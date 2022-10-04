Slippedisc, courtesy of OperaVision, are focussing on Orpheus operas in the coming weeks, starting with one of the most successful. Orfeo ed Euridice, premiered in 1762, is a turning point in the history of opera. Freeing the plot from the conventions of the 18th century opera seria, Christoph Willibald Gluck introduces fluidity to the drama. The rigid alternation of aria and recitativo is abandoned; continuity and unity are the cornerstones of Gluck’s reform. The movement of Gluck’s music – with its lyrical intensity and the interweaving of chorus, solo singing and dance – appeals to choreographers.

PERFORMING ARTS ・ 18 HOURS AGO