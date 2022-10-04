Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
In pictures: Easter Island statues damaged by fire
A fire has damaged the enigmatic statues on Easter Island, with some of the charring said to be irreparable. An unknown number of the stone-carved statues have been affected by the blaze, Chile's cultural heritage undersecretary said. Easter Island has nearly 1,000 of the megaliths, known as moai. They have...
BBC
The natural resource hidden in Bolivia's salt flats
The Salar de Uyuni is the world's largest salt flat. It stretches over 4,000 sq miles (10,400 sq km), and in the dry season can be seen from the Moon. It has traditionally been mined by locals for blocks of salt, but could soon be at the centre for one of the most important elements for electric car batteries.
Comments / 0