Interchange project underway for I-75 and Emory Road

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. ( WATE ) — An upcoming interchange project in Knoxville will allow two directions of traffic to cross the road by using a Diverging Diamond Interchange, also called a DDI.

I-75 at State Route 131, also known as Emory Road, will reconfigure the area from an existing diamond interchange to a DDI. This design allows two directions of traffic to temporarily cross to the left side of the road in order to help traffic flow smoother, according to the Tennessee Department of Transportation ‘s website.

TDOT believes the new project will help to move high volumes of traffic through the intersection. Sidewalks will be incorporated into the design to allow the public to safely cross the intersection, as well.

Access roads will also be constructed on the east side to allow motorists to turn left into businesses in area.

According to the TDOT website, the purpose of the project is to improve the capacity, safety and operations of the road.

TDOT says the project is in the second of four phases:

Planning and Environmental Preliminary Design Right-of-Way Appraisal and Acquisition Construction

TDOT stated on its website that the project is in the Preliminary Design phase. Funding for the ROW Appraisal and acquisition phase was included in year one of the three-year Multimodal Work Program.

Once the right-of-way and easements have been acquired, the project will be eligible to receive funding for construction.

For more information about the projects, visit tn.gov/tdot .

