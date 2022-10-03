Read full article on original website
Fan who caught Aaron Judge's historic home run No. 62 initially wasn't sure what he'd do with ball
Though it wasn't the official MLB record, the 62nd home run of the 2022 season by Yankees slugger Aaron Judge still carries special significance to many people. Perhaps if he wasn't in that group before, Cory Youmans of Dallas is now part of it. He was the one fortunate enough to be in the right place at the right time but also skillful enough to catch the home run on a fly in his brought-from-home baseball glove.
Diamondbacks' Corbin Carroll: Heads to bench
Carroll is not in Tuesday's lineup against the Brewers. While Carroll has started against the last four lefties Arizona has faced, he will head to the bench in the second-to-last game of the season with southpaw Eric Lauer on the hill for Milwaukee. Jordan Luplow is starting in left field and batting second.
Reds' Austin Romine: Heads to bench
Romine will sit Tuesday against the Cubs. Romine has had a slight edge in playing time over Tuesday's catcher Chuckie Robinson down the stretch, but he hasn't done nearly enough at the plate to have meaningful fantasy value even in very deep formats. In 36 games as a Red this season, he's hit .143/.170/.264.
Reds' Robert Dugger: Booted from 40-man
Dugger (shoulder) was activated from the 15-day injured list and designated for assignment Tuesday. Dugger has been on the shelf since Aug. 5 due to a shoulder injury. He gave up five earned runs while walking nine and striking out seven in 7.2 innings across four rehab appearances.
Reds' TJ Friedl: Officially lands on IL
Friedl was placed on the 10-day injured list Tuesday with a right hamstring strain. Despite the fact that Friedl is already 27, this was his rookie season. He logged a .240/.314/.436 slash line with eight home runs and seven steals in 258 plate appearances. Mike Siani and Aristides Aquino are candidates to pick up an extra start or two over the final two days of the season.
Mariners' Jarred Kelenic: Scratched from lineup
Kelenic was scratched from the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Tigers after experiencing soreness from being hit by a pitch in the first game of Tuesday's doubleheader, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports. Kelenic proceeded to play in the second game of the twin bill and was on track to...
Mariners' Jesse Winker: Likely done for 2022
Mariners manager Scott Servais said Wednesday that Winker (neck) has been placed on the 10-day injured list and is unlikely to return for the postseason, Shannon Drayer of Seattle Sports 710 AM reports. Seattle made the decision to deactivate Winker after reviewing the results of the MRI he underwent earlier...
Giants' LaMonte Wade: Steps out of lineup
Wade is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Padres, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports. Wade posted a .616 OPS during September and will head to the bench Tuesday with southpaw Sean Manaea on the mound for the Friars. David Villar will take over at first base while J.D. Davis starts at the hot corner.
Diamondbacks' Caleb Smith: Dealing with elbow injury
Smith has an injured left elbow, Jody Jackson of Bally Sports Arizona reports. Smith recorded three strikeouts over 1.2 innings during Wednesday's victory over Milwaukee before being pulled in the seventh inning. The specifics of the injury will be revealed when he gets imaging done Thursday. Luckily for Smith, he will have an entire offseason to heal before the D-backs need him again.
Pirates' Ben Gamel: Sits in season finale
Gamel is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Cardinals. With lefty Matthew Liberatore on the hill for the Cardinals, the lefty-hitting Gamel will bow out of the lineup for the series finale. Diego Castillo will step in at first base for Gamel, who will finish with a .232/.324/.369 slash line in 2022 unless he's used off the bench.
Padres' Mike Clevinger: Short start on tap
Clevinger is scheduled to start Wednesday against the Giants, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports. The 31-year-old seemingly made his final start of the regular season with a quality start Saturday against the White Sox, but he'll take the mound Wednesday on three days rest for a short tune-up ahead of the playoffs. Clevinger won't be included in the Padres' potential rotation plans until the NLDS, and it's unclear if he'll be included on the roster as a bullpen option for the wild-card round.
Rays' Francisco Mejia: Lands on paternity list
Mejia was placed on the paternity list Tuesday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. This ends Mejia's regular season. The switch-hitting backstop slashed .242/.264/.381 with six home runs, 32 runs and 31 RBI in 93 games. Rene Pinto was recalled to take Mejia's place on the roster.
Diamondbacks' Josh Rojas: Records lone Arizona hit
Rojas went 1-for-3 with a steal in Tuesday's loss against the Brewers. Rojas was one of the lone bright spots for Arizona, as he recorded the team's sole hit on the night. The hit, a single to lead off the seventh inning, spoiled Milwaukee's bid for a combined no-hitter and put him in position to swipe second base, which he did successfully. The stolen base was his 23rd of the season and third in his last five games. Over 506 plate appearances in 2022, Rojas has slashed .267/.347/.380.
Rays' Yandy Diaz: Retreats to bench
Diaz isn't in the lineup Wednesday against the Red Sox, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Diaz started Tuesday against Boston and went 0-for-2 with a strikeout. He'll head to the bench for the third time in the last four games while Jonathan Aranda takes over at the hot corner and bats ninth.
Orioles' Anthony Castro: DFA'd by Baltimore
Castro was designated for assignment by the Orioles on Thursday, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports. Castro was claimed off waivers by Baltimore in early September but was never called up to the major-league roster. The 27-year-old appeared in 12 games for the Guardians earlier in the year and allowed 11 earned runs with a 12:10 K:BB over 13.1 innings.
White Sox's Jose Abreu: Set to sit Wednesday
Interim manager Miguel Cairo said Abreu won't start Wednesday's season finale against the Twins, James Fegan of The Athletic reports. Abreu went 1-for-3 with a double and a run during Tuesday's 8-3 win, and it will apparently be his final start of 2022. Through 156 games this year he has a .304/.378/.446 slash line with 40 doubles, 15 home runs, 75 RBI and 85 runs in 157 games. The veteran first baseman is finishing up his ninth season with the White Sox but is slated to hit free agency during the offseason.
Pirates' Roansy Contreras: Optioned to Triple-A
Contreras was optioned to Triple-A Indianapolis on Tuesday. After allowing multiple runs in each of his last three starts, Contreras will finish the 2022 season in the minors. He put up a 3.79 ERA and 1.27 WHIP in the majors this season and will likely be back on the major-league roster to start 2023. JT Brubaker (arm) was reinstated from the 15-day injured list in a corresponding move.
Yankees' Gleyber Torres: Remains on bench for nightcap
Torres (illness) is out of the lineup for Game 2 of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Rangers. Torres sat out Game 1 of the twin bill after he was scratched from Monday's lineup due to an illness, and he'll remain on the bench for Tuesday's nightcap. Oswaldo Cabrera will shift to the keystone while Aaron Hicks starts in left field.
Cardinals' Alec Burleson: Won't make wild-card roster
Burleson won't be included on the Cardinals' wild-card roster, Katie Woo of The Athletic report. Burleson spent the last month in the majors and hit .188 with a home run, a double, four runs, three RBI and a stolen base over 16 games. However, he'll be left off the roster for the team's first postseason series since Nolan Gorman will rejoin the major-league club due to his power and defensive versatility.
Mets' Starling Marte: Resumes activities
Marte (finger) was involved in baseball activities Thursday, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports. After landing on the injured list Sept. 10 with a fracture in the middle finger of his right hand, Marte is now showing signs of improvement. Though he might still be a few days from returning to the field, it is reasonable to think Marte could be included on the Mets' roster to open their NL Wild Card Series matchup with the Padres.
