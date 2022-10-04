ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Penn Hills, PA

Comments / 0

Related
wtae.com

Police looking for suspect in ransacking of Fayette County bar

NEW SALEM, Pa. — A Fayette County business owner is looking for help from the public after her bar was broken into and ransacked earlier this week. The break-in happened early Tuesday morning at the Dark Horse Saloon in New Salem. Surveillance video shows a suspect ransacking the bar for more than an hour, damaging the business's safe, and stealing the entire ATM.
FAYETTE COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Penn Hills, PA
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Penn Hills, PA
Crime & Safety
Tribune-Review

Greensburg shooting suspect seeks separate trial

The lawyer for a Greensburg man charged in connection with a shootout earlier this year in downtown Greensburg wants a separate trial from another man with whom police said he exchanged gunfire. In court documents filed this week, attorney Brent McCune said the defenses of his client, Evan Curley, and...
GREENSBURG, PA
explore venango

Oil City Woman Accused of Entering School Bus, Screaming Expletives at Children

CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local woman is in hot water after she allegedly entered a school bus and harassed young children she believed bullied her daughter. Court documents indicate the Cranberry School District Police Department filed criminal charges against Brandy Lee Bell, of Oil City, on October 3, in Magisterial District Judge Patrick E. Lowrey’s office.
OIL CITY, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dante Jones
PennLive.com

Pa. police officer punched woman at rock concert: reports

An off-duty Pittsburgh police officer is accused of punching a woman in the face during a heavy metal concert, according to reports from WPXI and KDKA. Citing a criminal complaint, WPXI said that Chas Kulow and his girlfriend were at a Five Finger Death Punch concert at the Pavilion at Star Lake in Washington County.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Worker killed in Parkway East crash involving tractor trailer and bucket truck

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A worker in a bucket truck died early Friday morning after being hit by a tractor trailer along the Parkway East. The outbound lanes of the roadway are currently closed just past the Oakland exit. State Police tell KDKA that the crash occurred when a tractor trailer struck a bucket truck around 3 a.m. just past the Oakland exit of I-376.The individual working in the bucket truck died after he was taken to the hospital. Both the tractor trailer and the bucket truck were heavily damaged at the scene. It's unclear what led up to the crash at this time. State Police are handling the investigation. Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for the latest on this developing story.
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Construction worker killed after fall from Parkway East identified

PITTSBURGH — State police said a tractor-trailer hit the bucket of a bucket truck in a construction area on the Parkway East, leading to the worker being thrown from the bucket and onto the bike trail below. "During that time, it was active construction in which the left lane...
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#After Man#Gas Station#Police#Violent Crime#The Exxon Station#Exxon
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WPXI Pittsburgh

Man injured being tased by Fayette deputy; video released

FAYETTE COUNTY, Pa. — The man tased by Fayette County sheriff deputies earlier this week is expected to make a full recovery after being flown to Ruby Memorial Hospital. Anthony Sheffey was at the Fayette County courthouse for a hearing that was continued Monday morning when deputies found out he was wanted on a felony warrant for a DUI case out of Allegheny County.
FAYETTE COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

Vehicle catches fire following deadly crash in Derry Township

DERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A vehicle caught fire following a deadly crash in Derry Township, Westmoreland County. The crash happened just before 4 a.m. Thursday on Route 217 near Gray Station Road. The coroner identified the man killed in the crash as 36-year-old Christopher Howe of Blairsville. Police said...
DERRY, PA
Tribune-Review

Former employee charged after break-in at Delmont convenience store

A former employee of the Sunoco station in Delmont was caught breaking into the store late Wednesday, according to borough police. John A. Balistrieri, 61, of Greensburg Street in Delmont was charged with burglary, criminal trespassing, prowling and disorderly conduct, after police said he used an employee key to unlawfully enter the building, at the corner of Route 66 and Manor Road, shortly before midnight Wednesday.
DELMONT, PA
wtae.com

Pittsburgh officer on administrative leave after incident at Star Lake

A Pittsburgh police officer is on administrative leave after he was accused of punching a woman in the face at Star Lake last month. According to the criminal complaint, Chas Kulow appeared under the influence and agitated at the Five Finger Death Punch concert on Sept. 21. The complaint alleges EMS was trying to treat Kulow's girlfriend when he interfered repeatedly and threatened them.
PITTSBURGH, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy