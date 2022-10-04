ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo, MI

Here’s One Way You Can Help Kalamazoo’s Homeless Community this Winter

A local group is gathering much-needed items to help the homeless community in Kalamazoo as the weather turns cold. There is a unique event happening on November 12th, in Kalamazoo to help homeless people here in Kalamazoo. We'll get into what makes this event unique in a moment. First, we have to talk about the items that are needed before the event launches on the 12th. The 'Baby It's Cold Outside' event is asking for new or gently used donations of the following items:
Q&A: West Michigan’s first Black-founded, Black-led community foundation takes root

Ciarra Adkins formed the first Black-founded and Black-led community foundation in West Michigan with a primary goal to shift the narrative about Black, Indigenous and People of Color (BIPOC) communities and philanthropy. Specifically, she wants to advance the notion that these residents are not simply “receivers” of funds, but also serve as “distributors.” Adkins, a trained attorney who leads the AQUME Foundation and AQUME Law PLLC and serves as the city of Grand Rapids’ equity analyst, recently received the Grand Rapids Area Chamber of Commerce’s ATHENA Young Professional Award for her efforts. While she founded it in 2021, the Aqume Foundation has been years in the making for Adkins, who aims to use philanthropy to tackle systemic economic injustices in West Michigan. She recently spoke with MiBiz about the challenges and opportunities with taking on this work.
Man accused in Portage double-fatal stabbing heading toward jury trial

KALAMAZOO, MI – A double-fatal stabbing stemmed from issues between a family and a daughter’s boyfriend, according to testimony. Three witnesses testified for more than an hour and a half Thursday, Oct. 6, in Kalamazoo County District Court during a preliminary examination for Nathaniel Fredric-Nikolas Doyle, 27, of Kalamazoo.
Shots fired near Gull Road in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Multiple shots were fired Thursday around 9 p.m. near the area of Gull Road and Heatherdown Lane, according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety. Police are currently on scene in the area. Stay with Newschannel 3 for any new developments.
Kalamazoo nonprofit adds light to northside neighborhood

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Resident- and volunteer-driven project "Light Up the Northside" took place Saturday in Kalamazoo to add solar lights to core neighborhoods. Building Blocks of Kalamazoo took control of the project, along with 90 plus community members and volunteers, according to the nonprofit. The volunteers and community members...
What Time Is Trick or Treating in Kalamazoo Area Cities?

Trick or treating is the part of Halloween that all the children and even some adults look forward to the most. Some adults do still go out trick or treating and others love seeing the joy on kids' faces as they chat about their costumes and drop boatloads of candy into their buckets. The spirit of Halloween is all over but it's not celebrated the same way by everyone.
Former Knight’s Inn Motel now an affordable housing complex

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — After more than a year of efforts the former Knight’s Inn Motel on Westnedge Avenue has been remodeled into 60 permanent and affordable housing units. It’s been renamed The Lodge, and Lift Foundation President Carole McNees says the one and two person units...
Homicides are down but Michigan has a new ‘most-violent’ city, FBI stats reveal

The FBI this week issued its annual report compiling 2021 crime statistics reported by most police agencies across the nation. Michigan has four of the top 20 most violent cities in the nation, including Saginaw, Detroit, Kalamazoo and Lansing, and four communities with the fewest property crimes, including: Independence Township, White Lake Township, West Bloomfield and Orion Township.
Community Pantry Opens in Kalamazoo to Help with Food Insecurity

In an effort to help with food insecurities locally, a community cupboard has been opened in the Edison neighborhood. Standing in front of the Edison Neighborhood Association building at 816 Washington Ave in Kalamazoo, this cupboard will be open to anyone, housed or unhoused, who might be wondering where their next meal is coming from.
These 15 Michigan Kids Went Missing This Summer

According to the National Center for Missing or Exploited Children, these eleven Michigan kids have gone missing since June 1, 2022, and have not been found. If you recognize any of these children and can provide any details that may help lead to them being found, please call 800-843-5678, or contact your local law enforcement agency immediately.
Have You Seen This Tiny House Stolen From Downtown Kalamazoo?

**UPDATE: The house has been found! You can now see it as part of the Skeletour display in Downtown Kalamazoo**. It's something that happens every year in October...skeletons invade downtown Kalamazoo. Skeletour, as it's called, brings themed skeletons to the downtown Kalamazoo area that are usually posed in front of...
KALAMAZOO, MI

