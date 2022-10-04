Read full article on original website
Related
musictimes.com
Lizzo to Make History Again? Singer Invited to Do THIS at James Madison’s Estate
Lizzo made headlines last week after playing a hundreds-of-years-old crystal flute by James Madison and it appears that she's going to make history again as she's now being invited to visit the former president's estate; what would she do there?. According to Complex, a spokesperson for the state revealed that...
Legendary Illustrator and Artist Kim Jung Gi Has Sadly Died at 47
It's always a sad day in the entertainment world when a legend passes away suddenly. Acclaimed South Korean artist Kim Jung Gi, who is best known for his work creating the manhwa TLT and creating art for Marvel Comics, died at the age of 47 on Oct. 3, 2022. Fans were immediately devastated at the news, especially when the artist was expected to attend New York Comic Con a few days later.
KTLO
Out-of-print Sly & the Family Stone biography to be published again next week
An updated edition of the long-out-of-print 1998 Sly & the Family Stone biography is scheduled to be published on Tuesday, October 11. Sly & the Family Stone: An Oral History was written by veteran music critic and author Joel Selvin, who conducted dozens of interviews with all of the influential Bay Area rock-and-soul band’s members, except the group’s eccentric and reclusive frontman, Sylvester Stewart, a.k.a. Sly Stone.
Slipped Disc
Rattle picks his final pianist
The final event of Sir Simon Rattle’s brief tenure as Music Director of the London Symphony Orchestra will be Messiaen’s Turangalila. He has picked as the piano soloist Peter Donohoe, an artist he has worked with from the dawn of his career. The ondes martenot player is Cynthia Miller.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Slipped Disc
This week’s free opera is luckless Gluck
Slippedisc, courtesy of OperaVision, are focussing on Orpheus operas in the coming weeks, starting with one of the most successful. Orfeo ed Euridice, premiered in 1762, is a turning point in the history of opera. Freeing the plot from the conventions of the 18th century opera seria, Christoph Willibald Gluck introduces fluidity to the drama. The rigid alternation of aria and recitativo is abandoned; continuity and unity are the cornerstones of Gluck’s reform. The movement of Gluck’s music – with its lyrical intensity and the interweaving of chorus, solo singing and dance – appeals to choreographers.
The Royal Opera House Partners With Balenciaga on Kurt Cobain Opera
LONDON — The Royal Opera House in London is in bloom as it readies a new production for its opera stage with a first costume partnership with a fashion house. “Last Days,” which opens in the Linbury Theatre on Friday, is based on Gus Van Sant’s 2005 film of the same name in partnership with Balenciaga.
classicfm.com
Barbara Hannigan on mentoring the next generation of classical music stars
The legendary Canadian soprano, Barbara Hannigan, scooped the award for ‘Artist of the Year’ at the Gramophone Awards 2022 earlier this week. We got a chance to speak to her about how mentoring influenced her career as an artist and how she wants to pass on her ingrained feeling of ‘hope’ to the next generation of classical stars.
Slipped Disc
Death of a noted Anglo-American pianist
We have been notified of the death on September 24 of Stephen Pruslin, pianist of the Fires of London and librettist of Harrison Birtwistle’s breakthrough opera, ‘Punch and Judy. A New Yorker, he moved to the UK in the 1970s. Stephen was 82. He leaves behind his partner...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
operawire.com
Kölner Philharmonie Cancels Teodor Currentzis’s Concert
The Kölner Philharmonie has canceled Russian-Greek conductor Teodor Currentzis’s concert on Jan. 27, 2023. The Philharmonie director Louwrens Langevoort said, “This does not mean that we do not appreciate his artistic achievements, but more than half a year after the outbreak of war, an attitude towards the political situation should be recognizable.”
Slipped Disc
First night review: A ballet that will linger long past morbidity
The golden “EIIR” tapestry logo remains on the gorgeous red curtains of the Covent Garden opera house a while longer, although its “CIIIR” successor is said to be ready. On Wednesday 5, the Royal Ballet opened its 2022-2023 season by dedicating the performance to the memory of the late monarch – and then danced Kenneth MacMillan’s Mayerling (1978), a morbidly psychosexual and political study of royal troubles (including morphine addiction) that made the collected scandals of Margaret, Diana, Andrew, Harry, and Meghan seem small fry.
Slipped Disc
Young conductor jumps in for Barenboim
Daniel Barenboim’s withdrawal from concert life for several months is going to cause much rescheduling. His first concerts, with the Staatskapelle Berlin, are on October 23 and 24. The Statsoper has rustled up Lorenzo Viotti, chief of Dutch National Opera, to take over. Viotti wears a Bulgari watch (see...
Tosca review – gloriously sung and full of grand passion, this is gripping theatre
English National Opera opens its season with Puccini’s Tosca, in a staging by Christof Loy, new to London, but first performed by the Finnish National Opera in Helsinki in 2018. Conducted by Leo Hussain, it’s a compelling, albeit idiosyncratic piece of theatre. Loy, as one might expect, carefully probes his protagonists’ psyches, often with fascinating results. At the same time, however, you can’t help but feel he’s trying to do fractionally too much with it, deploying elements of symbolism that don’t always cohere.
classicfm.com
Daniel Barenboim to step back from performing ‘for the coming months’ to concentrate on health
The 79-year-old conductor and pianist took to social media to share his important news on 4 October. Legendary conductor and pianist Daniel Barenboim has announced he will be stepping back from ‘some performing activities, especially conducting engagements for the coming months’ to concentrate on his health, following a diagnosis of a ‘serious neurological condition’.
The Band’s Visit review – entrancing musical about nothing and nowhere
‘Nothing is as beautiful as something you didn’t expect.” That’s the story of this 2016 musical, and also its entrancing effect. Based on a 2007 Israeli film about an unplanned encounter between Egyptian musicians and the people of an Israeli backwater, the musical is a charmer about lives changed in the quietest of ways.
Slipped Disc
English cathedral music faces existential crisis
A report by the Cathedral Music Trust paints a bleak picture of the future of music in Anglican churches. A lead story in the Church Times finds that in 2019 there were 1500 choristers (770 girls and 730 boys) and 510 lay clerks or choral scholars making music in the 42 C of E cathedrals and Westminster Abbey. That year, 37,300 people weekly attended cathedral services.
Comments / 0