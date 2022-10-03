Read full article on original website
Mets' Jeff McNeil will receive car from Francisco Lindor if he wins NL batting title
There is more than just the National League batting title on the line for New York Mets second baseman Jeff McNeil on the last day of the regular season. If McNeil finishes as the league leader in batting average, teammate Francisco Lindor has promised to buy him a car. Earlier...
Rays' Vidal Brujan: Smacks pinch-hit homer
Brujan went 1-for-2 with a solo home run Wednesday against the Red Sox. Brujan was recalled from Triple-A Durham on Monday and appeared in all three of the Rays' games to close the regular season. He entered the game Wednesday in the fifth inning as a pinch runner and then remained in the contest to take Ryan Brasier yard to tally his third homer of the season. Brujan struggled across 162 plate appearances, maintaining just a .163/.228/.259 line with five stolen bases.
Rays' Yandy Diaz: Retreats to bench
Diaz isn't in the lineup Wednesday against the Red Sox, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Diaz started Tuesday against Boston and went 0-for-2 with a strikeout. He'll head to the bench for the third time in the last four games while Jonathan Aranda takes over at the hot corner and bats ninth.
White Sox's Jose Abreu: Set to sit Wednesday
Interim manager Miguel Cairo said Abreu won't start Wednesday's season finale against the Twins, James Fegan of The Athletic reports. Abreu went 1-for-3 with a double and a run during Tuesday's 8-3 win, and it will apparently be his final start of 2022. Through 156 games this year he has a .304/.378/.446 slash line with 40 doubles, 15 home runs, 75 RBI and 85 runs in 157 games. The veteran first baseman is finishing up his ninth season with the White Sox but is slated to hit free agency during the offseason.
Padres' Mike Clevinger: Short start on tap
Clevinger is scheduled to start Wednesday against the Giants, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports. The 31-year-old seemingly made his final start of the regular season with a quality start Saturday against the White Sox, but he'll take the mound Wednesday on three days rest for a short tune-up ahead of the playoffs. Clevinger won't be included in the Padres' potential rotation plans until the NLDS, and it's unclear if he'll be included on the roster as a bullpen option for the wild-card round.
Rays' Francisco Mejia: Lands on paternity list
Mejia was placed on the paternity list Tuesday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. This ends Mejia's regular season. The switch-hitting backstop slashed .242/.264/.381 with six home runs, 32 runs and 31 RBI in 93 games. Rene Pinto was recalled to take Mejia's place on the roster.
Diamondbacks' Josh Rojas: Records lone Arizona hit
Rojas went 1-for-3 with a steal in Tuesday's loss against the Brewers. Rojas was one of the lone bright spots for Arizona, as he recorded the team's sole hit on the night. The hit, a single to lead off the seventh inning, spoiled Milwaukee's bid for a combined no-hitter and put him in position to swipe second base, which he did successfully. The stolen base was his 23rd of the season and third in his last five games. Over 506 plate appearances in 2022, Rojas has slashed .267/.347/.380.
Mariners, Blue Jays set rosters ahead of wild card series
The Toronto Blue Jays will have 13 pitchers and 13 position players for their wild card series against the Seattle Mariners
Mets' Starling Marte: Resumes activities
Marte (finger) was involved in baseball activities Thursday, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports. After landing on the injured list Sept. 10 with a fracture in the middle finger of his right hand, Marte is now showing signs of improvement. Though he might still be a few days from returning to the field, it is reasonable to think Marte could be included on the Mets' roster to open their NL Wild Card Series matchup with the Padres.
Pirates' Ben Gamel: Sits in season finale
Gamel is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Cardinals. With lefty Matthew Liberatore on the hill for the Cardinals, the lefty-hitting Gamel will bow out of the lineup for the series finale. Diego Castillo will step in at first base for Gamel, who will finish with a .232/.324/.369 slash line in 2022 unless he's used off the bench.
Cardinals' Alec Burleson: Won't make wild-card roster
Burleson won't be included on the Cardinals' wild-card roster, Katie Woo of The Athletic report. Burleson spent the last month in the majors and hit .188 with a home run, a double, four runs, three RBI and a stolen base over 16 games. However, he'll be left off the roster for the team's first postseason series since Nolan Gorman will rejoin the major-league club due to his power and defensive versatility.
Cardinals' Nolan Gorman: Expected to make postseason roster
Gorman will likely be included on the Cardinals' wild-card roster, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports. Gorman finished the regular season with a .720 OPS, but a .529 OPS in September had him sent down to Triple-A to close the year. If he does end up making the postseason roster, he figures to provide some power off the bench for St. Louis.
Orioles' Anthony Castro: DFA'd by Baltimore
Castro was designated for assignment by the Orioles on Thursday, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports. Castro was claimed off waivers by Baltimore in early September but was never called up to the major-league roster. The 27-year-old appeared in 12 games for the Guardians earlier in the year and allowed 11 earned runs with a 12:10 K:BB over 13.1 innings.
Orioles' Anthony Bemboom: Added to 40-man roster
Bemboom had his contract selected by the Orioles on Thursday, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports. Bemboom was designated for assignment by the Orioles in late May and spent the rest of the campaign at Triple-A Norfolk, where he posted a .228/.292/.350 slash line in 34 games. The 32-year-old was scheduled to become a minor-league free agent during the offseason, but the move to the 40-man roster will keep him with the organization for now.
