Read full article on original website
Related
KTLO
Friday football schedule includes MHHS at LR Christian
High school football dominates the local Friday schedule as Mountain Home returns to the road. Conference play continues for the Bombers as they meet Little Rock Christian. Mountain Home is currently 0-6 on the season and 0-4 in the 6A-West. The Bombers are coming off a loss at home at the hands of Pulaski Academy. Christian is currently ranked fifth in Class 6A by the Arkansas Sports Media. The Warriors are 3-2 and 1-2 after losing to P.A. two weeks ago.
KTLO
Thursday football schedule includes MH freshmen at Annie Camp
Thursday’s junior high football schedule includes Mountain Home’s freshmen in Jonesboro for a matchup with Annie Camp. Kickoff is scheduled for 6. Elsewhere, Yellville-Summit travels to Quitman, Salem is home against Melbourne, and Harrison heads to Greenwood.
KTLO
Yellville-Summit boys finish 11th in state golf tourney; Izard County golfer named All-State
The high school golf season in Arkansas came to an end Thursday with the Class 2A State Boys’ Tournament at the Golf Course on Turkey Mountain in Horseshoe Bend. Yellville-Summit finished 11th in the team standings with a total of 361. Bigelow took home the title at 267. Izard...
KTLO
MH 8th grade football team tops Annie Camp
Tuesday was a successful night for the Mountain Home eighth grade football team. The Eighth Grade Bombers were able to beat up on Annie Camp from Jonesboro by a final of 40-8.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KTLO
Thursday volleyball results include MHHS falling at Van Buren
The Mountain Home High School volleyball team had a rough outing on Thursday. The Lady Bombers lost in straight sets as Van Buren posted scores of 25-18, 25-22 and 25-16. Carson Schmitz led Mountain Home with 10 kills, 12 assists and two blocks; Lauren Wehmeyer had eight kills and two blocks; Emma Wilber provided seven kills and six blocks; Anna McCarn added three kills and four blocks; and Lindsay Jensen finished with 19 assists and six blocks.
KTLO
MH set for tennis, cross country on Thursday
Mountain Home has tennis and cross country scheduled for Thursday. The Bomber and Lady Bomber tennis teams will have one more tuneup before the state tournament as they go to Springfield to meet Kickapoo. The start time is scheduled for 3:30. Mountain Home’s seventh and eighth grade cross country teams...
KTLO
Paula Pinkston-Williams, 61, Mountain Home (Conner)
Funeral arrangements for 61-year-old Paula Pinkston-Williams of Mountain Home are pending at Conner Family Funeral Home and Cremation Center. Paula Pinkston-Williams died Thursday in Mountain Home.
KTLO
MH woman injured in 1-vehicle accident in Norfork
A Mountain Home woman’s leg was injured after the vehicle she was in swerved to miss a deer. Thirty-three-year-old Courtney Nance was transported by ambulance from the accident scene in Norfork to Baxter Health with what was termed a suspected minor injury. According to the report from the Baxter...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KTLO
Kay Peitz, 81, Mountain Home (Roller)
Funeral arrangements for 81-year-old Kay Peitz of Mountain Home are pending at Roller Funeral Home. Kay Peitz died Thursday in Mountain Home.
KTLO
Cotter joins long list of burn bans issued
Cotter’s Fire Chief, Lyle Jack has issued a burn ban for the city of Cotter. This adds Cotter to the growing list of areas where burn bans have been issued. On Wednesday, the cities of Gassville, Briarcliff, and Mountain Home along with Newton County issued burn bans. They joined the city of Salesville, along with Fulton, Izard, Stone, Searcy, and Newton counties where bans were already issued early this week. Outdoor burning in these areas are prohibited until a substantial amount of rain has been received.
KTLO
Shella Hagan, 78, Cotter (Kirby)
Shella Lynn Cox Hagan, 78, passed away on Tuesday, October 4, 2022, in Cotter, Arkansas. Shella was born on March 29, 1944, in Del Rio, Texas, to Weldon and Mary Cox. She graduated from Sanderson High School in Sanderson, TX and went on to earn a Bachelor’s degree from Southwest Texas State University (now Texas State University). Shella married Tommy on August 13, 1966 in Sanderson, Texas.
KTLO
Jon Michael Reid, 64, Mountain Home (Kirby)
Funeral arrangements for 64-year-old Jon Michael Reid of Mountain Home are pending at Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services. Jon Michael Reid died Tuesday in Mountain Home.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KTLO
Unemployment numbers improve in north central Arkansas, but increase in southern Missouri
The latest unemployment numbers show big improvement in north central Arkansas but a slight increase in southern Missouri. The data is from the month of August. In Baxter County, the unemployment rate fell from 4.2% to 3.6% which is tied for the 26th lowest rate out of Arkansas’ 75 counties. Baxter County has 603 unemployed residents out of a workforce of 16,565.
KTLO
Update: Multiple cities issue burn bans
Multiple burn bans have now been issued for the cities of Gassville and Briarcliff along with Newton County. They join the growing list which includes the city of Mountain Home and Salesville, along with Fulton, Izard, Stone, Searcy, and Newton counties. Outdoor burning in these areas are prohibited until a substantial amount of rain has been received.
KTLO
Burn ban now in effect within Mountain Home city limits
Mountain Home Fire Chief Kris Quick has issued a burn ban for the city limits of Mountain Home until further notice. This adds Mountain Home to the growing list of areas in which a burn ban in effect. Fulton, Izard, Stone, and Searcy counties have all issued burn bans this week.
KTLO
North Arkansas College online MLT associate degree ranked No. 2 in nation
North Arkansas College has been named one of today’s best schools for online higher education in healthcare by EduMed.org. Northark’s online Medical Laboratory Technology (MLT) program earned second place in the nation for two-year schools for its overall quality, affordability and commitment to student success. Northark’s MLT program...
Kait 8
Korean restaurant opening in Jonesboro
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A unique dining experience is coming to Northeast Arkansas. Haag Brown Commercial Real Estate and Development announced Thursday that KPOT will open in Jonesboro. The restaurant, which features Korean barbecue and hot pot, will be located in the former O’Charley’s building, 2312 East Parker Rd....
KTLO
UPDATE: Additional counties added to burn ban lists
Marion County is the latest to be added to the growing list of areas where burn bans have been issued. Earlier Wednesday, the cities of Gassville, Briarcliff, and Mountain Home along with Newton County issued burn bans. They join the city of Salesville, along with Fulton, Izard, Stone, Searcy, and Newton counties where bans were already issued early this week. Outdoor burning in these areas are prohibited until a substantial amount of rain has been received.
Kait 8
Jonesboro business destroyed in early morning fire
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Emergency crews responded to a business in Jonesboro for an early morning structure fire. According to Jonesboro dispatch, crews were called to a fire at 2309 East Matthews just after 3:00 a.m. on Wednesday, October 5. No one was injured in the fire. The intersection of...
KTLO
Rapp’s Barren presents Arktoberfest check
Rapp’s Barren Brewing Company recently hosted a German inspired festival on the Mountain Home Square, the Arktoberfest Celebration benefitted the Backpack Food 4 Kids Program put on by First United Methodist Church of Mountain Home. Because of Mountain Home’s generosity, the backpack program received $13,016, which funded 20% of...
Comments / 0