Cutting South Dakota’s Tax on Groceries
Cutting the sales tax on groceries in South Dakota could make a major hit on state revenues. Governor Kristi Noem made that a campaign pledge last week. Senator Jean Hunhoff of Yankton, Co-chair of the Joint Committee on Appropritions, says rising state sales taxes are related to inflation….https://on.soundcloud.com/3GANU. Hunhoff...
Legislators & the Food Tax Cut
South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem has given legislative candidates an issue to mull with her promise to cut the states four and a half percent tax on groceries. Representative Mike Stevens of Yankton says there aren’t many details yet…..https://on.soundcloud.com/m1ZCm. Stevens says they need to know more about the...
SD Board of Regents Meet in Madison
The South Dakota Board of Regents met this week at Dakota State University in Madison. Executive Director Brian Maher gave the board what he called a follow-up on their activities….https://on.soundcloud.com/Deffx. Maher said they continue to update the SB55 follow up….https://on.soundcloud.com/LDNzG. Maher said they are also holding small group...
Cautions on Legalizing Marijuana
South Dakota voters will decide on legalizing recreational marijuana next month. IM27 was petitioned on the ballot after an Amendment legalizing marijuana was overturned by the state Supreme Court. Senator Art Rusch of Vermillion, a retired circuit judge, says his experience with marijuana was not good….https://on.soundcloud.com/xX27R. Rusch says there...
Rural Nebraska Facing Challenges
Rural counties across central and western Nebraska will continue to face challenges. Cheryl Burkhart-Kreisel is the Rural Prosperity Specialist for the University of Nebraska-Extension and says many small towns and counties wouldn’t survive without dedicated volunteers….. Burkhart-Kreisel says projections from the University of Nebraska-Omaha show many rural counties...
New Tourism Areas
While tourism overall is a big industry in South Dakota, there is potential in other, more low key locations. State Tourism Department Secretary Jim Hagen says they have been working with the tribes in developing travel to their areas…..https://on.soundcloud.com/tvrjV. Hagen says some of their efforts are starting to pay...
