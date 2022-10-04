ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

nbc15.com

Weekend Events: Fall fun in Madison!

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - It’s shaping up to be a crisp, fall weekend across southern Wisconsin, which makes it the perfect opportunity to explore some of the fun events going on in the Madison area!. Destination Madison’s Sarah Warner sat down with NBC15 on Thursday to preview four events...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Hopeful tenants camp out overnight for affordable housing in Madison

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dozens of people were seen camping outside along Monroe St. early Friday morning in Madison, hoping to secure affordable housing for next year. Within the line of tents, sleeping bags, and blankets, some UW-Madison students say they are waiting for J Michael Real Estate to open at 9 a.m. Hopeful tenants say they started lining up almost 24 hours before then because Friday is the first day applications are accepted and it’s on a first come, first serve basis.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

New initiative to help support rural entrepreneurs across the state

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A $1 million initiative was announced Tuesday to provide resources, support and technical assistance to rural entrepreneurs across the state. Governor Tony Evers announced the partnership between the University of Wisconsin-Madison Division of Extension and the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation. “I’m proud to be investing in...
WISCONSIN STATE
nbc15.com

MMSD Kindergarteners receiving free collection of multilingual books

The Middleton-Cross Plains Area School District held a ribbon cutting and open house event for its newly renovated high school. Baraboo PD: Teens forced out of car with ‘torch like device,’ 3 men arrested. Updated: Oct. 6, 2022 at 6:27 PM CDT. |. High schoolers were throwing toilet...
MIDDLETON, WI
nbc15.com

Middleton nonprofit recruits volunteers at food pantry

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Middleton non-profit is recruiting new volunteers as it expands the in-person shopping schedule at its food pantry. Officials at the food pantry said due to the pandemic, services had been reduced to drive through and delivery. Now, the pantry is opening their doors to shoppers once again.
MIDDLETON, WI
nbc15.com

Meet Bunker!

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - If you are looking for a cute bunny to add to your home, Bunker is it!. He is currently 10-11 weeks old and loves adventure and exploring. Bunker loves his veggies and also eats hay. His favorite things are: eating, running, playing, and digging. If you...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

The CurderBurger is coming back next week - but for a limited time

A month before midterm elections, voters shared that inflation, women’s rights and climate change are among the top issues they’ll consider when casting their ballot. The Middleton-Cross Plains Area School District held a ribbon cutting and open house event for its newly renovated high school. Baraboo PD: Teens...
MIDDLETON, WI
nbc15.com

Maple Tree Supper Club fire

Fifteen fire hydrants in Monona are getting a new look. The Madison Public Art Project recently commissioned the Vibrant Hydrant project. Featured artists redesigned local fire hydrants to include colorful designs and spark inspiration for people who live in the area. Madison Attempted Robbery Suspect. Updated: Aug. 30, 2022 at...
MONONA, WI
nbc15.com

Cops vs. Firefighters: 3rd annual Battle of the Badges charity soccer match this Saturday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -The 3rd annual Battle of the Badges charity soccer match will be played at Breese Stevens Field this Saturday, October 8th. The Madison Police Department will take on the Madison Fire Department in a friendly but competitive match. Proceeds from the event will go to NextGen Responders Academy at Madison College. The program helps young men and women become police officers, firefighters, and other first responders.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Middleton-Cross Plains Area School District celebrate high school expansion

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Middleton-Cross Plains Area School District held a ribbon cutting and open house event Thursday for its newly renovated high school. Guests toured the new south addition to the building, part of the 2018 referendum projects, and explored the new learning spaces. “This renovation shows the...
MIDDLETON, WI
nbc15.com

City of Madison gives absentee ballot boxes a new look

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The City of Madison announced Wednesday that they’re giving ballot boxes across the city a new look in response to the banning of most ballot drop boxes. In response to the Wisconsin Supreme Court’s July 2022 ruling to ban most drop boxes, the city is...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Voters share top priority issues ahead of midterm elections

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A month before midterm elections, voters shared that inflation, women’s rights and climate change are among the top issues they’ll consider when casting their ballot. NBC15 spoke with voters at random at the Capitol Square on Friday ahead of the Senate debate between incumbent...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Multi-agency operation in Dane Co. results in 4 arrests

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Four people were arrested as part of a multi-agency operation targeting vehicle thefts and related incidents in Dane County, authorities revealed Friday. The Dane County Sheriff’s Office said the efforts targeting these types of crimes has been going on for the last several years. Over...
DANE COUNTY, WI
nbc15.com

Name released of motorcycle rider who died in Beltline crash

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane Co. Medical Examiner released the name of the Brooklyn man who died after his motorcycle crashed while exiting off the Beltline late Sunday night. The medical examiner’s preliminary report identified him as Jason Lewis and confirmed the 45-year-old died from injuries sustained in the...
MADISON, WI

