High school football dominates the local Friday schedule as Mountain Home returns to the road. Conference play continues for the Bombers as they meet Little Rock Christian. Mountain Home is currently 0-6 on the season and 0-4 in the 6A-West. The Bombers are coming off a loss at home at the hands of Pulaski Academy. Christian is currently ranked fifth in Class 6A by the Arkansas Sports Media. The Warriors are 3-2 and 1-2 after losing to P.A. two weeks ago.

MOUNTAIN HOME, AR ・ 14 HOURS AGO