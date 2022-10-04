ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

German energy giant RWE to end coal use by 2030

By The Newsroom
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QuFdJ_0iLBDHWl00
World News

German energy giant RWE has said it will phase out the burning of coal by 2030, saving 280 million metric tons of climate-changing greenhouse gas emissions.

The decision will accelerate the closure of some of Europe’s most polluting power plants and a vast lignite strip mine in the west of the country.

Residents of several villages and farms near the Garzweiler mine, west of Cologne, will no longer face eviction.

The exception is Luetzerath, a hamlet that has been the focus of protests by environmentalists and which will now need to be cleared to extract more coal in the short term.

The government argues that this is necessary to ensure energy security amid the fallout from Russia’s attack on Ukraine.

Tuesday’s announcement boosts the German government’s efforts to bring forward the deadline for coal use by eight years from 2038 as part of the country’s goal of ending its greenhouse gas emissions by 2045.

Economy minister Robert Habeck, who is responsible for energy and climate protection, said negotiations with the operators of Germany’s other coal mines and eight coal-fired power plants are continuing.

In parallel with its phasing out of coal, RWE will expand its renewable energy production and build gas-fired power plants capable of burning hydrogen, the company said.

RWE, which announced the purchase of Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses in the United States at the weekend, said it is now on a path that is compatible with the 2015 Paris climate accord’s goal of limiting global warming to 1.5C (2.7F).

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Opec+ makes big oil cut to boost prices

The Opec+ alliance of oil-exporting countries has decided to sharply cut production to support sagging oil prices. Energy ministers meeting at the Vienna headquarters of the Opec oil cartel cut production by a larger-than-expected two million barrels per day starting in November after gathering for their first face-to-face meeting since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
newschain

Bodies of kidnapped California family including baby found in orchard

A baby girl and three other family members who were kidnapped at gunpoint have been found dead in a central California orchard. Sheriff Vern Warnke announced on Wednesday the bodies were found in a Merced County orchard, about 140 miles south-east of San Francisco, and told reporters: “Our worst fears have been confirmed.”
MERCED COUNTY, CA
newschain

5 coat trends that will be huge this season

After a summer that seemed to last forever (not that we’re complaining) and a mild start to autumn, there hasn’t been much call for proper puffers, parkas and trenches yet. We haven’t been able to enjoy that cosy feeling of bundling up for a brisk day, but that’s...
APPAREL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rwe#Renewable Energy#Coal Mines#Green Energy#Energy Security#Business Industry#Linus Business#Business Environment#German
newschain

William and Kate arrive in Northern Ireland for day-long visit

The Prince and Princess of Wales have arrived in Northern Ireland for a day-long visit to the region. William and Kate will fulfil a number of engagements with cross-community organisations that provide support to people from all backgrounds. They began with a visit to suicide prevention charity PIPS in north...
U.K.
newschain

California serial killer ‘on a mission’, police say

A serial killer thought to be responsible for the fatal shooting of six men and the wounding of one woman in California since April 2021 seems to be “on a mission”, police said. Ballistics tests and some video evidence have linked the crimes in the cities of Stockton...
OAKLAND, CA
newschain

Europe holds 44-leader summit with Russia and Belarus left out in the cold

The leaders of 44 European countries stretching from Iceland to Turkey met on Thursday in what many said was a united stand against Russia’s war on Ukraine, as an energy crisis and high inflation fuelled by the conflict wreak havoc on their economies. The inaugural summit of the European...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Coal Industry1
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Country
Germany
newschain

Babies in Tigray dying at four times pre-war levels, says study

Babies in Ethiopia’s embattled Tigray region are dying in their first month of life at four times the rate before the war cut off access to most medical care for more than five million people, according to the most sweeping study yet of how mothers and children are suffering.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
newschain

Biden’s ‘Armageddon’ talk edges beyond bounds of US intelligence

US President Joe Biden’s warning that the world is at risk of a nuclear “Armageddon” was designed to send an unvarnished message that no one should underestimate the extraordinary danger if Russia deploys tactical nuclear weapons in its war against Ukraine, administration officials said. The president’s grim...
POLITICS
newschain

Mayor declares state of emergency for New York City over migrants

New York City’s mayor declared a state of emergency on Friday over the thousands of migrants being sent from southern border states since the spring, saying the demand being put on the city to provide housing and other assistance is “not sustainable”. “A city recovering from an...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
newschain

Archie, six, in US for treatment to reduce chances of cancer returning

A six-year-old boy who survived Covid-19 early in the pandemic while also battling with cancer is in the US for treatment to reduce the chances of the cancer returning. Archie Wilks flew out to the Levine Medical Centre in Charlotte, North Carolina, late last week for treatment that aims to change cells and block specific genes that can cause cancer.
CHARLOTTE, NC
newschain

‘Serial killer’ charged over deaths of 22 women convicted of second murder

A man charged with killing 22 women in the Dallas area of Texas over a two-year span has been found guilty of one of their deaths — his second murder conviction. With the verdict, Billy Chemirmir, 49, automatically received a second sentence of life without parole, this time for smothering to death 87-year-old Mary Brooks.
DALLAS, TX
newschain

Snooker sets new attendance record as Ronnie O’Sullivan progresses in Hong Kong

Snooker was played in front of the biggest crowd in the sport’s history as Ronnie O’Sullivan stormed to a 5-0 victory over Ng On Yee at the Hong Kong Masters. More than 5,000 spectators were in attendance to see O’Sullivan progress in just 52 minutes at the Hong Kong Coliseum, surpassing the previous record of 3,000 set at the same tournament in 2017.
SPORTS
newschain

America’s Got Talent going global with all-stars version

A global version of America’s Got Talent that will bring together past contestants from the US show and other countries has been announced. America’s Got Talent: All-Stars will feature “winners, finalists, fan favourites and viral sensations”, the NBC network said. The judges will be familiar: Simon...
TV SHOWS
newschain

Now the hard work begins: Liverpool swings into action ahead of Eurovision 2023

Liverpool has vowed to throw the “best party ever” as the city begins putting its plans into action to host the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest. The international music show will take place at the 11,000-capacity Liverpool Arena next May, culminating in the grand final on Saturday 13, after the city fended off competition from bookmakers’ favourite Glasgow.
BEAUTY & FASHION
newschain

Peter Wright relieved to come through Dimitri van den Bergh quarter-final

Peter Wright admitted he was thankful for making the World Grand Prix semi-finals after Dimitri van den Bergh missed three match darts in the sudden-death decider. The reigning world champion had wasted five match darts himself before Van den Bergh stood on the brink of victory in Leicester. But the...
SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy