knau.org
California water agencies propose Colorado River water cuts
California water agencies say they’re willing to cut their Colorado River use by about one-tenth. The four agencies laid out their proposal in a Wednesday letter to the U.S. Department of the Interior. It marks the first time the agencies are publicly saying what they'd be willing to give up since the federal government called for significant reductions in water use this summer.
azbigmedia.com
Metro Phoenix ranks No. 3 among most cooled down housing markets
New home buyers are becoming more cautious. Rising mortgage rates and declining home sales have signaled the end of a hot housing market that has plagued buyers for over a year. According to the Census Bureau, home sales are down almost 18% since January 2022. However, some areas have cooled more than others. So, which housing markets have cooled down the most?
fox10phoenix.com
Made In Arizona: Phoenix area business making original, unique versions of popular Mexican dish
Tamale is something that many Arizonans have eaten, and one Valley business is putting their unique touch on the popular dish. FOX 10's Christina Carilla has more, in this week's edition of Made In Arizona.
azmirror.com
Former Tucson classmates and teachers condemn Blake Masters as ‘dangerous’ for Arizona
A group of Blake Masters’ former classmates at Green Fields Country Day School in Tucson have condemned him in no uncertain terms in an open letter saying that he would “lead Arizona down a dark, dystopian path.”. Masters, the Republican U.S. Senate nominee, won a crowded GOP primary...
azmarijuana.com
Arizona Marijuana Grower and Brand Is Opening 3 Dispensaries in Oct
Arizona-based cannabis cultivator and brand, Mohave Cannabis Co., is launching their first official Mohave Cannabis Club dispensaries in mid-October. The three Arizona locations will be in Somerton, Safford, and Globe. The grand opening for the Somerton location is scheduled for Friday, October 14th from 3PM-7PM. Mohave leadership alongside Mayor and...
NPR
What the devastation from Hurricane Ian tell us about Florida's building codes
Hurricane Ian was the latest reminder for the need to adapt our infrastructure to deal with the rapidly changing climate. Florida had been preparing for such storms since Hurricane Andrew struck in the early 1990s. The state updated its building codes to make sure new buildings could survive high-wind speeds. But the widespread damage seen during Ian has some asking if the current code is strong enough or if building codes are even the answer to increasingly powerful storms.
kawc.org
Conservation groups: U.S. Fish and Wildlife didn't follow law restoring Mexican wolves in Arizona
PHOENIX -- Wildlife conservation groups are suing the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service over what they say is the agency's failure to follow federal law in approving a program to restore Mexican wolves to Arizona. The lawsuit filed in federal court contends the agency arbitrarily -- and illegally -- determined...
AZFamily
Mailers sent to Tempe residents claim neighborhoods at-risk of flight path changes
TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix and Tempe city officials are still at odds over the proposal to build residential housing in an entertainment district. Mailers were sent out to Tempe residents this week, saying their neighborhood was at-risk of the project. The news caught many caught off guard. Nick Bastian is among the Tempe residents who received a mailer. He’s lived in the area on and off for 50 years. “It said ‘take action now to keep planes from flying over your home,’” he said. “That seems a little disingenous to me. Nobody’s asking anybody to change flight patterns.”
ABC 15 News
Data: Why is Phoenix gas back above $5?
PHOENIX — The high temperature may be going down in the Valley, but gas prices are going up. After a late summer break of sky-high prices, Phoenix gas stations are averaging above $5 for a gallon of regular fuel. The increases are not just a phenomenon happening in Arizona.
tucsonlocalmedia.com
It’s for sale, and it’s a butte
Sonoran Desert land is for sale and it’s a butte. Owl Head Butte, the only privately owned of seven buttes in the Owl Head Buttes area, is for sale for $600,000. The land includes 9.1 acres and spectacular views. The owner, who prefers to remain anonymous, is a Tucson...
teslarati.com
Tesla confirms authorized collision centers in Phoenix service Geico-insured vehicles
Tesla reached out to Teslarati to confirm that it does service Geico-insured customers in Phoenix, Arizona and that reports that Tesla authorized collision centers in Phoenix would not service GEICO-insured vehicles were false. In September, a Tesla owner, Jeff, told Teslarati that Tesla-certified repair shops in Phoenix would not repair...
azbigmedia.com
‘The Zone’ in Phoenix sees homelessness, crime surge: Goldwater demands action
It’s known as “The Zone”—a vast section of downtown Phoenix where 1,000 homeless people have set up camp. And it’s led to a spike in violent crimes like shootings, stabbings, and rapes, as well as the destruction of dozens of businesses in the area. But despite government’s obligation to all its citizens’ rights, the city is refusing to take action, and in fact is even making the situation worse.
prescottenews.com
Fact-check: Republican Arizona secretary of state candidate aims to end mail-in voting option for millions – Politifact
Arizona Republican secretary of state candidate Mark Finchem backs absentee voting only for people who physically can’t make it to the polls. He introduced a bill, which ultimately did not pass, that would allow voting by mail only in a few circumstances. The bill would have eliminated an early...
Phoenix New Times
Blake Masters Just Got Dumped by Three Republican Women
Blake Masters has women problems. On Tuesday, a trio of prominent Republican women — former state Senator Heather Carter, former Phoenix Vice Mayor Peggy Neely, and business owner and political activist Lisa Hoberg — gathered in the Capitol Rose Garden on Washington Street to denounce their fellow Republican and endorse his opponent and Democrat, U.S. Senator Mark Kelly.
Far-right group launches effort to get jobs for insurrectionists
A right-wing organization that calls the perpetrators of the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol “political prisoners” is trying to find jobs for the insurrectionists. “Many of these folks, for ultimately being charged with misdemeanor trespass, have had their savings wiped out, lost their jobs, lost their homes, lost their businesses,” Matt Braynard, executive […] The post Far-right group launches effort to get jobs for insurrectionists appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
CBP: Over 40 people rescued from animal trailers in southern Arizona
TUCSON, Ariz. — Editor's Note: The above video is from an earlier broadcast. Border Patrol agents reported recently rescuing over 40 migrants in two separate human smuggling incidents in southern Arizona. On Sept. 25, federal authorities found 33 people inside a horse trailer being hauled by a Ford pickup...
These Arizona Cities Are Among 2022's Best Small Cities In America
WalletHub compiled a list of the nation's best small cities.
Nine Arizona restaurants make 'Yelp’s top 100 taco spots in America’ list
Restaurants from Flagstaff, Sierra Vista, Williams, and Phoenix made it to ‘Yelp’s top 100 Taco spots in America’ list. Here’s how the Arizona spots ranked.
NPR
Former FEMA director Craig Fugate weighs in as Biden visits Florida
NPR's Juana Summers speaks with former FEMA director Craig Fugate on the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. We turn now to someone who is no stranger to responding to storms and natural disasters. Craig Fugate served as the administrator of FEMA under President Barack Obama, and he also served as the director of Florida's emergency management division. I spoke to Fugate earlier today as President Biden was surveying hurricane-ravaged portions of Florida, and I asked him what he thought of the federal government's response to Hurricane Ian so far.
thefoothillsfocus.com
Signatures ‘fell short’ to block ESAs for all Arizona students
The apparently successful petition drive that blocked a “universal” expansion of Arizona’s Empowerment Scholarship Accounts may not have been so successful after all. Officials with Save Our Schools Arizona, who said Friday, Sept. 23 that they turned in thousands more signatures than needed to force a vote on the issue, have now conceded that they “definitely got the numbers wrong.”
