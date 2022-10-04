Read full article on original website
WSFA
Selma awarded $1.5 million in historic preservation grants
SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - Three historic sites received will receive $1.5 million in National Parks Service grants to help preserve places that played a pivotal role in the civil rights movement. U.S. Representative Terri Sewell (AL-7) presented checks to Selma University, Tabernacle Baptist Church and Brown Chapel AME Church who...
alabamanews.net
Longtime WVAS radio host killed in Macon County accident
An early morning single car crash in Macon County has claimed the life of a longtime radio host in Montgomery. Macon County EMA Director Frank Lee said WVAS morning radio personality Melvin “Mel” Marshall was killed in a single car accident on County Road 13 Thursday. Alabama State University also confirmed that Marshall died in that accident.
elmoreautauganews.com
Prattville Eagle Scout Joseph Beal Exceeds Expectations with project at the Alabama Nature Center
Joseph Beal, an Eagle Scout with Troop 111 in Prattville, recently completed his Eagle Scout Project for the Alabama Nature Center (ANC) in Millbrook. He built two climbing walls for the resident ANC education animals to be used for snake enrichment. Joseph Beal raised all the funds necessary to build...
WSFA
ASU homecoming game to bring big economic boost to Montgomery
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - With the Alabama State University homecoming game just days away, we may see more visitors in Montgomery. ASU’s homecoming game against Jackson State University has already sold out. “They’re anticipating over 27,700 attendees at the game,” said Ron Simmons of the Montgomery Area Chamber of...
WSFA
Fall is in full swing with a weekend full of fun
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Fall welcomes in a lot of family-friendly and fun events. Here at the Rundown, we have got you covered on events that will add a little ‘spice’ to your weekend. The Alabama National Fair is finally here and Friday is WSFA DAY! The Fair...
WSFA
What to expect at this year’s Alabama National Fair
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - This year’s Alabama National Fair has some new things in store for fairgoers. The fair opens on Friday, WSFA 12 News Day, and runs through Oct. 16. The executive director of the Alabama National Fair, Randy Stephenson, says there will be several new rides this year.
elmoreautauganews.com
Friends of the Wetumpka Library To Donate $500 to the Redland Middle School in Wetumpka
A donation is being made to the Redland Middle School Library in the amount of $500 by the Friends of the Wetumpka Library. This gift is to help with the development of the library of this new school, which serves grades five through eight. The donation will be held in the library media center of the school on Friday, October 7, 2022, at 11 AM. Redland Middle School is located on Jackson Road in Wetumpka.
alabamanews.net
Montgomery Officials Reveal “Downtown Plan”
The Montgomery Chamber, along with the City of Montgomery and the Montgomery County Commission launched a draft of the new intentional development plan for downtown. The Chamber says they have leveraged and aligned unique resources to embark on a new journey. They are calling it a new strategic, visionary plan...
WSFA
Savannah Bananas coming back to Montgomery in 2023
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Sensing Montgomery’s ap’peal’, the zany Savannah Bananas baseball team has booked the capital city on its road tour when it begins traveling for the 2023 season. The 2023 Banana Ball World Tour Schedule has been released, and it will feature stops in 33...
Jackson State visit to Alabama State homecoming will bring out five-stars
Two local five-star prospects are coming to see Alabama State host Jackson State this weekend. The post Jackson State visit to Alabama State homecoming will bring out five-stars appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
WSFA
Junior League of Montgomery hosts 34th annual Holiday Market
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It’s time to start thinking about your Christmas shopping, and the Junior League of Montgomery has you covered! The 34th annual Holiday Market starts Thursday at the Cramton Bowl Multiplex, with a preview party Wednesday night. More than 100 merchants from across the country have...
alreporter.com
Opinion | Voters must now turn to Gov. Ivey on gaming leadership
Meaningful progress in Alabama never happens unless the governor is behind it. Unfortunately, many bad things happen without the governor’s input. This past week, the Alabama Supreme Court issued an opinion that may be a near deathblow to any chance of allowing the state’s citizens an opportunity to vote on a lottery and gaming constitutional amendment.
Greenville Advocate
Greenville’s Dr. Duane Williams retires
Wednesday marked the closing of a long and successful chapter in the life and career of Greenville pediatrician, Dr. Duane Williams. After 50 years of dedicated service to the children of this community, Williams announced his retirement Sept. 28 during a celebration at the Regional Medical Clinic on North College St., where Greenville Mayor Dexter McLendon presented the doctor with a key to the city and an official proclamation.
One dead, more injured in fiery ambulance crash in Alabama
A fiery crash involving an Alabama ambulance Thursday left one person dead and others injured, a television station reported. WSFA-TV reported that Don Parrish, who worked with Pilcher Ambulance, was killed when the ambulance left the road, struck a tree and burst into flames. Parrish reportedly was retired from the...
etxview.com
Entrepreneurs want to bring new experience to downtown Alexander City
Eddie and Jennifer Durrett feel something is missing in downtown Alexander City — enough restaurants to provide dining options to locals and to attract tourists. The couple who entered the tourism business a year and half ago by purchasing the Mistletoe Bough Bed and Breakfast want to be a larger part of the tourism industry in the Lake Martin area. As a self-described foodie and craft beer enthusiast, Eddie Durrett wants to create a family restaurant where family and friends can gather for lunch or dinner while enjoying craft beer made on the premises.
Wetumpka Herald
Fantasia to perform in Wetumpka
Grammy award-winning artist Fantasia will take the Wind Creek Casino & Hotel (WCW) Entertainment Center stage at 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19. North Carolina native Fantasia broke onto the scene in 2004 as the season three winner of American Idol. Later that year, she released her platinum-selling debut album Free Yourself and became the first artist in the history of the Billboard Hot 100 chart to debut at No. 1 with her first single, “I Believe.”
WSFA
‘I just cried’: Montgomery teen passes state bar exam
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Katrinnah Darden is breathing a sigh of relief. After four years of college, three years of law school and three months of studying, the 19-year-old, of Montgomery, has passed the State Bar Exam. “I just cried and cried like I never cried before,” said Darden. “It’s...
Citrus County Chronicle
Texas A&M, No. 1 Alabama meet with QBs nursing injuries
Texas A&M (3-2, 1-1 SEC) at No. 1 Alabama (5-0, 2-0), Saturday, 8 p.m. ET (CBS). Line: Alabama by 23 1/2, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. Get updates and player profiles ahead of Friday's high school games, plus a recap Saturday with stories, photos, video Frequency: Seasonal Twice a week.
Alabama man killed when his car flips, then is struck by 18-wheeler
An Alabama man was killed Wednesday when his car overturned and then was struck by a semi-trucck. The two-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 5:30 a.m. Wednesday, state troopers reported. The wreck killed an Andalusia man. William D. Feagin, 60. Feagin was fatally injured after the 2015 Hyundai Sonata he was...
‘The superintendent is not king’: Judge will allow lawsuit by Chilton County school employees to move forward
A judge has ruled that a lawsuit against the Chilton County Schools superintendent can move forward.
