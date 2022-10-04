Read full article on original website
mymoinfo.com
Inspiration On The Runway A Huge Success
(Farmington) There was a big crowd in attendance Thursday night at the Parkland Chapel Church in Farmington for Inspiration on the Runway. The event was put on by Hope 4 Autism. Jessica Harmon says they’re ecstatic about the turnout. The evening served to draw attention to the mission of...
mymoinfo.com
Festus Blues and Funk Festival Coming up
Cape Town, South Africa, people celebrating and having fun at city party, jazz band playing. (Jefferson County) Back in July an intense heat wave canceled the “Blues and Funk Festival” sponsored by the Festus Tourism Commission. Fortunately, the “Dr. Zhivegas” band, the “Techno Bubble Bus” and various food...
mymoinfo.com
Terre du Lac Man’s Games of Catch to Honor Son Will Exceed 365
(Farmington) If you’ve been wondering how a Terre du Lac man’s year-long journey of playing catch has been going recently…it seems to be chugging right along into the last couple months of his journey. Dan Bryan’s original plan was to play a game of catch with 365...
mymoinfo.com
U.S. Chess Tournament Underway
(St. Louis) The U-S Chess Championships have opened in St. Louis. Extra security measures are being used because of a cheating scandal. Devices are on site to detect metal and electronics that can be used to signal players their next chess move. The crowd is limited to when they can...
myleaderpaper.com
County couple turns haunting hobby into business
A Jefferson County couple is living their dream, but it might cause others to have nightmares. Jeannie and Jeff Sengheiser own Graveyard Ghoul Productions, producing and selling Halloween-themed costumes and props for homeowners and those who run haunted houses and similar attractions. The couple also owns and operates Hell Harvest...
mymoinfo.com
Farmington Faces Poplar Bluff On KREI
(Poplar Bluff) The Farmington Knights are on the road in a SEMO North Conference matchup with the Poplar Bluff Mules on AM-800 KREI. The 3-3 Knights lost a heartbreaker last week against the Cape Central Tigers, where time quite literally ran out on the Knights on the final drive of the game. Head Coach Erik Kruppe says a few plays just didn’t go the Knights way.
KFVS12
Power restored in Cape Girardeau
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A power outage affecting more than 2,000 customers was reported in downtown Cape Girardeau shortly after 10 a.m. on Friday, October 7. According to the Ameren Missouri outage map, as of noon, power had been restored to all customers. The power outage included some traffic...
4 Great Pizza Places in Missouri
What's your favorite comfort food? If the answer is a delicious pizza then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, four amazing pizza spots in Missouri that you should definitely visit if you haven't already because all of them serve truly delicious pizza. In fact, no matter how you prefer your pizza, you will most definitely something for your liking at any of these places.
mymoinfo.com
Local United Way Director Speaks At Statewide Conference
(Farmington) The director of the United Way of St. Francois County is back in the area after speaking at a statewide conference this week in Jefferson City. Cassie Thomas says she wasn’t at the state capitol to speak about the United Way. Instead, she was the keynote speaker at the annual Missouri Center for Independent Living Conference. She says she was there to tell the story of her daughter, Bryar.
mymoinfo.com
Farmington Sweeps Central On KREI
(Park Hills) The Farmington Knights started hot and finished strong in a three-set winner over the Central Rebels on KREI Thursday night. Senior Jade Roth was a big part of the strong start. Farmington won the first set 25-13. Central climbed back from a 12-6 deficit in the second set...
mymoinfo.com
Jefferson Bluejays On Football Roundtable
(Farmington) The Jefferson Bluejays joined the Regional Radio Sports Team at Applebees in Farmington for the Cole’s Tractor and Equipment Football Roundtable. The Bluejays improved to 3-3 last Friday, defeating the Perryville Pirates 20-7, and have now won two straight. Jefferson started the season slowly, but Bluejays head coach Matt Atley says things are starting to smooth out as the season progresses.
mymoinfo.com
Missouri Miracle Story Began 20 Years Ago On This Date
(Richwoods) 20 years ago to this day in the small Washington County community of Richwoods, an 11-year-old boy disappeared without a trace. That nightmare event had a storybook ending but that ending took four years and four months to materialize. Luke Turnbough says most know it now as the Missouri...
mymoinfo.com
New Mercy High Ridge Clinic
(High Ridge) Mercy has opened a brand new clinic in High Ridge. It’s the first time Mercy is providing primary care in High ridge. Dr. Sam Engemann is the physician at Mercy Clinic Primary Care High Ridge. He explains why he thought the High Ridge community was a perfect...
kfmo.com
J-Turns South Of Farmington
(St. Francois County, MO) Drivers have been dealing with the construction of new J Turns south of Farmington on Highway 67 for weeks. An Area Engineer with the Missouri Department of Transportation, Chris Crocker, says they hope to have the new J-turns opened sometime this week.
mymoinfo.com
Gas Prices Take A Big Jump
(Farmington) Gas prices took a big jump this week in parts of southeast Missouri. On Tuesday morning, the price of a gallon of gas at at station in Farmington stood at $3.09 a gallon. By the end of the day, it was up to $3.39. According to GasBuddy, the price...
psouthtreaty.com
The Whimsical Tale of Wally’s
In this materialistic world exists Wally’s, “Home of the Great American road trip”… Well that’s according to their website www.wally.com. I just had to see if their not-so-modest slogan was true, so I ventured to this mega gas station at Highway 44 and Bowles avenue in the Valley Park/Fenton area.
kfmo.com
Madison County Car and Diesel Wreck
(Madison County, MO) An Ironton woman, 61 year old Lori A. Willis, is recovering from moderate injuries after a traffic accident that took place Wednesday morning just before 8:15 in Madison County. Troopers with the Highway Patrol say a diesel truck driven east on Highway 72, 7 miles west of Fredericktown, by 65 year old Edward J. Foley, of Graniteville, Illinois, was making a U turn in the middle of Highway 72. Willis, whose vision was obstructed by the sun, was also headed east. Her car crashed into the rear of Foley's truck. She was taken to Parkland Health Center at Farmington. Willis was wearing her seat belt when the wreck took place. Foley was not injured.
Residents in south St. Louis rush out of their homes after a construction crew hit gas line
South St. Louis residents rushed out of their homes to safety after a construction crew hit a gas line.
mymoinfo.com
Dannie Gail Reeves – Service – 10/10/22 at 12 p.m.
Dannie Gail Reeves of Boss died Tuesday at the age of 81. The funeral service will be Monday at noon at the Macedonia United Baptist Church in Boss. Visitation for Dannie Reeves is Sunday afternoon from 2 until 5 at the Wilson Mortuary in Salem.
KSDK
Common pests that invade the home during the fall and winter months
As the temperatures drop outside, you are looking for that warm comfort inside! But sadly, you are not the only one. Fall pests seek shelter during these upcoming colder months. What can look out for as we enter fall weather?. Overwintering – pests seek shelter for winter inside your home,...
