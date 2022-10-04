ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bucks County, PA

These Bucks County Zip Codes Were Listed As Some of The Wealthiest in the Greater Philadelphia Region

By John Fey
 3 days ago
Image via iStock

Two Bucks County areas made a recent list of the wealthiest zip codes in the Philadelphia area, a testament to county’s prestige. Todd Romero wrote about the areas for the Philadelphia Business Journal.

The list includes ten zip codes in and around the Greater Philadelphia area, where 38% of the household incomes bring in an average of $200,000.

Among the ten areas, Richboro (18954) and Doylestown (18902) were included. These two towns and boroughs are known for their wealth, incredible shops, and high amount of visitors.

Other zip codes included Gladwyne (19035), Villanova (19085), Merion Station (19066), Robbinsville, New Jersey (08691), Princeton, New Jersey (08540), and Hockessin, Delaware (19707).

Read more about the wealthy areas at the Philadelphia Business Journal.

seaislenews.com

Sea Isle Gaining Attention of Tourists From New York

Sea Isle City enjoyed another successful summer season. Visitors packed the beaches, Promenade, restaurants and shops, city tourism officials say. And it seems that Sea Isle, which has been largely a vacation retreat for residents from Camden County, N.J., and Bucks, Chester, Delaware and Montgomery counties in Pennsylvania, is attracting crowds from New York now more than ever.
SEA ISLE CITY, NJ
BUCKSCO.Today

This Bucks County Quaker School Breaks Ground on Largest Construction Project in Its History

The Lahaska school will undergo a much-needed renovation project.Image via Buckingham Friends School. Last week, Buckingham Friends School, an independent Quaker school in Lahaska, broke ground on the largest construction project in its history that will include new learning spaces and a new, expanded gym, writes Zack Boyd for the Bucks County Courier Times.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
BUCKSCO.Today

As One of the Nation’s Top SBA Lenders, Meridian Bank Helps Music-School Franchisees Hit the Right Notes

Bucks County natives Annie Morton and Michael Morpurgo manage two School of Rock locations that provide music education for all ages. They have been teaching a rock-and-roll curriculum since 2005 and are known for bringing an authentic experience and sense of community, creating a unique learning environment. After successfully growing...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
lbmjournal.com

ABC Supply opens Pottstown, Pennsylvania location

BELOIT, Wis. — ABC Supply Co. Inc., has opened a new location inPottstown, Pennsylvania. Dave Cain will manage the branch. Cain worked in the industry for 15 years prior to joining ABC Supply as a delivery services manager at the Warminster, Pennsylvania, location. In 2019, Cain completed the company’s Branch Management Training Program. Most recently, he served as the Northeast Region’s fleet specialist.
POTTSTOWN, PA
BUCKSCO.Today

Yardley Synagogue One of Many Local Centers That Hosted Religious Services Outdoors During the Pandemic

The Yardley synagogue got creative to keep services going during the pandemic.Image via Congregation Kol Emet. A Bucks County synagogue was one of several Philadelphia-area religious centers to make the best of the limits they had during the pandemic. Jarred Saffron wrote about the local religious center for the Philadelphia Jewish Exponent.
YARDLEY, PA
News Break
Politics
buckscountyherald.com

John Fetterman is not from “here”

Send letters to: P.O. Box 685, Lahaska 18931, or bridget@buckscountyherald.com or fax to 215-794-1109. Letters may be edited for clarity and to fit space available. Only signed letters will be used and a contact phone number must be submitted with letters. Letters that contain slanderous or profane language will be rejected or the text will be cut. The Herald is a nonpartisan publication that aims to print only factual accounts. Letters are readers’ opinions.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WFMZ-TV Online

Shankweiler's temporarily closed pending purchase, owner says

N. WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - The nation's oldest continuous running drive-in theater may soon be under new ownership. Movie fans have noticed Shankweiler's in North Whitehall Township, Lehigh County, has been "temporarily closed" for several weeks. Owner Paul Geissinger says that's because the property seems to finally have a buyer.
NORTH WHITEHALL TOWNSHIP, PA
Kristen Walters

Major pharmacy chain closing another store location in Pennsylvania

A major pharmacy chain recently announced that it will be closing another store location in Pennsylvania this month. Read on to learn more about the affected store location. It's often frustrating and disappointing when a major pharmacy in the community closes its doors for good. It can also be very inconvenient if you had gotten into the habit of relying on that store for filling prescriptions or purchasing everyday items.
LIMERICK, PA
BUCKSCO.Today

See Which Four Private High Schools in Bucks County Ranked Among 50 Best in Pennsylvania for 2023

Bucks County is home to four of the 50 best private high schools in Pennsylvania for 2023, according to a new report published by Niche. To determine the 2023 Best Private High Schools in Pennsylvania, Niche analyzed key statistics along with reviews submitted by students and parents. The ranking factors included SAT/ACT scores, student-teacher ratio, the quality of colleges that students consider, and the percentage of seniors who go on to four-year colleges.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
Bucks County, PA
ABOUT

BUCKSCO.Today celebrates Bucks County's prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journals is the publisher of BUCKSCO.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes MONTCO.Today (Montgomery County), DELCO.Today (Delaware County), and VISTA.Today (Chester County).

 https://bucksco.today/

