Silver Spring, MD

Bay Net

Detectives Charge Suspect In Connection With Fatal Shooting In May

FORESTVILLE, Md. – The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Homicide Unit charged a suspect in connection with a fatal shooting earlier this year. The suspect is 25-year-old Marx Carlton Jackson of District Heights. He’s charged with the murder of 32-year-old Donnie McMillan of Forestville. On May...
DISTRICT HEIGHTS, MD
Silver Spring, MD
Silver Spring, MD
WUSA9

Police: Mall shooting suspect arrested, charged with murder

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — After nearly two months of searching, police have arrested a 33-year-old murder suspect, wanted in connection to to a deadly shooting that happened at the Mall at Prince George's in August. Prince George's County Police announced Thursday that Stephon Edward Jones was taken into...
HYATTSVILLE, MD
fox5dc.com

14-year-old girl escapes attempted abduction in Wheaton

WHEATON, Md. - Montgomery County police are investigating the attempted abduction of a 14-year-old girl who they said was on her way to pick up her younger brother from the bus stop. The incident took place Monday between 4:15 and 4:30 p.m. in the 2000 block of Georgian Woods Place...
WHEATON, MD
mocoshow.com

Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Ask for Public’s Assistance Locating Missing 13-Year-Old

Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Division (SVID) are asking for the public’s assistance in locating Zahra Khadar, a missing 13-year-old from Silver Spring. On Thursday, October 6, 2022, at approximately 6 p.m., Khadar was last seen in the 13800 block of...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
fox5dc.com

Police search for attempted child abduction suspects in Wheaton

WHEATON, Md. - Montgomery County police are searching for a suspect who attempted to kidnap a young girl. Police said the attempted abduction happened around 4:15 p.m. Tuesday in the 2000 block of Georgian Woods Place in Wheaton. A man got out of a black four-door sedan with tinted windows...
WHEATON, MD
fox5dc.com

2 dead in Tysons crash; police say speed believed to be a factor

TYSONS, Va. - Authorities say two people are dead after an early morning crash in Tysons in which investigators believe speed was a factor. The crash was reported around 5:30 a.m. along eastbound Leesburg Pike and Chain Bridge Road. Officers say one vehicle was involved. Leesburg Pike was closed and...
TYSONS, VA
WUSA9

Southeast DC shooting sends woman to hospital

WASHINGTON — A woman is in the hospital after she was shot in Southeast D.C. Wednesday night. Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to the scene in the 4200 block of 7th Street Southeast just after 10 p.m. for a report of a shooting. When they arrived on scene they found a woman suffering from gunshot wounds. She was taken to the hospital for treatment. Police say she was conscious and breathing when she was taken to the hospital.
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

Search underway for bank robbery suspect in Manassas

MANASSAS, Va. - Police in Prince William County released several photos of a suspect they are searching for in connection with a bank robbery in Manassas. According to Prince William County Police, the robbery happened on Tuesday at the Wells Fargo bank located at 8118 Sudley Road. Police say the...
MANASSAS, VA

