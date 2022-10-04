ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chillicothe, OH

Southeastern grad gunning for $25,000 prize

By Shelby Reeves, Chillicothe Gazette
 3 days ago
CHILLICOTHE ― While flipping through channels on the TV, people from Chillicothe might see a familiar face as a local woman competes in season three of the show American Airgunner on The Outdoor Channel.

Jen Blake and her family have been in Ross County for generations. She is a graduate of Southeastern and currently owns Salt Creek Kayak Adventures in Richmond Dale. She has also taught concealed carry classes in the area for over 15 years. Blake enjoys introducing more women to the world of firearms and helping them feel confident in shooting, whether it be for fun or safety.

As a competition shooter Blake is a three-gun shooter. During these contests, as the name suggests, Blake uses three guns throughout an obstacle course competing with others to see who can be the quickest and most accurate.

Blake originally got interested in firearms and competitions after going to her first event and loving the way she felt after shooting. After coming home from the event she had to put a gun on layaway to continue shooting. Now she has an online following of over 82,000 on Instagram and over 1,500 on YouTube. Firearm companies now send her products to test and make posts about, something she never dreamed would happen.

"I would be paying for this stuff but companies are just sending things," Blake said. "I'm living the dream."

American Airgunner is a reality-style competition where eight people compete against each other in 10 shooting challenges. The challenges test the competitor's skills and strategies. At the end of the season, the winner will receive a $25,000 prize and be crowned the 2022 Airgunner Challenge Champion.

Sponsored by Walther, a German firearm manufacturer, Blake was asked to be on the show when producers were looking for more female competitors. At that time Blake knew very little about air guns and had to quickly learn. Air guns are similar to other guns in the fact that they shoot ammo and can come in different calibers. However, these guns use compressed air to shoot the bullet and are often much lighter and quieter.

Blake competed against people from multiple states and Mexico. Her opponents include Army veterans, experienced shooters, and air gun store owners. The show also threw in many different challenges. Blake describes having to shoot while on an inversion table or shooting an item off of a lightbulb without breaking the light.

In the confessionals, Blake mentions how some of the other competitors were quick to think the women in the competition would not do as well, however, Blake was in the number one spot soon after that proving them wrong. Despite the show being a competition, Blake said the contestants got along great and would often give each other tips and tricks.

If she were to win the contests, Blake said she would use the money to help upgrade the small cabin she rents out to visitors in Richmond Dale. She said people are at the cabin almost every weekend as it is in a great location that allows people to enjoy nature.

Viewers can tune in to see Blake every Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. on The Outdoor Channel. The show is also available for streaming on the Frndly TV app.

Shelby Reeves is a reporter for the Chillicothe Gazette. You can email her at SReeves@gannett.com or follow her on Twitter @Shelby_Reeves_

sciotovalleyguardian.com

Firefighters in Ross Co. responded to a camper fire

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio— Firefighters in Ross County were busy Thursday afternoon. Following a grain silo fire on route 104, township personnel responded to the 15000 block of route 772 for a fully engulfed camper fire. Additional assistance was requested to battle the blaze. The cause of the fire, officials...
ROSS COUNTY, OH
sciotopost.com

Southern Ohio – SWAT Executed Drug Bust in Portsmouth Arrests One

Portsmouth Police Chief Debby Brewer and Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman announce that a Cincinnati, Ohio man was arrested on drug charges after an investigation conducted by the Southern Ohio Drug Task Force. At approximately 9:11am. on September 30th, 2022, task force officers assisted by Portsmouth Police Dept. SWAT executed...
PORTSMOUTH, OH
sciotopost.com

Update: Deputy Resting at Home after Escaping Fugitive in Ross County

Ross – A deputy suffered a concussion after a man forced himself out of a court room this morning. According to Ross County sheriff Mr. Rayford ran from the Ross County Common Pleas Court resulting in one of the deputies being injured after attempting to apprehend him. Mr. Rayford was wearing a white hooded sweatshirt (with a blue and black logo), jeans and white tennis shoes. Mr. Rayford is a 26 year old, black male with black hair, brown eyes, 6′ tall and approximately 165lbs with last known address in Columbus, Ohio.
ROSS COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Scioto County man arrested for alleged rape of four boys

PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WCMH) — A West Portsmouth man who allegedly raped four male children in Ohio and Virginia is in custody. Gary Cook III, 36, was arrested Thursday, according to the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office. Cook faces several felony charges, including three counts of rape of a child...
SCIOTO COUNTY, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Car crashes into building in the village of Bainbridge

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — Fire and rescue personnel, deputies from the Ross County Sheriff’s Office, and troopers from the Ohio Highway Patrol responded to a crash in the 100 block of Fifth Street in the village of Bainbridge where a vehicle crashed into a building. According to initial...
BAINBRIDGE, OH
Chillicothe Gazette

Chillicothe Gazette

