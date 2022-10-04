These Bucks County Zip Codes Were Listed As Some of The Wealthiest in the Greater Philadelphia Region

Image via iStock

Two Bucks County areas made a recent list of the wealthiest zip codes in the Philadelphia area, a testament to county’s prestige. Todd Romero wrote about the areas for the Philadelphia Business Journal.

The list includes ten zip codes in and around the Greater Philadelphia area, where 38% of the household incomes bring in an average of $200,000.

Among the ten areas, Richboro (18954) and Doylestown (18902) were included. These two towns and boroughs are known for their wealth, incredible shops, and high amount of visitors.

Other zip codes included Gladwyne (19035), Villanova (19085), Merion Station (19066), Robbinsville, New Jersey (08691), Princeton, New Jersey (08540), and Hockessin, Delaware (19707).

Read more about the wealthy areas at the Philadelphia Business Journal.