WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – The Purdue soccer team hosts Illinois on Senior Day at Folk Field on Sunday, October 9, at 1 p.m. ET. Admission is free for all fans to every regular-season home game in 2022. Sunday is Senior Day, as the Boilermakers' seven seniors will be recognized prior to their penultimate game at Folk Field. Fifth-year Sydney Duarte and seniors Gabby Hollar, Lauren Holleran, Hannah Lapeire, Leanna Rebimbas, Emma Tompkins and Chloe Woodbeck will be honored for their contributions to the Purdue Soccer program throughout their careers.

WEST LAFAYETTE, IN ・ 16 HOURS AGO