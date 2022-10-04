Read full article on original website
Related
wtae.com
Police looking for suspect in ransacking of Fayette County bar
NEW SALEM, Pa. — A Fayette County business owner is looking for help from the public after her bar was broken into and ransacked earlier this week. The break-in happened early Tuesday morning at the Dark Horse Saloon in New Salem. Surveillance video shows a suspect ransacking the bar for more than an hour, damaging the business's safe, and stealing the entire ATM.
wtae.com
Washington County DA says officer was justified in shooting death of suspect in Monongahela
The Washington County District Attorney said a police officer who shot and killed a suspect in Monongahela over the summer was justified in doing so. That update came Friday during a news conference with the Washington County coroner and the district attorney nearly three months after the shooting. The district...
15-year-old arrested and charged in Kennywood triple shooting
A feud between two groups of teenagers that has left several Mon Valley communities plagued by gunfire culminated in the shooting that wounded three people at Kennywood last month, Allegheny County detectives said Thursday.
District Attorney: Officer-involved shooting in Monongahela considered justifiable homicide
MONONGAHELA, Pa. — The district attorney and coroner of Washington County gave a statement on the deadly officer-involved shooting that happened in Monongahela over the summer. During the statement, the district attorney said the shooting was a justifiable homicide. On July 24, Cody Bennett was shot and killed by...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Greensburg shooting suspect seeks separate trial
The lawyer for a Greensburg man charged in connection with a shootout earlier this year in downtown Greensburg wants a separate trial from another man with whom police said he exchanged gunfire. In court documents filed this week, attorney Brent McCune said the defenses of his client, Evan Curley, and...
wtae.com
More than $2,100 stolen from Taco Bell in Westmoreland County
UNITY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — State police are investigating the theft of more than $2,100 from a Taco Bell in Westmoreland County. Investigators said the theft happened at the Mountain Laurel Plaza location in Unity Township sometime between 11 p.m. Monday and 5 a.m. Tuesday. Police said they have a...
pghcitypaper.com
Video shows police officer belittling resident when confronted on illegal parking
A Pittsburgh-based cycling advocate is calling out a city police officer for allegedly parking in a bike lane during a non-emergency situation and growing belligerent when asked to move it. Cyclist Armin Samii says he was “insulted and belittled” by the officer during the encounter, most of which he caught...
explore venango
Oil City Woman Accused of Entering School Bus, Screaming Expletives at Children
CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local woman is in hot water after she allegedly entered a school bus and harassed young children she believed bullied her daughter. Court documents indicate the Cranberry School District Police Department filed criminal charges against Brandy Lee Bell, of Oil City, on October 3, in Magisterial District Judge Patrick E. Lowrey’s office.
RELATED PEOPLE
Pa. police officer punched woman at rock concert: reports
An off-duty Pittsburgh police officer is accused of punching a woman in the face during a heavy metal concert, according to reports from WPXI and KDKA. Citing a criminal complaint, WPXI said that Chas Kulow and his girlfriend were at a Five Finger Death Punch concert at the Pavilion at Star Lake in Washington County.
wtae.com
Man allegedly boards school bus in Butler, threatening students and using profanity
BUTLER, Pa. — Police in the city of Butler said a man boarded a school bus on Thursday morning and then threatened students and used profanity. It was around 7 a.m. Thursday that the man allegedly boarded the Valley Lines school bus at Lincoln Avenue near Center Avenue. Police...
Worker killed in Parkway East crash involving tractor trailer and bucket truck
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A worker in a bucket truck died early Friday morning after being hit by a tractor trailer along the Parkway East. The outbound lanes of the roadway are currently closed just past the Oakland exit. State Police tell KDKA that the crash occurred when a tractor trailer struck a bucket truck around 3 a.m. just past the Oakland exit of I-376.The individual working in the bucket truck died after he was taken to the hospital. Both the tractor trailer and the bucket truck were heavily damaged at the scene. It's unclear what led up to the crash at this time. State Police are handling the investigation. Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for the latest on this developing story.
wtae.com
Construction worker killed after fall from Parkway East identified
PITTSBURGH — State police said a tractor-trailer hit the bucket of a bucket truck in a construction area on the Parkway East, leading to the worker being thrown from the bucket and onto the bike trail below. "During that time, it was active construction in which the left lane...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wtae.com
Greensburg police seek 18-year-old suspect they say should be considered armed and dangerous
GREENSBURG, Pa. — Greensburg police have announced they’re seeking the public’s help in finding an 18-year-old man they say should be considered armed and dangerous. Police said Dabiaun Davidson is wanted for involuntary deviant sexual assault and other crimes. Police said he is known to frequent Greensburg,...
Pittsburgh Police officer accused of assaulting EMT at Star Lake
The arrest report says Chas Kulow and his girlfriend were at the Five Finger Death Punch concert and medics say Kulow was being aggressive and uncooperative as they tried to treat his girlfriend.
Police to announce arrest in Kennywood shooting
Allegheny County and West Mifflin Police are expected to announce an arrest in the Kennywood shooting that injured three people, including two teenagers.
Pa. woman arrested for leaving 2 children alone in vehicle at Walmart parking lot: report
A western Pennsylvania woman was arrested Tuesday and is facing charges after police say she left her two young children unattended in a vehicle in a Walmart parking lot, according to a story from KDKA. Augusta Goll, 41, of Monessen, was taken into custody outside a Walmart store in West...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Man injured being tased by Fayette deputy; video released
FAYETTE COUNTY, Pa. — The man tased by Fayette County sheriff deputies earlier this week is expected to make a full recovery after being flown to Ruby Memorial Hospital. Anthony Sheffey was at the Fayette County courthouse for a hearing that was continued Monday morning when deputies found out he was wanted on a felony warrant for a DUI case out of Allegheny County.
wtae.com
Vehicle catches fire following deadly crash in Derry Township
DERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A vehicle caught fire following a deadly crash in Derry Township, Westmoreland County. The crash happened just before 4 a.m. Thursday on Route 217 near Gray Station Road. The coroner identified the man killed in the crash as 36-year-old Christopher Howe of Blairsville. Police said...
Former employee charged after break-in at Delmont convenience store
A former employee of the Sunoco station in Delmont was caught breaking into the store late Wednesday, according to borough police. John A. Balistrieri, 61, of Greensburg Street in Delmont was charged with burglary, criminal trespassing, prowling and disorderly conduct, after police said he used an employee key to unlawfully enter the building, at the corner of Route 66 and Manor Road, shortly before midnight Wednesday.
wtae.com
Pittsburgh officer on administrative leave after incident at Star Lake
A Pittsburgh police officer is on administrative leave after he was accused of punching a woman in the face at Star Lake last month. According to the criminal complaint, Chas Kulow appeared under the influence and agitated at the Five Finger Death Punch concert on Sept. 21. The complaint alleges EMS was trying to treat Kulow's girlfriend when he interfered repeatedly and threatened them.
Comments / 0