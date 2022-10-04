Like a hobbit's second breakfast, this year, somewhere between Amazon Prime Day and Black Friday / Cyber Monday come yet more "retail holidays." Yes, next week is Amazon's second Prime Day in 2022 — and Gear Patrol is, of course, the place to find all the best deals. But as Prime Day has seeped into wider retail culture, it's influencing other sites as well; the website Hodinkee is having an event of its own the same week as Amazon's second big day, too, just for all the watch nuts out there.

