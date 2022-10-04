Read full article on original website
Dreamers fail to find resolution in latest DACA ruling
A federal appeals court found the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals policy, known as DACA, in violation of U.S. immigration law on Wednesday. The case has been sent back to a lower court in Texas for consideration. The 5th Circuit Court of Appeals decision doesn’t end the Obama-era program, meant...
Trump asks the Supreme Court to resolve Mar-a-Lago document dispute
The legal battle over documents seized from Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago home in August continues with the former president requesting the Supreme Court intervene in the case. Trump and his team are requesting the Supreme Court review the 11th Circuit of Appeals' stay order issued in September, which allowed investigators to review the seized classified documents without supervision from a special master. They argue the 11th Circuit lacked jurisdiction to stay the special master's review of the documents, according to court documents.
An appeals court rules against DACA, but the program continues — for now
NEW ORLEANS — A federal appeals court Wednesday ordered a lower court review of Biden administration revisions to a program preventing the deportation of hundreds of thousands of immigrants brought into the United States as children. The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said a federal district judge in...
Courts have blocked a number of the anti-LGBTQ laws from going into effect
This week Oklahoma became the latest state to enact a law that targets gender-affirming medical care for transgender youth. Courts have blocked other such laws, at least temporarily. It is all part of a turbulent, fast-moving clash over transgender rights, as NPR's Melissa Block reports. MELISSA BLOCK, BYLINE: Courts in...
Biden is taking executive action to pardon simple federal marijuana convictions
President Biden announced today he is pardoning thousands of people convicted of marijuana possession under federal law. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN: Too many lives have been upended because of our failed approach to marijuana. It's time that we write these wrongs. KELLY: Democratic activists have long sought...
A look at the conversations Vice President Harris has been having on abortion
Vice President Harris has held meeting after meeting on abortion rights since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. NPR sat in a recent sessions to find out more about her role on this issue.
66 clinics stopped providing abortions in the 100 days since Roe fell
In the 100 days since the Supreme Court reversed Roe v. Wade, 66 clinics in the U.S. stopped providing abortion. That's according to a new analysis published Thursday by the Guttmacher Institute, assessing abortion access in the 15 states that have banned or severely restricted access to abortion. "Prior to...
Why the U.S. Senate race in Arizona is imperative for Democrats
Incumbent Democrat Mark Kelly is defending his U.S. Senate seat in Arizona in an expensive race that could determine the future of the Biden administration's agenda, and the Senate majority.
Jan. 6 detainees say a D.C. jail is so awful that they'd like a transfer to Guantanamo
Dozens of individuals held in Washington, D.C.'s jail on charges related to the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol have submitted a handwritten letter to a federal court demanding to be moved to Guantanamo Bay. The detainees say they are living in inhumane conditions. The seven-page letter reviewed...
Experts weigh in on why Texas won't see impact in accordance with Biden's pardon announcement
There were 300,000 marijuana-related arrests last year in the state of Texas, but the pardon applies to about 6,500 people, a legal expert explained.
Fox News CEO warned against 'crazies' after 2020 election, Dominion says
Besieged by angry viewers, denounced by then-President Trump, questioned by some of its own stars, Fox News found itself in a near-impossible spot on Election Night 2020 after its election-analysis team announced before any other network that Joe Biden would win the pivotal swing state of Arizona. Fox News CEO...
Michelle Obama's voting initiative partners with dating app that made 'No Voting No Vucking' video
Michelle Obama's voting initiative partnered with a dating app that released a video titled 'No Voting No Vucking,' but the organization denies it was involved in the creation of it.
Democratic Sen. Cory Booker on Biden's executive order on marijuana possession
NPR's Juana Summers speaks to Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., about President Biden's executive action to pardon people convicted of simple marijuana possession under federal law.
NPR poll shows Biden's approval rating is up but there are warning signs for Democrats
With just over a month to go in the 2022 midterm elections, Democrats are starting to rally around President Biden, according to the latest NPR/Marist poll. Biden's approval rating is up to 44%, which marks a third straight month of improvement. He had bottomed out in July at about 36%. Democrats are also largely keeping pace with Republicans on enthusiasm about the elections this fall, a continued trend after the Supreme Court's June Dobbs decision, which overturned the guaranteed right to an abortion in this country.
Trump allies Michael Flynn and Newt Gingrich may be compelled to testify in 2020 election probe
Donald Trump allies including Michael Flynn and Newt Gingrich may be compelled to testify in a 2020 election probe being carried out by a Georgia prosecutor.Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis filed petitions on Friday seeking to have both men, as well as former White House lawyer Eric Herschmann, testify before a grand jury next month.Mr Trump’s former lawyer Rudy Giuliani testified in August and has been told he could face criminal charges stemming from the investigation.US Senator Lindsey Graham of South Carolina’s attempt to fight a subpoena to testify is still pending in a federal appeals court.Ms Willis...
Business Insider
DOJ asking if Trump kept sensitive documents at any other properties after Mar-a-Lago seizure: report
Federal investigators specifically asked witnesses about Trump Tower in Manhattan and his private club in Bedminster, New Jersey, the outlet reported.
The Biden administration increases efforts to fight student loan forgiveness scams
Meg Anderson is an editor on NPR's Investigations team, where she shapes the team's groundbreaking work for radio, digital and social platforms. She served as a producer on the Peabody Award-winning series Lost Mothers, which investigated the high rate of maternal mortality in the United States. She also does her own original reporting for the team, including the series Heat and Health in American Cities, which won multiple awards, and the story of a COVID-19 outbreak in a Black community and the systemic factors at play. She also completed a fellowship as a local reporter for WAMU, the public radio station for Washington, D.C. Before joining the Investigations team, she worked on NPR's politics desk, education desk and on Morning Edition. Her roots are in the Midwest, where she graduated with a Master's degree from Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism.
At conservative campuses, anti-critical race theory still looms large
As college students have returned to campus, anti-critical race theory efforts are in high gear, asserting that the legal academic concept poses a "threat" to conservative Christian colleges and other higher learning institutions. Fear-mongering surrounding critical race theory has been brewing in conservative and evangelical spaces for more than two...
Transgender inmates are often abused in prison. Meet one woman fighting back in court
When transgender people are arrested, they're often put in prisons that don't align with their gender identity. Some are taking legal action to try to get moved to prisons that match their gender.
Biden has $52 billion for semiconductors. Today, work begins to spend that windfall
President Biden is heading to an IBM manufacturing plant in Poughkeepsie, N.Y., on Thursday to tout a new $20 billion investment the company is making in semiconductor research and development as well as other advanced technologies. It's the second big tech manufacturing announcement this week, following news from Micron that...
