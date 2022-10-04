ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Viola, AR

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

KTLO

MH set for tennis, cross country on Thursday

Mountain Home has tennis and cross country scheduled for Thursday. The Bomber and Lady Bomber tennis teams will have one more tuneup before the state tournament as they go to Springfield to meet Kickapoo. The start time is scheduled for 3:30. Mountain Home’s seventh and eighth grade cross country teams...
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
KTLO

Friday football schedule includes MHHS at LR Christian

High school football dominates the local Friday schedule as Mountain Home returns to the road. Conference play continues for the Bombers as they meet Little Rock Christian. Mountain Home is currently 0-6 on the season and 0-4 in the 6A-West. The Bombers are coming off a loss at home at the hands of Pulaski Academy. Christian is currently ranked fifth in Class 6A by the Arkansas Sports Media. The Warriors are 3-2 and 1-2 after losing to P.A. two weeks ago.
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
KTLO

Thursday volleyball results include MHHS falling at Van Buren

The Mountain Home High School volleyball team had a rough outing on Thursday. The Lady Bombers lost in straight sets as Van Buren posted scores of 25-18, 25-22 and 25-16. Carson Schmitz led Mountain Home with 10 kills, 12 assists and two blocks; Lauren Wehmeyer had eight kills and two blocks; Emma Wilber provided seven kills and six blocks; Anna McCarn added three kills and four blocks; and Lindsay Jensen finished with 19 assists and six blocks.
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
KTLO

Thursday football schedule includes MH freshmen at Annie Camp

Thursday’s junior high football schedule includes Mountain Home’s freshmen in Jonesboro for a matchup with Annie Camp. Kickoff is scheduled for 6. Elsewhere, Yellville-Summit travels to Quitman, Salem is home against Melbourne, and Harrison heads to Greenwood.
JONESBORO, AR
KTLO

MH woman injured in 1-vehicle accident in Norfork

A Mountain Home woman’s leg was injured after the vehicle she was in swerved to miss a deer. Thirty-three-year-old Courtney Nance was transported by ambulance from the accident scene in Norfork to Baxter Health with what was termed a suspected minor injury. According to the report from the Baxter...
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
KTLO

Shella Hagan, 78, Cotter (Kirby)

Shella Lynn Cox Hagan, 78, passed away on Tuesday, October 4, 2022, in Cotter, Arkansas. Shella was born on March 29, 1944, in Del Rio, Texas, to Weldon and Mary Cox. She graduated from Sanderson High School in Sanderson, TX and went on to earn a Bachelor’s degree from Southwest Texas State University (now Texas State University). Shella married Tommy on August 13, 1966 in Sanderson, Texas.
COTTER, AR
KTLO

Nine local farms inducted into the Arkansas Century Farm Program

Nine local farms were inducted into the Arkansas Century Farm Program Monday in Little Rock. Governor Asa Hutchinson and Arkansas Secretary of Agriculture Wes Ward recognized 37 farms in total across the state. According to the Arkansas Department of Agriculture, the Arkansas Century Farm program recognizes Arkansas farms of 10...
ARKANSAS STATE
KTLO

Congrats, Abigail!

Pictured (Left to Right): Jeremy Welch, Store Manager, student Abigail Taylor and Hannah Walker, YF&R Committee Chairman. The Baxter County Farm Bureau Board and Young Farmers and Ranchers Committee are pleased to announce the September recipient for the Baxter County Ag. Student of the Month, Abigail Taylor. Abigail is a member of the Mountain Home FFA Chapter and the daughter of Brian Taylor.
BAXTER COUNTY, AR
KTLO

Rapp’s Barren presents Arktoberfest check

Rapp’s Barren Brewing Company recently hosted a German inspired festival on the Mountain Home Square, the Arktoberfest Celebration benefitted the Backpack Food 4 Kids Program put on by First United Methodist Church of Mountain Home. Because of Mountain Home’s generosity, the backpack program received $13,016, which funded 20% of...
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
KTLO

Cotter joins long list of burn bans issued

Cotter’s Fire Chief, Lyle Jack has issued a burn ban for the city of Cotter. This adds Cotter to the growing list of areas where burn bans have been issued. On Wednesday, the cities of Gassville, Briarcliff, and Mountain Home along with Newton County issued burn bans. They joined the city of Salesville, along with Fulton, Izard, Stone, Searcy, and Newton counties where bans were already issued early this week. Outdoor burning in these areas are prohibited until a substantial amount of rain has been received.
COTTER, AR

