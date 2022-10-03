ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

knau.org

California water agencies propose Colorado River water cuts

California water agencies say they’re willing to cut their Colorado River use by about one-tenth. The four agencies laid out their proposal in a Wednesday letter to the U.S. Department of the Interior. It marks the first time the agencies are publicly saying what they'd be willing to give up since the federal government called for significant reductions in water use this summer.
CALIFORNIA STATE
azbigmedia.com

Metro Phoenix ranks No. 3 among most cooled down housing markets

New home buyers are becoming more cautious. Rising mortgage rates and declining home sales have signaled the end of a hot housing market that has plagued buyers for over a year. According to the Census Bureau, home sales are down almost 18% since January 2022. However, some areas have cooled more than others. So, which housing markets have cooled down the most?
PHOENIX, AZ
azmarijuana.com

Arizona Marijuana Grower and Brand Is Opening 3 Dispensaries in Oct

Arizona-based cannabis cultivator and brand, Mohave Cannabis Co., is launching their first official Mohave Cannabis Club dispensaries in mid-October. The three Arizona locations will be in Somerton, Safford, and Globe. The grand opening for the Somerton location is scheduled for Friday, October 14th from 3PM-7PM. Mohave leadership alongside Mayor and...
SOMERTON, AZ
NPR

What the devastation from Hurricane Ian tell us about Florida's building codes

Hurricane Ian was the latest reminder for the need to adapt our infrastructure to deal with the rapidly changing climate. Florida had been preparing for such storms since Hurricane Andrew struck in the early 1990s. The state updated its building codes to make sure new buildings could survive high-wind speeds. But the widespread damage seen during Ian has some asking if the current code is strong enough or if building codes are even the answer to increasingly powerful storms.
FLORIDA STATE
AZFamily

Mailers sent to Tempe residents claim neighborhoods at-risk of flight path changes

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix and Tempe city officials are still at odds over the proposal to build residential housing in an entertainment district. Mailers were sent out to Tempe residents this week, saying their neighborhood was at-risk of the project. The news caught many caught off guard. Nick Bastian is among the Tempe residents who received a mailer. He’s lived in the area on and off for 50 years. “It said ‘take action now to keep planes from flying over your home,’” he said. “That seems a little disingenous to me. Nobody’s asking anybody to change flight patterns.”
TEMPE, AZ
ABC 15 News

Data: Why is Phoenix gas back above $5?

PHOENIX — The high temperature may be going down in the Valley, but gas prices are going up. After a late summer break of sky-high prices, Phoenix gas stations are averaging above $5 for a gallon of regular fuel. The increases are not just a phenomenon happening in Arizona.
PHOENIX, AZ
tucsonlocalmedia.com

It’s for sale, and it’s a butte

Sonoran Desert land is for sale and it’s a butte. Owl Head Butte, the only privately owned of seven buttes in the Owl Head Buttes area, is for sale for $600,000. The land includes 9.1 acres and spectacular views. The owner, who prefers to remain anonymous, is a Tucson...
TUCSON, AZ
azbigmedia.com

‘The Zone’ in Phoenix sees homelessness, crime surge: Goldwater demands action

It’s known as “The Zone”—a vast section of downtown Phoenix where 1,000 homeless people have set up camp. And it’s led to a spike in violent crimes like shootings, stabbings, and rapes, as well as the destruction of dozens of businesses in the area. But despite government’s obligation to all its citizens’ rights, the city is refusing to take action, and in fact is even making the situation worse.
PHOENIX, AZ
Phoenix New Times

Blake Masters Just Got Dumped by Three Republican Women

Blake Masters has women problems. On Tuesday, a trio of prominent Republican women — former state Senator Heather Carter, former Phoenix Vice Mayor Peggy Neely, and business owner and political activist Lisa Hoberg — gathered in the Capitol Rose Garden on Washington Street to denounce their fellow Republican and endorse his opponent and Democrat, U.S. Senator Mark Kelly.
PHOENIX, AZ
Arizona Mirror

Far-right group launches effort to get jobs for insurrectionists

A right-wing organization that calls the perpetrators of the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol “political prisoners” is trying to find jobs for the insurrectionists.  “Many of these folks, for ultimately being charged with misdemeanor trespass, have had their savings wiped out, lost their jobs, lost their homes, lost their businesses,” Matt Braynard, executive […] The post Far-right group launches effort to get jobs for insurrectionists appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
PHOENIX, AZ
NPR

Former FEMA director Craig Fugate weighs in as Biden visits Florida

NPR's Juana Summers speaks with former FEMA director Craig Fugate on the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. We turn now to someone who is no stranger to responding to storms and natural disasters. Craig Fugate served as the administrator of FEMA under President Barack Obama, and he also served as the director of Florida's emergency management division. I spoke to Fugate earlier today as President Biden was surveying hurricane-ravaged portions of Florida, and I asked him what he thought of the federal government's response to Hurricane Ian so far.
FLORIDA STATE
thefoothillsfocus.com

Signatures ‘fell short’ to block ESAs for all Arizona students

The apparently successful petition drive that blocked a “universal” expansion of Arizona’s Empowerment Scholarship Accounts may not have been so successful after all. Officials with Save Our Schools Arizona, who said Friday, Sept. 23 that they turned in thousands more signatures than needed to force a vote on the issue, have now conceded that they “definitely got the numbers wrong.”
ARIZONA STATE

