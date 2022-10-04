ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC New York

5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Friday

Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. After a gangbusters two days to start the week, stocks have declined two days. Despite the 2-2 record, however, equities are on pace to finish their best week since late June. A lot of that will have to do with how investors interpret September's jobs numbers, which the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Friday morning. The economy added 263,000 jobs last month, below the 275,000 economists had projected. The unemployment rate came in at 3.5%, under the estimated 3.7%. Market watchers were concerned a hot jobs report would strengthen the Federal Reserve's resolve to raise rates in its battle against inflation. Read live market updates here.
STOCKS
NBC New York

Polestar Confirms It Will Deliver 50,000 Electric Vehicles in 2022

Polestar confirmed that it still expects to deliver 50,000 vehicles in 2022. The company said its China factory has "caught up" after several weeks of Covid-related shutdowns earlier this year. Polestar plans to launch its newest model, an electric SUV called the Polestar 3, on Wednesday. Swedish electric vehicle maker...
CARS
NBC New York

September Job Gains Affirm That the Fed Has a Long Way to Go in Inflation Fight

September's nonfarm payrolls report provided both assurance that the jobs market is strong and that the Fed will have to do more to slow it down. Worker pay rose 5% on a year-over-year basis in September, down slightly from the 5.2% pace in August but still indicative of an economy where the cost of living is surging.
BUSINESS
NBC New York

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Premarket: Peloton, Shell, Compass and More

Check out the companies making headlines before the bell:. Conagra (CAG) – The food producer's stock added 2% in the premarket after it reported better-than-expected quarterly profit and sales. Conagra also reaffirmed its full-year guidance. Peloton (PTON) – Peloton slid 4.1% in premarket trading after announcing it would cut...
STOCKS
NBC New York

How Will OPEC's Oil Production Cuts Affect Gas Prices and Inflation?

Major oil-producing countries led by Saudi Arabia and Russia have decided to slash the amount of oil they deliver to the global economy. And the law of supply and demand suggests that can only mean one thing: higher prices are on the way for crude, and for the diesel fuel, gasoline and heating oil that are produced from oil.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
