ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

Kitten trapped under hood of car steals women’s hearts — and afternoon — downtown

By Eduardo Castillo
The Wichita Eagle
The Wichita Eagle
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LJ6Om_0iLB66gV00

Two Kansas City women attending the Tallgrass Film Festival in downtown Wichita on Thursday were walking back to their room at the Drury Plaza Hotel when they heard the sounds of meowing.

Jaime Kelsey told The Eagle that they were walking along First Street around 2 p.m. when she heard the “frantic meowing.”

“We followed the sound to a nearby building under construction thinking the kitten had wandered in and couldn’t get out,” Kelsey said.

“We finally tracked it down to a parked car outside the building.”

The next two hours would see Kelsey and her friend Lisa Bond going through a list trying to rescue the kitten, including calls to the Humane Society, animal control, Wichita Fire Department and even Wichita Police patrol north.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38V2mW_0iLB66gV00
Lisa Bond (left) and Jaime Kelsey came down from Kansas City, Missouri for the Tallgrass Film Festival in Wichita last week. Jaime Kelsey/Courtesy

All hope seemed lost until Patricia Morriss, owner of Lifeline Animal Animal Protection and Protection , answered the phone.

“One of my last desperate calls to a rescue was Lifeline Animal Protection. An individual by the the name of Pat gave me a phone number to text with instructions to let them know ‘Pat says it’s an emergency,’” Kelsey said.

A few minutes later Gae Harrison responded to the text saying “on my way.” Harrison is a friend of Morriss’ and volunteers rescuing kittens for LLAP, Morriss said over the phone.

Harrison arrived with a small can of wet cat food and an app on her phone that uses “mama cat meows” in hopes of luring out the kitten. But it didn’t work.

Several people stopped and observed the attempt to rescue the kitten. Kelsey said that every time someone walked by, she and Bond “blurted out, almost in unison ‘is this your car?’”

“Another leery passerby approached and was met with our frantic inquiry. When he said ‘yes,’ we collectively took a pause in disbelief before erupting in excitement.”

The owner of the car told Kelsey that he had heard meowing earlier that day when he took the parking spot, but that he couldn’t tell where it was coming from.

“We hurried him to pop his hood so we could finally lay eyes on the mischievous kitty who had stolen our hearts (and afternoon). Gae quickly located the jet-black ball of fur and plucked the baby from the engine bay compartment by its little scruff,” Kelsey wrote in a note to The Eagle.

Kelsey, who owns a black cat and two dogs, says she is grateful she was able to rescue the kitten.

“Hearing the meows is almost like hearing a baby cry. It just pulls at your heart,” Kelsey said. “Then just knowing if someone came down and started the car it could have killed the cat.”

Harrison took the kitten and is currently fostering it.

Kelsey and Bond returned to Kansas City the next day.

“We all went our separate ways dirty and exhausted,” Kelsey said. “I know that black cats are sometimes hard to find homes for, but even in this month of Halloween, I’m sure this sweet baby will find a home.”

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KAKE TV

MISSING IN KANSAS: Natalie Hull

A mom is asking for the community’s help for finding her daughter, who ran away from home. Natalie Hull, 15, was last seen on Monday, Oct. 3, in Wichita. She may be on the south side of town or on Broadway, her mom shares. NATALIE HULL. Missing from: Wichita,...
WICHITA, KS
Kait 8

Close call: Driver shaken up when board impales windshield

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH/Gray News) - A driver in Kansas luckily escaped serious injury when a board went through her windshield. KWCH reports the incident occurred Tuesday when an 18-year-old driver was on her way home from school and a board fell off a truck, piercing the Jeep’s windshield. The...
WICHITA, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Local
Missouri Accidents
Kansas City, MO
Crime & Safety
City
Wichita, KS
Wichita, KS
Accidents
State
Missouri State
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
Wichita, KS
Crime & Safety
Local
Kansas Accidents
City
Kansas City, MO
Kansas City, MO
Accidents
City
Kansas City, KS
KAKE TV

