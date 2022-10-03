ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Senior Day at Folk Field Up Next

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – The Purdue soccer team hosts Illinois on Senior Day at Folk Field on Sunday, October 9, at 1 p.m. ET. Admission is free for all fans to every regular-season home game in 2022. Sunday is Senior Day, as the Boilermakers' seven seniors will be recognized prior to their penultimate game at Folk Field. Fifth-year Sydney Duarte and seniors Gabby Hollar, Lauren Holleran, Hannah Lapeire, Leanna Rebimbas, Emma Tompkins and Chloe Woodbeck will be honored for their contributions to the Purdue Soccer program throughout their careers.
Purdue Topples the Terps

COLLEGE PARK, Md. – Back-to-back fourth quarter touchdown drives for Purdue sandwiched in between two straight stops on point after attempts gave Purdue a 31-29 victory over Maryland on Saturday at SECU Stadium. The Boilermakers (4-2, 2-1 B1G) picked up their second straight Big Ten road victory with the...
Boilermakers Host Dayton for Fall Ball Saturday

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – Purdue baseball will take the field in its home white pinstripes Saturday, welcoming Dayton back to Alexander Field for the second time this year for a 12-inning fall ball exhibition game. First pitch is slated for 1 p.m. and the teams are planning to play...
Franciscan Health Named Exclusive Medical Services Provider of Purdue Athletics

WEST LAFAYETTE - Purdue Athletics has entered into a partnership with Franciscan Health designating the regional health care organization as the exclusive medical services provider for the Boilermakers. Benefiting the elite level of sports medicine and athletic performance support received by Purdue's more than 450 student-athletes, the official relationship between...
