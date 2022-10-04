Read full article on original website
Anonymous tip helps police find mall shooting suspect on Instagram
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Editor's Note: The video above was published on Sept. 21, 2022. Court documents are giving more insight into the arrest of a man connected to a deadly shooting at the Mall at Prince George's that happened in August, including how they found the suspect on Instagram.
Detectives Charge Suspect In Connection With Fatal Shooting In May
FORESTVILLE, Md. – The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Homicide Unit charged a suspect in connection with a fatal shooting earlier this year. The suspect is 25-year-old Marx Carlton Jackson of District Heights. He’s charged with the murder of 32-year-old Donnie McMillan of Forestville. On May...
Police Still On Scene After Early Morning Murder Leaves One Dead In Prince George's County
One man was found dead inside of a home after a morning murder in Prince George's County, authorities announce. Detectives were on the scene at the home in the 50 block of Queen Anne Bridge Road all morning after a report of an unresponsive man found inside of the home around 7:10 a.m., Friday, Oct. 7, according to Prince George's County police.
Suspect In Custody In Connection With August Homicide In P.G. County
CAPITOL HEIGHTS, Md. – The suspect wanted for a fatal shooting in August is in custody. The suspect is 32-year-old Randy McFail of Capitol Heights. He’s charged with fatally shooting 22-year-old Robert Earl Price of Washington, DC. On August 7, 2022, at approximately 6:30 pm, patrol officers were...
Police: Mall shooting suspect arrested, charged with murder
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — After nearly two months of searching, police have arrested a 33-year-old murder suspect, wanted in connection to to a deadly shooting that happened at the Mall at Prince George's in August. Prince George's County Police announced Thursday that Stephon Edward Jones was taken into...
fox5dc.com
Suspect who fired at police during northern Virginia chase in custody
FALLS CHURCH, Va. - A suspect who led police on a high-speed chase through northern Virginia Thursday is in custody. He's also accused of firing a semi-automatic weapon at officers several times. Fairfax County police said at 9 a.m. Ricardo Singleton waved police down inside a car in Arlington County....
fox5dc.com
Man found dead from ‘trauma’ inside Prince George’s County home: police
BOWIE, Md. - A man is dead in Prince George's County after officers found him inside his home Friday morning 'suffering from trauma.'. Police say they responded to an address in the 50 block of Queen Anne Bridge Road in the Bowie area around 7:10 a.m. Once inside they found...
fox5dc.com
Student arrested after trying to stab multiple students at Frederick Co. high school
FREDERICK, Md. - A student was taken into custody on Friday at a Frederick County high school after trying to stab multiple people, according to authorities. The Frederick County Sheriff's Office (FCSO) said deputies responded to the incident at Thomas Johnson High School, located at 1501 North Market Street in Frederick, just before 1 p.m.
fox5dc.com
14-year-old girl escapes attempted abduction in Wheaton
WHEATON, Md. - Montgomery County police are investigating the attempted abduction of a 14-year-old girl who they said was on her way to pick up her younger brother from the bus stop. The incident took place Monday between 4:15 and 4:30 p.m. in the 2000 block of Georgian Woods Place...
mocoshow.com
Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Ask for Public’s Assistance Locating Missing 13-Year-Old
Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Division (SVID) are asking for the public’s assistance in locating Zahra Khadar, a missing 13-year-old from Silver Spring. On Thursday, October 6, 2022, at approximately 6 p.m., Khadar was last seen in the 13800 block of...
fox5dc.com
2-alarm fire at Silver Spring apartment complex leaves 21 residents displaced
SILVER SPRING, Md. - At least 21 residents of a Montgomery County apartment complex are out of their homes after an overnight two-alarm fire. The fire was reported around 11 p.m. Wednesday and damaged at least 10 units along the 2300 block of Glenmont Circle in Silver Spring. Officials with...
Anne Arundel Police officer accused of crashing into tree while driving impaired
A police officer with Anne Arundel County is suspended after allegedly driving impaired and crashing into a tree.
$10K Reward Offered To Identify Maryland Chick-fil-A Purse Snatcher
Police are attempting to identify a suspect who attempted to steal a victim's purse inside of a Montgomery County Chick-fil-A back in March, authorities say. The suspect reportedly walked into the restaurant on Saturday, March 26 around 8 a.m., and snatched the victim's purse and ran off, according to Montgomery County police.
fox5dc.com
Police search for attempted child abduction suspects in Wheaton
WHEATON, Md. - Montgomery County police are searching for a suspect who attempted to kidnap a young girl. Police said the attempted abduction happened around 4:15 p.m. Tuesday in the 2000 block of Georgian Woods Place in Wheaton. A man got out of a black four-door sedan with tinted windows...
Suspect Wanted in Attempted Robbery at White Oak Chick-fil-A
Montgomery County Police are asking for the public’s help locating 21-year-old Jamara Hampton, who is wanted in connection with an attempted robbery that occurred on March 26 at the Chick-fil-A in the 12200 block of Tech Road in White Oak. “On Saturday, March 26, 2022, Jamara Hampton entered the...
WJLA
Girl says man popped out of car, tried to grab and abduct her in Montgomery County
WHEATON, Md. (7News) — Montgomery County detectives are investigating what they say was an attempted abduction of a girl on Monday. Police said they are looking for suspects accused of abducting a juvenile female between 4:15 p.m. and 4:30 p.m., in the 2000 block of Georgian Woods Place in the Wheaton area.
fox5dc.com
2 dead in Tysons crash; police say speed believed to be a factor
TYSONS, Va. - Authorities say two people are dead after an early morning crash in Tysons in which investigators believe speed was a factor. The crash was reported around 5:30 a.m. along eastbound Leesburg Pike and Chain Bridge Road. Officers say one vehicle was involved. Leesburg Pike was closed and...
Southeast DC shooting sends woman to hospital
WASHINGTON — A woman is in the hospital after she was shot in Southeast D.C. Wednesday night. Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to the scene in the 4200 block of 7th Street Southeast just after 10 p.m. for a report of a shooting. When they arrived on scene they found a woman suffering from gunshot wounds. She was taken to the hospital for treatment. Police say she was conscious and breathing when she was taken to the hospital.
fox5dc.com
Search underway for bank robbery suspect in Manassas
MANASSAS, Va. - Police in Prince William County released several photos of a suspect they are searching for in connection with a bank robbery in Manassas. According to Prince William County Police, the robbery happened on Tuesday at the Wells Fargo bank located at 8118 Sudley Road. Police say the...
Wbaltv.com
Parent arrested after physical altercation with students at Mervo High School
A parent was arrested Thursday after a physical altercation with some students at Mervo High School, officials told 11 News. According to city school officials, around noon, a female student was having a conflict with other students, and she let her parent in through an unauthorized door. The physical altercation...
