Pueblo County, CO

KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado voters to consider ballot initiative aimed at addressing affordable housing

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- As the median cost of a Colorado Springs home sits at $460,000, the "Yes to Proposition 123" campaign believes their ballot measure is the solution to the affordable housing crisis in the state. Opponents of the ballot measure argue that Coloradans will lose money in their TABOR refund checks if The post Colorado voters to consider ballot initiative aimed at addressing affordable housing appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO STATE
KXRM

EPA looking for volunteers for sampling of Colorado Superfund Site

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is encouraging residents to participate in the EPA’s ongoing cleanup of contamination associated with the former Colorado Smelter. The organization will join state and local health departments to visit Pueblo residents impacted by the Colorado Smelter Superfund site and help residents protect themselves from lead. They […]
PUEBLO, CO
OutThere Colorado

Homeowners sell in this Colorado city faster than anywhere else in country

A report recently released by Realtor.com took a dive into what cities around the United States homeowners are likely to stay in the same place for both the longest and shortest periods of time. While no Colorado spots were found on the 'top 10' list of places where homeowners were most likely to stay in the same home for a long time, a city in Colorado topped the list of places where homeowners stay in the same spot for the shortest stint.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
coloradopolitics.com

Opposition to marijuana, psychedelic mushroom ballot questions possible in Colorado Springs-based district

School District 49 may formally oppose measures to legalize recreational marijuana sales in Colorado Springs and a statewide measure to decriminalize possession and use of psychedelic mushrooms. The proposed resolution states that approving the ballot questions could increase students' access to harmful psychoactive substances. Denver recreational marijuana data sheds light...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
coloradopolitics.com

Colorado Springs Gazette: Re-elect Lamborn to save lives and sanity

We keep looking to praise Colorado politicians who understand and respond to the serious issues of inflation, crime, the porous border and the closely related issue of young people dying at record rates because of fentanyl. They are remarkably hard to find, making U.S. Rep. Doug Lamborn a cornerstone of Colorado politics.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Westword

Worst Colorado Places for Drivers Who Won't Stay in Their Lane

"Stay in your lane" is a phrase frequently used when people drift from what they do best. But failing to remain between the lines on roadways can have tragic consequences, as seen in the growing death toll on Colorado roadways. According to the Colorado State Patrol, fatalities caused by lane...
COLORADO STATE
ngazette.com

The Best Slopper’s Here, Not In Pueblo

The best Slopper in Colorado can be found in Wheat Ridge, not Pueblo. I may have just started a feud with the people of Pueblo with the title of this article, but I can say with certainty that the best Slopper in Colorado can be found at El Aguascalientes Mexican Restaurant in Wheat Ridge.
WHEAT RIDGE, CO
Daily Record

Work on new Love’s RV Park likely to begin in 2023

Construction of a new Love’s RV Park slated to begin this year likely will be pushed into 2023 after some late-coming input from the Colorado Department of Transportation. Local officials, however, are doing everything within their power to continue to push the project to the finish line. The nearly...
CANON CITY, CO
KXRM

Protest at Academy District 20 over controversial video

(COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.) — The lawn outside of the Academy School District 20 building was filled with over 30 parents, teachers and students in protest of a video taken of the board president back in July. “There is a video going around… that has the president, Tom LaValley speaking against teachers,” said protester and D20 […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO

Controversial jail and new highway extension broke ground Wednesday

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO)--Wednesday, Pueblo County officials broke ground for the very first time on a new jail. The Net Zero Energy state-of-the-art Detention Center jail is projected to cost approximately $140 million and the new boulevard extension is projected to cost $40 million. Last year, Pueblo County Commissioners unanimously passed...
PUEBLO COUNTY, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Crash slows down morning commute on northbound I-25 between Colorado Springs, Pueblo

PUEBLO CO., Colo. (KRDO) -- UPDATE: The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) is reporting I-25 north of Pueblo has reopened after an early morning crash. The crash happened between the Purcell Blvd. exit and the Pinon exit. Slow downs through the area during the morning commute were upwards of 21 minutes, according to Google. CDOT The post Crash slows down morning commute on northbound I-25 between Colorado Springs, Pueblo appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO, CO
KKTV

Fiery rollover north of Pueblo causes delays on northbound I-25

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A 19-year-old was able to escape a burning vehicle after flipping their car on the interstate Wednesday morning. State Patrol says the driver was traveling north between Pueblo and Colorado Springs when they lost control and rolled their pickup. The truck burst into flames after crashing, but the teen was able to climb out, only suffering moderate injuries.
PUEBLO, CO

