Farm and Dairy
Ohio Power Siting Board approves Highland County solar farm
COLUMBUS — The Ohio Power Siting Board approved an application filed by Dodson Creek Solar, LLC Sept. 15 to construct a solar farm in Highland County. The 117-megawatt Dodson Creek Solar facility will sit on 1,103 acres within a 1,429-acre project area in Dodson and Hamer townships. To alleviate...
Farm and Dairy
Ohio farmer wins contest with 50-year-old grain cart
Williamsburg, Iowa — Ohio farmer Jeremy Smart is a co-winner in a national contest conducted by Kinze Manufacturing to find the company’s oldest grain cart that is still operating. The Oldest Running Cart Contest was offered to mark the 50th anniversary of Kinze’s first grain cart. After building...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Firefighters in Ross Co. responded to a camper fire
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio— Firefighters in Ross County were busy Thursday afternoon. Following a grain silo fire on route 104, township personnel responded to the 15000 block of route 772 for a fully engulfed camper fire. Additional assistance was requested to battle the blaze. The cause of the fire, officials...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Pixelle to restart paper machine in Chillicothe
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Pixelle announced plans to restart the #24 paper machine and the hiring of over 50 full-time employees. In a press release, the company said they are investing $21 million to upgrade and restart the #24 paper machine (PM24) and plan to hire 52 full-time employees to operate and maintain it. Pixelle will also fill 50 temporary positions to support construction and engineering requirements related to the restart.
I-270 reopens after closing in both directions for repairs
UPDATE: At 9:18 p.m., the Ohio Department of Transportation announced the road was reopened. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — I-270 is closing in both directions between 1-670 and I-70 for two hours on Thursday for repairs. Emergency utility repairs are beginning at 8 p.m. and lasting two hours, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation. The […]
WFMJ.com
Ohio's newest getaway lodge starts taking reservations
Ohio has a new spot for weekend getaways about an hour southeast of Columbus. The new 81-room Hocking Hills State Park Lodge & Conference Center is taking reservations for as early as Sunday, October 8, 2022. Less than a five-hour drive from Youngstown, the lodge is located near some of...
WOUB
Athens City Council again passes ‘pay to stay’ ordinance
ATHENS, Ohio (WOUB) — Athens City Council voted Monday to once again adopt an ordinance to provide tenants tools to avoid eviction. Ordinance 85-22, which has been called the “pay to stay” ordinance, would provide tenants with legal representation at eviction hearings and allow for tenants to avoid being evicted if tenants paid whatever rent they owed their landlord, plus any late fees.
WSAZ
Ironton-Russell Bridge reopens following crash
UPDATE: 10/7/2022 7:30 a.m. IRONTON, Ohio/GREENUP COUNTY, Ky (WSAZ) - The Ironton-Russell Bridge has reopened Friday following a crash. IRONTON, Ohio/GREENUP COUNTY, Ky (WSAZ) - The Ironton-Russell Bridge is shut down Friday morning following a crash, according to Greenup County 911. Dispatchers say the crash happened just before 6 a.m....
Dozens of pumpkins smashed at longtime Pickerington stand
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A locally owned pumpkin stand in Pickerington was reportedly vandalized on Wednesday night, according to a police report. The owner of Sam's Pumpkin Patch, Terry Dunlap, contacted Pickerington Police Department after he found several pumpkins on the ground destroyed Thursday morning when he returned to the property on Hill Road South.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Police looking into Chillicothe home invasion
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — The Chillicothe Police Department is investigating a home invasion that occurred during the early morning hours on Thursday. According to reports, officers responded to the 600 block of Eastern Avenue after a caller said two people broke into his residence, robbed, and assaulted him. The victim...
sciotopost.com
Park Close to Pickaway County Line has a Mysterious Creation
FAIRFIELD – A park just outside of Pickaway county in Stoutsville Ohio has some mystery on how it was built, and maybe a great park to explore this fall. The location 11615 16th Road SW is owned by the Fairfield county park district which has owned the park since 1944. The park has two unique features a WPA pedestrian bridge and a cross mound.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Car crashes into building in the village of Bainbridge
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — Fire and rescue personnel, deputies from the Ross County Sheriff’s Office, and troopers from the Ohio Highway Patrol responded to a crash in the 100 block of Fifth Street in the village of Bainbridge where a vehicle crashed into a building. According to initial...
wnewsj.com
Clinton County marriage licenses issued in September
WILMINGTON — Below is a marriage licenses report from Clinton County Probate Court. It includes the names of the couple, their towns of residence, ages and occupations. The following people received a marriage license in September:. • Timothy Wayne Ritchey, 22, who works in construction, of Hillsboro, and Kaylashae...
4 Places To Get Fish Fry in Ohio
If so, then you should check out these places in the state of Ohio. If you like fish and chips, you can't go wrong with this old-school joint in central Ohio. Get a fish platter, which comes with two pieces of their crispy fried fish, chips, two hushpuppies, and your choice of coleslaw or macaroni salad. They also have tasty fried shrimp, smelts, and crab cakes. If you're really hungry, Marino's offers all-you-can-eat fish on Saturdays.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Medics respond to a two-vehicle crash in Ross Co.
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — Rescue personnel responded to Route 28 at Maple Grove Road in Ross County on a two-vehicle accident. The call came into 9-1-1 shortly after 12 p.m. this afternoon. According to dispatchers, one person suffered injuries related to airbag deployment. Authorities did not immediately release the...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Pike Co. firefighters responded to a structure fire near Beaver
PIKE COUNTY, Ohio — Firefighters responded to a reported structure fire in eastern Pike County. According to initial reports, the call came in around noon along Gravel Washer Road in Beaver. Crews on the scene said heavy smoke was showing from the residence. The cause of the fire remains...
Semi-Truck Smashes Into Ohio School Bus
Seven children were inside at the time of the accident.
One dead after tractor-trailer crash in Fayette County
UNION TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — One man is dead after a crash near Union Township, Fayette County, Wednesday afternoon. According to the Wilmington post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the crash happened at approximately 4:36 p.m. along US 62 just north of SR 753. Christopher Stinespring, 48, of Madison, was driving a 2013 GMC […]
wvxu.org
Analysis: With Issue 2, Ohio Republicans seem to go to war with peace-loving Yellow Springs
Such an eclectic, laid-back and peace-loving place the village of Yellow Springs, Ohio, is. Anyone who has ever been there would tell you so. Peace and love. Say no to war. The eternal mantra in Yellow Springs, Ohio. It is such an unlikely place for a political war, waged by...
New Holland Jan. 6 Capitol rioter pleads guilty
WASHINGTON D.C. (WCMH) — A man from New Holland, Ohio, pled guilty on multiple charges related to taking part in the Jan. 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol. Court documents from the D.C. attorney’s office state James Horning, 44, pled guilty Thursday to the following charges: Knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or […]
