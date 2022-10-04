Read full article on original website
Colorado voters to consider ballot initiative aimed at addressing affordable housing
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- As the median cost of a Colorado Springs home sits at $460,000, the "Yes to Proposition 123" campaign believes their ballot measure is the solution to the affordable housing crisis in the state. Opponents of the ballot measure argue that Coloradans will lose money in their TABOR refund checks if The post Colorado voters to consider ballot initiative aimed at addressing affordable housing appeared first on KRDO.
EPA looking for volunteers for sampling of Colorado Superfund Site
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is encouraging residents to participate in the EPA’s ongoing cleanup of contamination associated with the former Colorado Smelter. The organization will join state and local health departments to visit Pueblo residents impacted by the Colorado Smelter Superfund site and help residents protect themselves from lead. They […]
A triple-dip La Niña winter: what it means for Colorado
For a rare third year in a row, a La Niña weather pattern is set to take hold of Colorado this winter.
Homeowners sell in this Colorado city faster than anywhere else in country
A report recently released by Realtor.com took a dive into what cities around the United States homeowners are likely to stay in the same place for both the longest and shortest periods of time. While no Colorado spots were found on the 'top 10' list of places where homeowners were most likely to stay in the same home for a long time, a city in Colorado topped the list of places where homeowners stay in the same spot for the shortest stint.
Proposition 123: What you need to know about the affordable housing measure on Colorado’s ballot
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) -Supporters of Colorado Proposition 123 met in Colorado Springs Thursday morning to discuss their hopes and goals for the ballot item, which will appear statewide on Election Day. If passed, Proposition 123 would dedicate 0.1% of the state budget to help fund affordable housing programs. That...
Opposition to marijuana, psychedelic mushroom ballot questions possible in Colorado Springs-based district
School District 49 may formally oppose measures to legalize recreational marijuana sales in Colorado Springs and a statewide measure to decriminalize possession and use of psychedelic mushrooms. The proposed resolution states that approving the ballot questions could increase students' access to harmful psychoactive substances. Denver recreational marijuana data sheds light...
Colorado Springs Gazette: Re-elect Lamborn to save lives and sanity
We keep looking to praise Colorado politicians who understand and respond to the serious issues of inflation, crime, the porous border and the closely related issue of young people dying at record rates because of fentanyl. They are remarkably hard to find, making U.S. Rep. Doug Lamborn a cornerstone of Colorado politics.
Worst Colorado Places for Drivers Who Won't Stay in Their Lane
"Stay in your lane" is a phrase frequently used when people drift from what they do best. But failing to remain between the lines on roadways can have tragic consequences, as seen in the growing death toll on Colorado roadways. According to the Colorado State Patrol, fatalities caused by lane...
The Best Slopper’s Here, Not In Pueblo
The best Slopper in Colorado can be found in Wheat Ridge, not Pueblo. I may have just started a feud with the people of Pueblo with the title of this article, but I can say with certainty that the best Slopper in Colorado can be found at El Aguascalientes Mexican Restaurant in Wheat Ridge.
In latest effort to staff Colorado’s prisons, CDOC is offering $7K bonuses and making TikToks
Still struggling to reverse historically low staffing numbers, the Colorado Department of Corrections is drastically raising financial incentives — up to $7,000 at some locations — and posting on TikTok to recruit correctional officers. The latest program offers $4,500 bonuses for new correctional officers and an additional $2,500...
Pueblo County celebrated the groundbreaking of two projects
Pueblo County celebrated the groundbreaking of its new detention center and boulevard extension, both boasting environmental gains
Work on new Love’s RV Park likely to begin in 2023
Construction of a new Love’s RV Park slated to begin this year likely will be pushed into 2023 after some late-coming input from the Colorado Department of Transportation. Local officials, however, are doing everything within their power to continue to push the project to the finish line. The nearly...
Protest at Academy District 20 over controversial video
(COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.) — The lawn outside of the Academy School District 20 building was filled with over 30 parents, teachers and students in protest of a video taken of the board president back in July. “There is a video going around… that has the president, Tom LaValley speaking against teachers,” said protester and D20 […]
Colorado Springs ranked No. 1 in country where homeowners stay put the shortest
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs was ranked number one in the country where homeowners stay put the shortest. According to a new report by Realtor.com, Colorado Springs ranked No. 1; followed by Greenville, South Carolina, ranked No. 2; and Indianapolis, Indiana, and Knoxville, Tennessee, tied for the third and fourth ranking.
Controversial jail and new highway extension broke ground Wednesday
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO)--Wednesday, Pueblo County officials broke ground for the very first time on a new jail. The Net Zero Energy state-of-the-art Detention Center jail is projected to cost approximately $140 million and the new boulevard extension is projected to cost $40 million. Last year, Pueblo County Commissioners unanimously passed...
Crash slows down morning commute on northbound I-25 between Colorado Springs, Pueblo
PUEBLO CO., Colo. (KRDO) -- UPDATE: The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) is reporting I-25 north of Pueblo has reopened after an early morning crash. The crash happened between the Purcell Blvd. exit and the Pinon exit. Slow downs through the area during the morning commute were upwards of 21 minutes, according to Google. CDOT The post Crash slows down morning commute on northbound I-25 between Colorado Springs, Pueblo appeared first on KRDO.
Fire extinguished at apartment complex, cause determined to be food left on stove
UPDATE: WEDNESDAY 10/5/2022 6:10 p.m. (COLORADO SPRINGS) — According to CSFD, the people who lived in the apartment left food cooking on the stove and forgot about it when they left the apartment. Neighbors called the fire department when they realized there was smoke coming from the unit. CSFD said the fire was put out […]
Fiery rollover north of Pueblo causes delays on northbound I-25
PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A 19-year-old was able to escape a burning vehicle after flipping their car on the interstate Wednesday morning. State Patrol says the driver was traveling north between Pueblo and Colorado Springs when they lost control and rolled their pickup. The truck burst into flames after crashing, but the teen was able to climb out, only suffering moderate injuries.
Potential protest will ask for resignation of D20’s School Board President, according to flyer
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A potential protest is set to take place at the Education and Administration Office (EAC) that will call for the resignation of District 20’s School Board President, Tom Lavalley, according to a flyer that was sent to the EAC. The protest is planned to take place at the EAC located at 1110 […]
U.S. Attorney says it is ‘unlikely’ Colorado Springs man charged with espionage will face death penalty
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A Colorado Springs man facing three violations of the espionage act was in court Wednesday for a detention hearing, which is now continued to next week. The U.S. attorney in court Wednesday said it is “not my decision to make” when referring to the maximum...
