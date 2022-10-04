ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

WFAE

Dreamers fail to find resolution in latest DACA ruling

A federal appeals court found the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals policy, known as DACA, in violation of U.S. immigration law on Wednesday. The case has been sent back to a lower court in Texas for consideration. The 5th Circuit Court of Appeals decision doesn’t end the Obama-era program, meant...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WFAE

Trump asks the Supreme Court to resolve Mar-a-Lago document dispute

The legal battle over documents seized from Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago home in August continues with the former president requesting the Supreme Court intervene in the case. Trump and his team are requesting the Supreme Court review the 11th Circuit of Appeals' stay order issued in September, which allowed investigators to review the seized classified documents without supervision from a special master. They argue the 11th Circuit lacked jurisdiction to stay the special master's review of the documents, according to court documents.
CONGRESS & COURTS
WFAE

Fox News CEO warned against 'crazies' after 2020 election, Dominion says

Besieged by angry viewers, denounced by then-President Trump, questioned by some of its own stars, Fox News found itself in a near-impossible spot on Election Night 2020 after its election-analysis team announced before any other network that Joe Biden would win the pivotal swing state of Arizona. Fox News CEO...
ELECTIONS
WFAE

NPR poll shows Biden's approval rating is up but there are warning signs for Democrats

With just over a month to go in the 2022 midterm elections, Democrats are starting to rally around President Biden, according to the latest NPR/Marist poll. Biden's approval rating is up to 44%, which marks a third straight month of improvement. He had bottomed out in July at about 36%. Democrats are also largely keeping pace with Republicans on enthusiasm about the elections this fall, a continued trend after the Supreme Court's June Dobbs decision, which overturned the guaranteed right to an abortion in this country.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Trump allies Michael Flynn and Newt Gingrich may be compelled to testify in 2020 election probe

Donald Trump allies including Michael Flynn and Newt Gingrich may be compelled to testify in a 2020 election probe being carried out by a Georgia prosecutor.Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis filed petitions on Friday seeking to have both men, as well as former White House lawyer Eric Herschmann, testify before a grand jury next month.Mr Trump’s former lawyer Rudy Giuliani testified in August and has been told he could face criminal charges stemming from the investigation.US Senator Lindsey Graham of South Carolina’s attempt to fight a subpoena to testify is still pending in a federal appeals court.Ms Willis...
FULTON COUNTY, GA
WFAE

The Biden administration increases efforts to fight student loan forgiveness scams

The Biden administration increases efforts to fight student loan forgiveness scams
POTUS
WFAE

At conservative campuses, anti-critical race theory still looms large

As college students have returned to campus, anti-critical race theory efforts are in high gear, asserting that the legal academic concept poses a "threat" to conservative Christian colleges and other higher learning institutions. Fear-mongering surrounding critical race theory has been brewing in conservative and evangelical spaces for more than two...
EDUCATION
WFAE

WFAE is Charlotte's NPR news source. We focus on local news about Charlotte and the surrounding region, as well as statewide news for North Carolina and South Carolina news. We also carry national and international news from NPR.

