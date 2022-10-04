Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 14 Ohio State opens Big Ten play against WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
The Largest Antique Mall in Wisconsin is a Must-VisitJoe MertensColumbus, WI
Football: Five takeaways from No. 3 Ohio State’s 52-21 win over WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Stover emerges as scoring threat in No. 3 Ohio State’s 52-21 rout of WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: McCalister records interception, helps No. 3 Ohio State ‘a huge deal’ in downing Wisconsin 52-21The LanternColumbus, OH
Related
nbc15.com
Weekend Events: Fall fun in Madison!
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - It’s shaping up to be a crisp, fall weekend across southern Wisconsin, which makes it the perfect opportunity to explore some of the fun events going on in the Madison area!. Destination Madison’s Sarah Warner sat down with NBC15 on Thursday to preview four events...
nbc15.com
Hopeful tenants camp out overnight for affordable housing in Madison
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dozens of people were seen camping outside along Monroe St. early Friday morning in Madison, hoping to secure affordable housing for next year. Within the line of tents, sleeping bags, and blankets, some UW-Madison students say they are waiting for J Michael Real Estate to open at 9 a.m. Hopeful tenants say they started lining up almost 24 hours before then because Friday is the first day applications are accepted and it’s on a first come, first serve basis.
nbc15.com
Volunteers with Design for a Difference make headway at Common Threads Family Resource Center
The Middleton-Cross Plains Area School District held a ribbon cutting and open house event for its newly renovated high school. Middleton-Cross Plains School District holds ribbon cutting ceremony for new high school. The CurderBurger is coming back next week - but for a limited time. Baraboo PD: Teens forced out...
nbc15.com
New initiative to help support rural entrepreneurs across the state
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A $1 million initiative was announced Tuesday to provide resources, support and technical assistance to rural entrepreneurs across the state. Governor Tony Evers announced the partnership between the University of Wisconsin-Madison Division of Extension and the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation. “I’m proud to be investing in...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
nbc15.com
Help support those facing hunger by hosting a fund & food drive during NBC15 Share Your Holidays
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Second Harvest Foodbank of Southern Wisconsin wants to team up with local agencies to hold fund and food drives during this year’s NBC15 Share Your Holidays. Each year, over 100 businesses throughout southwestern Wisconsin hold food and fund drives to benefit the NBC15 Share Your...
nbc15.com
MMSD Kindergarteners receiving free collection of multilingual books
The Middleton-Cross Plains Area School District held a ribbon cutting and open house event for its newly renovated high school. Baraboo PD: Teens forced out of car with ‘torch like device,’ 3 men arrested. Updated: Oct. 6, 2022 at 6:27 PM CDT. |. High schoolers were throwing toilet...
nbc15.com
Middleton nonprofit recruits volunteers at food pantry
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Middleton non-profit is recruiting new volunteers as it expands the in-person shopping schedule at its food pantry. Officials at the food pantry said due to the pandemic, services had been reduced to drive through and delivery. Now, the pantry is opening their doors to shoppers once again.
nbc15.com
A Round for Rylee brings over 200 golfers to help raise funds for childhood cancer research
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Over 200 golfers came out to Pleasant View Golf Club in Middleton to help honor the memory of Rylee Payne, as well as donate funds towards cancer research. This is the fifth year of ‘A Round for Rylee,’ a golf outing held by her parents, Kate...
IN THIS ARTICLE
nbc15.com
Meet Bunker!
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - If you are looking for a cute bunny to add to your home, Bunker is it!. He is currently 10-11 weeks old and loves adventure and exploring. Bunker loves his veggies and also eats hay. His favorite things are: eating, running, playing, and digging. If you...
nbc15.com
Madison’s Vision Zero makes last speed limit change of the year
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison will lower the speed limit on one of its roads one more time this year, as part of its efforts to reduce severe injuries and deaths on city streets. On Monday, speed limit signs on a stretch of Segoe Road will come down and be...
nbc15.com
The CurderBurger is coming back next week - but for a limited time
A month before midterm elections, voters shared that inflation, women’s rights and climate change are among the top issues they’ll consider when casting their ballot. The Middleton-Cross Plains Area School District held a ribbon cutting and open house event for its newly renovated high school. Baraboo PD: Teens...
nbc15.com
Maple Tree Supper Club fire
Fifteen fire hydrants in Monona are getting a new look. The Madison Public Art Project recently commissioned the Vibrant Hydrant project. Featured artists redesigned local fire hydrants to include colorful designs and spark inspiration for people who live in the area. Madison Attempted Robbery Suspect. Updated: Aug. 30, 2022 at...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
nbc15.com
Why Giving Back in Our Community Is Top Priority for Cress Funeral and Cremation Service
Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Cress Funeral and Cremation Service and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Cress Funeral and Cremation Service, visit CressFuneralService.com. Being a part of the community is an important part of...
nbc15.com
Cops vs. Firefighters: 3rd annual Battle of the Badges charity soccer match this Saturday
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -The 3rd annual Battle of the Badges charity soccer match will be played at Breese Stevens Field this Saturday, October 8th. The Madison Police Department will take on the Madison Fire Department in a friendly but competitive match. Proceeds from the event will go to NextGen Responders Academy at Madison College. The program helps young men and women become police officers, firefighters, and other first responders.
nbc15.com
Middleton-Cross Plains Area School District celebrate high school expansion
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Middleton-Cross Plains Area School District held a ribbon cutting and open house event Thursday for its newly renovated high school. Guests toured the new south addition to the building, part of the 2018 referendum projects, and explored the new learning spaces. “This renovation shows the...
nbc15.com
City of Madison gives absentee ballot boxes a new look
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The City of Madison announced Wednesday that they’re giving ballot boxes across the city a new look in response to the banning of most ballot drop boxes. In response to the Wisconsin Supreme Court’s July 2022 ruling to ban most drop boxes, the city is...
nbc15.com
Voters share top priority issues ahead of midterm elections
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A month before midterm elections, voters shared that inflation, women’s rights and climate change are among the top issues they’ll consider when casting their ballot. NBC15 spoke with voters at random at the Capitol Square on Friday ahead of the Senate debate between incumbent...
nbc15.com
Republican AG candidate Toney asks Kaul to release numbers on unfilled DOJ positions
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin’s Republican candidate for Attorney General Eric Toney joined area sheriffs Wednesday to speak on the issue of unfilled Wisconsin Department of Justice (WisDOJ) positions. Toney and sheriffs from Dodge and Washington counties gathered outside of the Risser Justice Center to give their perspectives on...
nbc15.com
Multi-agency operation in Dane Co. results in 4 arrests
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Four people were arrested as part of a multi-agency operation targeting vehicle thefts and related incidents in Dane County, authorities revealed Friday. The Dane County Sheriff’s Office said the efforts targeting these types of crimes has been going on for the last several years. Over...
nbc15.com
Name released of motorcycle rider who died in Beltline crash
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane Co. Medical Examiner released the name of the Brooklyn man who died after his motorcycle crashed while exiting off the Beltline late Sunday night. The medical examiner’s preliminary report identified him as Jason Lewis and confirmed the 45-year-old died from injuries sustained in the...
Comments / 0