle maker...
September Job Gains Affirm That the Fed Has a Long Way to Go in Inflation Fight
September's nonfarm payrolls report provided both assurance that the jobs market is strong and that the Fed will have to do more to slow it down. Worker pay rose 5% on a year-over-year basis in September, down slightly from the 5.2% pace in August but still indicative of an economy where the cost of living is surging.
Postal Workers in the UK, Striking Over Pay and Working Conditions, Agree Crunch Talks With Royal Mail Bosses
In a letter on Friday to postal branches across the country, seen by CNBC, the CWU (Communication Workers' Union) said it had agreed to meet with Royal Mail on Monday to "try and find a way forward in our national disputes." Without a resolution, Britain faces 19 more days of...
Ron Insana: It's Time to Use an ‘All of the Above' Energy Policy to Break Up the OPEC+ Cartel
Saudi Arabia's decision to ally with Russia and push through the largest supply cut by OPEC+ since 2020 means it's time for the U.S. to take every available step it can to boost U.S. energy production, writes CNBC contributor Ron Insana. This week, OPEC+ opted to cut oil production by...
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Premarket: Peloton, Shell, Compass and More
Check out the companies making headlines before the bell:. Conagra (CAG) – The food producer's stock added 2% in the premarket after it reported better-than-expected quarterly profit and sales. Conagra also reaffirmed its full-year guidance. Peloton (PTON) – Peloton slid 4.1% in premarket trading after announcing it would cut...
50% of Workers Are Burned Out and ‘Productivity Paranoia' Could Be Making It Worse: ‘People Are Just Worn Down'
Burnout isn't a new phenomenon — but hybrid work environments could be making it worse. Since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic, new, catchy terms like "The Great Resignation" and "quiet quitting" have flooded public discourse to describe the overwhelm workers are feeling, and the corresponding shifts in the labor market.
Lettuce at $8? Inflation in Australia Is Hurting Everyone From Restaurant Owners to Diners
Food prices are rising at one of the fastest rates among consumer goods in Australia. Costs of fruit and vegetables rose 18.6% in August compared to a year ago, according to the latest update by the Australian Bureau of Statistics. Australia, like many countries, is battling record-high inflation. Annual inflation...
How Will OPEC's Oil Production Cuts Affect Gas Prices and Inflation?
Major oil-producing countries led by Saudi Arabia and Russia have decided to slash the amount of oil they deliver to the global economy. And the law of supply and demand suggests that can only mean one thing: higher prices are on the way for crude, and for the diesel fuel, gasoline and heating oil that are produced from oil.
OPEC+ to Cut Oil Production by 2 Million Barrels Per Day to Shore Up Prices, Defying U.S. Pressure
OPEC and non-OPEC partners on Wednesday agreed to impose deep output cuts, seeking to spur a recovery in oil prices despite U.S. pressure to pump more. Crude prices have fallen to roughly $80 a barrel from more than $120 in early June amid growing fears about the prospect of a global economic recession.
Billionaire Melinda French Gates: More Gender Equity in These 4 Sectors ‘Will Change All of Society'
Melinda French Gates has been an outspoken, public advocate of gender equity for decades — and now, the billionaire philanthropist is dedicating her time, wealth and resources to changing four major sectors that she believes are at the heart of the fight for equality. In 2019, French Gates, 58,...
