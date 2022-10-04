ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alliance, OH

Mount Union 'M Club' announces hall of fame class and special award winners

By Staff report
 3 days ago

The University of Mount Union M Club Hall of Fame has announced its 2022 class and special award winners.

A 13-person hall of fame class includes Danny Anderson '03 (wrestling), Thomas Bauer '00 (football), Randy Cook '87 (wrestling), Lisa (South '94) Downey (swimming), Kevin Hopkins '92 (swimming), Kelvin Jackson '88 (cross country and track and field), Matthew Keller '96 (track and field), Sara Leffler '93 (track and field), Sean Moore '97 (football), Seth Peterson '00 (track and field), Justin Rodhe '07 (track and field), Neal Richards '97 (basketball), and Shaun Spisak '04 (football).

Three special awards will be given to four people this year as Jason Jones '95 is the recipient of the Duke Barret Award of Excellence, Paul Gulling '80 and Matthew Johnson '96 are the Hugh Jae Award recipients, while Lenny Reich will be given Honorary M Club membership.

