Read full article on original website
Related
WKYC
Cooler temperatures return: Morning weather forecast in Northeast Ohio for October 7, 2022
We have spotty showers and much colder temperatures today. Hollie Strano has the hour-by-hour details in her morning weather forecast for Friday, October 7, 2022.
Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad's North Pole Adventure returns to Northeast Ohio: How to buy tickets
INDEPENDENCE, Ohio — Tickets for one of Northeast Ohio's favorite holiday traditions are on sale now!. In previous years, the Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad Christmas train has sold out, and it is expected to be once again as one of the most sought-after holiday experiences in Northeast Ohio. SUBSCRIBE:...
List: Trick-or-treat times in Northeast Ohio for Halloween 2022
CLEVELAND — Editor's note: Video in the player above aired in a previous story on Sept. 30, 2022. October is finally here! As fall festivities are underway, it won't be long before Halloween -- which means trick-or-treat is just around the corner. So when is your community having its...
How to get tickets to sold-out Guardians playoff game 2, Cleveland gets US premiere of Disney show, and more: 3News Daily with Stephanie Haney
CLEVELAND — New on 3, get the latest information on what's happening and impacting you across Northeast Ohio on Thursday, October 6, 2022, on 3News Daily with Stephanie Haney. Find out how to get tickets to Saturday’s sold-out Guardians playoff game, where to see the best Halloween displays in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
How popular Cleveland photographer Greg Murray shows off shelter pets' best sides
CLEVELAND, Ohio — October is National Adopt A Shelter Dog month -- a cause we wholeheartedly support on team Ready Pet GO!. Throughout Northeast Ohio, there are so many heroes in the rescue community who work tirelessly to help pets get adopted. We decided to shine a spotlight on one of them, who donates his own time to ensure all animals get the "best shot" at a loving home.
What Biden’s marijuana pardon means for Ohio, resentencing for woman who killed officer Shane Bartek, and more: 3News Daily with Stephanie Haney
CLEVELAND — New on 3, get the latest information on what's happening and impacting you across Northeast Ohio on Friday, October 7, 2022, on 3News Daily with Stephanie Haney. Find out what President Joe Biden’s marijuana pardon means for people in Ohio, why Tamara McLoyd was resentenced today for gun convictions tied to the murder of police officer Shane Bartek, why Rev. Al Sharpton is protesting the construction of Sherwin-Williams global headquarters, charges against the lawyer who threw a water bottle at Cleveland Browns owner Jimmy Haslam, and more on 3News Daily.
Forbes announces Ohio will host Under 30 Summit through 2025, with Cleveland first up in 2023
CLEVELAND — After teasing a “new opportunity coming soon to Ohio,” Forbes has revealed plans to hold its annual Under 30 Summit in Ohio through 2025. The decision, which was revealed Wednesday during a press conference at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland, is being called “a move that recognizes the state’s impressive community of entrepreneurs and innovators.”
Winning Powerball lottery numbers for Wednesday, October 5: See all the winning prizes sold in Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Although nobody hit the $353 million jackpot in the latest Powerball drawing that was held Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022, the Ohio Lottery says there are still thousands of people taking home smaller amounts of prize money. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Falsehoods, harassment stress local election offices in US, including here in Northeast Ohio
CARROLLTON, Ohio — With early voting less than three weeks away, Nicole Mickley was staring down a daunting to-do list: voting machines to test, poll workers to recruit, an onslaught of public records requests to examine. And then, over a weekend, came word that long-time County Sheriff Dale R....
$15 million from COVID-19 stimulus funds awarded to Ohio food banks
COLUMBUS, Ohio — EDITOR'S NOTE: The story was originally published in the Ohio Capital Journal. Faced with the prospect of a punishing winter, the Ohio Association of Foodbanks is lauding Gov. Mike DeWine’s decision to award them $15 million in unspent federal coronavirus funds to buy protein-rich food for their clients.
3News Investigates: Northeast Ohio funeral director snubs 96-year-old World War II veteran over pre-paid cremation
RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Ohio — SUBMIT A TIP: Is there an issue in your community that you feel we need to be aware of? Share it with our 3Investigates team by emailing investigate@wkyc.com. Myron Stern prepaid for his own funeral for essentially the same reason he enlisted in the U.S....
Mega Millions lottery drawing for October 4, 2022: See all the winning prizes sold in Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Although nobody hit the $380 million jackpot in the Mega Millions lottery drawing for Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022, there were still plenty of people who won smaller prizes throughout Ohio. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free...
Should all fentanyl substances be illegal? Cleveland doctor among over 100 scientists that say no
CLEVELAND — October is Substance Abuse Prevention month and the CDC just released numbers on overdose deaths in Ohio. Things aren't getting much better. According to QuoteWizard, last year 5,185 Ohioans died from overdose deaths despite being a 7% decrease in deaths from the year before. Opioids account for...
Comments / 0