West Wichita Jose Pepper’s location closes suddenly

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - The west Wichita Jose Pepper’s location at 21st and Tyler shut down this week, and now former employees said the news came without notice. Bartender, server and Manager Teagen Guerrero said she went to work Wednesday expecting a normal day. Instead, her regional manager handed her a check and told her to leave.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Investigators search for Wichita area woman’s remains, case still cold

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The case of a young woman murdered 20 years ago has gone cold at times, but the investigation has heated up several times over the years. Factfinder 12 sat down with investigators and family who hope someone reading this will have the answer that will bring Jennifer Wilson’s killer to justice.
WICHITA, KS
KCTV 5

Family in Gardner, Kansas, fights to stay together

GARDNER, Kan. (KCTV) – John and Nicole DeHaven are bracing for heartbreak. Every day is a fight for the Gardner couple. Any day, the state could take away the little girl they’ve been trying to adopt for the last three years. It’s a heartbreaking journey that began shortly after their marriage in 2015.
GARDNER, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Kitten#Black Cat#Accident#Pets#The Humane Society#Wichita Fire Department
KAKE TV

12-year-old Kansas boy gets heart transplant after collapsing at school

OLATHE, Kan. (KAKE) - When a A 12-year-old boy's heart stopped at school, his teachers rushed to resuscitate him. KMBC reports Max Kotchavar was in a physical education class at Woodland Spring Middle School Olathe when he collapsed and his heart stopped. His teachers gave him CPR and used an AED to bring him back to life.
OLATHE, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Halloween
KWCH.com

Woman dead after NE Wichita crash

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A woman is dead following a one-vehicle crash Tuesday night near 45th Street North and Hillside, in northeast Wichita. Police said the crash, reported a little before 8 p.m. happened after officers received reports of an erratic driver in the area. The driver eventually crashed into a median. First responders attempted life-saving measures, but the woman died at the scene.
WICHITA, KS
WIBW

Leavenworth man hospitalized after motorcycle collides with sedan

LEAVENWORTH CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A 21-year-old Leavenworth man was hospitalized after his motorcycle collided with a 75-year-old man’s sedan. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just after 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 5, emergency crews were called to the area of U.S. Highway 73 and Gilman Rd. with reports of an injury crash.
LEAVENWORTH, KS
KAKE TV

Crime Stoppers: Wichita law enforcement cracking down on domestic violence

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Local law enforcement is cracking down on domestic violence offenders. Wichita Police and Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office released a most-wanted list. The incentive for you, if you have information leading to an arrest, is a $1,000 cash reward from Crime Stoppers. "It’s very scary. You can't...
WICHITA, KS
birchrestaurant.com

15 Best Restaurants in Lenexa, KS

Lenexa, Kansas is known for various things. The Great Lenexa Barbecue Battle brings barbecue masters from all over to compete for the championship every year. Hollywood Walk of Fame inductee Paul Rudd and professional wrestler Baron Corbin grew up there. Something the town is known primarily by locals for, however, is the restaurants.
LENEXA, KS
wbrc.com

12-year-old collapses at school, gets new heart

OLATHE, Ks. (KMBC) – A 12-year-old collapsed during a physical education class at school when his heart stopped. Teachers at Woodland Spring Middle School rushed to give Max Kotchavar CPR and used an automated external defibrillator to bring him back to life. “It’s a miracle, and every time I...
OLATHE, KS
The Wichita Eagle

The Wichita Eagle

Wichita, KS
3K+
Followers
279
Post
899K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wichita Eagle, in print and online as Kansas.com, is the leading and essential source for news, information, commentary, and advertising in south-central Kansas. Wichita, the largest city in the state of Kansas, is a growing metropolitan area boasting a vibrant cultural center with museums, performing arts and music venues, and numerous events and festivals. It is also home to Wichita State University and a hub for the aviation and healthcare industries.

 https://www.kansas.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy