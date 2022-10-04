Read full article on original website
3d ago
Hey let’s throw them some more money so they can sit home a little longer I’m all for helping the legitimate disabled mentally slow ppl elderly I’m not interested as taxpayer trying enable ppl too stay home simply because there not interested in working .
Making_Carter_Great_Again
3d ago
And? Those who pay in the most should get the most refunded. Why is that such a hard concept for worthless liberals to understand?
noelitists
3d ago
Well Massachusetts is run by democrats so you can thank them for the poor population. They are the ones that determine who gets what so turn to them, hold them accountable for any and every failure in Massachusetts
Related
Report claims Mass. about to give too much money back to taxpayers
Massachusetts is on the brink of returning too much excess state revenues — to the tune of nearly $1.4 billion — to Bay Staters, according to a new report that calls into question a critical calculation underlying a tax cap law known as Chapter 62F. State Auditor Suzanne...
Mass. taxpayers face critical deadline this month for relief checks
A key deadline is fast approaching for Massachusetts taxpayers. Bay Staters must file their 2021 personal income tax returns by Oct. 17 if they did not meet the initial deadline last April. “Reminder: It’s an extension of time to file, not to pay,” state officials wrote in a recent blog...
Residents to receive 2.9 billion dollar refund from state
hand holding moneyPhoto by Jp Valery (Creative Commons) Here's some great news as prices keep rising due to inflation. Some money is coming your way from the state of Massachusetts! Recently, State Auditor Suzanne Bump just announced that the office of State Auditor has completed its review of the report of net tax revenues. Bump says that the net state tax revenues of $41,812,654,358 for 2022 are above the allowable state tax revenues of $38,871,154,627 by the amount of $2,941,499,731. (source)
There Is Hope For MA Residents To Receive MOOLAH, MOOLAH, MOOLAH!
Recently, we mentioned some distressing news regarding tax rebate checks regarding Chapter 62F as this is a vehicle to benefit ONLY the wealthiest in Massachusetts and once again working families will NOT see a rebate check that would be substantial to them. After all, $9 CAN'T buy much or assist in those who are trying to make ends meet on a daily basis. However, there is a light at the end of this deep, dark tunnel that will reward the working class with some much needed MOOLAH, MOOLAH, MOOLAH!
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Resources for Massachusetts households that may struggle with home heating costs
22News provides resources for households that may struggle to keep up with the price surge.
ABC6.com
CEA program to protect Massachusetts residents from electric rate hikes
DIGHTON, Mass. (WLNE) — With inflation already stressing people out, electric companies recently announced that bills are expected to increase even more this winter. National Grid just announced a hike in rates for the winter, but a program in Massachusetts is helping protect residents from those increases. Dighton is...
A Major Public Health Concern Continues to Rise in Massachusetts
There's no doubt that the COVID-19 pandemic turned life upside down for pretty much everyone who experienced it. Families had to deal with unemployment which made paying bills including heat, food, fuel, rent, mortgage, etc. extremely difficult. Many families are still struggling to make ends meet. Needless to say, a lot of people are still experiencing very trying times.
bunewsservice.com
Advocates urge Massachusetts legislators to pass legislation “critical to the disability community”
Estate recovery and housing policy provisions important to the disability community have been left in limbo and will have to be re-filed if the state economic development bill to which they are attached is held in conference committee for the remainder of the legislative session, advocates said. During a Wednesday...
Massachusetts ballot question 2 on regulation of dental insurance
Ballot question 2 could make the state the first to regulate dental insurance premiums.
Local residents voice concern over increase in home heating prices
Increased oil and gas prices are raising concerns for Western Massachusetts residents, especially when it comes to affording to heat their homes this fall and winter.
Voting by mail in Massachusetts? Here’s how to request your ballot
With just one month until the general election, Bay Staters are also up against the clock to request their mail-in ballots. Massachusetts residents technically have until Nov. 1 to apply to vote by mail, but Secretary of State Bill Galvin’s office has encouraged people to “apply as early as possible, especially if your ballot will need to be mailed out of town.” Ideally, voters should apply two to three weeks before Election Day — which is Nov. 8 — to account for delays from the U.S. Postal Service.
MA Residents Will Get Some Help To Stay Warm This Winter
Massachusetts residents are STILL suffering from inflated prices all over the place, keep in mind winter is just around the corner and utility companies have already proposed massive increases where customers will be paying more in the long run to keep warm in their designated residences. As The Little River Band used to say: "Hang On: Help Is On It's Way!"
$500 stimulus check likely coming your way
counting moneyPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Creative Commons) If you're a resident of Massachusetts, you could very likely be receiving a $500 stimulus check from the state. Whether or not you will receive this check for $500 depends on your eligibility. Your income level from your 2021 Massachusetts tax returns is used to determine if you will receive this money from the state. To qualify, you must have made at least $13,500 and make less than $38,640 total for a single person. For a family of four, the maximum income amount is up to $79,500. (source)
$25 million federal grant puts Massachusetts in forefront of genomics research (Editorial)
The state of Massachusetts has always been a leader in research and innovation. In the 2020s, and despite fierce competition from other states and regions, it still is. The Bay State is one of only five selected as regional hubs of genomics research, as state and academic leaders become pro-active in preparing for, and hopefully circumventing or defeating, the type of infectious outbreaks that crippled the nation during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Some, But Not ALL Massachusetts Residents Could Receive Some MOOLAH
Recently, we have been talking about some GOOD news regarding tax rebate checks that could benefit Bay State residents. Recent developments have since been divulged regarding Chapter 62F and this newly found loop hole is a vehicle to benefit ONLY the wealthiest in Massachusetts and once again working families will NOT see a rebate check that would be substantial to them. After all, $9 CAN'T buy much or assist in those who are trying to make ends meet on a daily basis. Once again, the almighty dollar has final say and that is just NOT right.
More than 120,000 mail-in ballots already sent to Massachusetts voters
Just over 20% of Massachusetts voters have already applied to vote by mail ahead of Election Day in November. As of Friday morning, Secretary of State Bill Galvin’s office has received 973,439 vote-by-mail requests, translating to 20.1% of voters. Worcester has logged 16,317 mail-in voting requests, which is almost...
Massachusetts Children Could be in for a Difficult Winter and Here’s Why
We recently published an article discussing how Massachusetts families are still facing food insecurity issues and how the number continues to rise. You can view that article by going here. Another major issue that Massachusetts families specifically children are facing is not having enough warm clothing for the winter. We...
Boston Globe
Readers say yes on Question 3: ‘Our state’s alcohol laws are archaic’
Seventy-five percent of readers say they're voting yes on Question 3. Liquor retailers in Massachusetts are eager to see the number of alcohol licenses they can hold increase, and come election day, many Boston.com readers say Bay Staters should make it happen by casting their ballots. ELECTIONS:. Question 3 on...
commonwealthmagazine.org
Massachusetts gets $145 million to expand broadband
MASSACHUSETTS HAS BEEN awarded $145 million in federal money to expand broadband internet access, the White House announced Thursday. Jacob Leibenluft, US Treasury Chief Recovery Officer, said in a conference call with reporters that an estimated 16,000 Massachusetts locations, homes and businesses, will be connected to high-speed internet through these initiatives. That represents 27 percent of those in Massachusetts who still lack high-speed internet.
