A donation is being made to the Redland Middle School Library in the amount of $500 by the Friends of the Wetumpka Library. This gift is to help with the development of the library of this new school, which serves grades five through eight. The donation will be held in the library media center of the school on Friday, October 7, 2022, at 11 AM. Redland Middle School is located on Jackson Road in Wetumpka.

WETUMPKA, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO